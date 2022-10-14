BRISTOL, Conn. — Everyone should have a friend like Alex Hamzy. The 34-year-old Bristol police officer who, along with Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, was shot and killed, allegedly by Nicholas Brutcher, on Redstone Hill Road late Wednesday night, was remembered by his fellow officers as an all-around great person who gently pushed others to be their best.

