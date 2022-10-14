ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conn. officer killed last week described as dedicated family man, friend

BRISTOL, Conn. — Everyone should have a friend like Alex Hamzy. The 34-year-old Bristol police officer who, along with Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, was shot and killed, allegedly by Nicholas Brutcher, on Redstone Hill Road late Wednesday night, was remembered by his fellow officers as an all-around great person who gently pushed others to be their best.
Wounded officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 Conn. LEOs

BRISTOL, Conn. — A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said. In a Facebook post Saturday, police in Bristol said Alec Iurato was hit by gunfire and returned fire on...
