A weary nation breathes a sigh of relief as James Corden welcomed back at Balthazar
Well, that certainly was a close one. Yesterday afternoon, America dripped with sweat as the host of The Late Late Show and a participant in that embarrassing Cinderella traffic jam was banned from New York-based fancy pants restaurant Balthazar for approximately five minutes. Thankfully, he apologized to Balthazar owner Keith McNally for allegedly being “a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man” and is now welcome back with open arms.
"House Of The Dragon" Producer Sara Hess Said She Doesn't Understand Everyone's Obsession With Daemon: "He Ain't Paul Rudd"
"He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt [Smith] isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role," House of the Dragon executive producer Sara Hess said. "But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend!"
Netflix's "The Watcher" Has Everyone Talking — Here Are 15 Truly Creepy Facts About The Real Crime That Inspired The Series
One of The Watcher's letters advised the family not to let their young children play in the basement. "I would [be] very afraid if I were them. It is far away from the rest of the house. If you were upstairs you would never hear them scream."
Why The Rings Of Power works better as a binge watch
If you’ve been waiting for the entire first season of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power to be available before diving in, your time has come. You can now watch all eight episodes on Prime Video, all at once or at your leisure. It’s a risky strategy in this day and age—when spoilers abound on social media (there won’t be any major spoilers here, though, so proceed without fear)—but in the case of this series, your patience might just pay off.
The Final Episode Of "Normal Ain't Normal" Is Here, And You Can Catch Up On All Of Them Now
Short stories, big impacts.
Ralph Macchio regrets how Elisabeth Shue's The Karate Kid character was written out of the films
Before returning in Netflix’s beloved The Karate Kid spinoff series Cobra Kai, Elisabeth Shue’s character of Ali Mills hadn’t been seen since the release of the original film. While Shue seemed destined to return as Ralph Macchio’s girlfriend in the sequel film, her character was instead written out of the franchise in one single line, with Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso stating they’d broken up. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Macchio discussed his regret over how Shue’s character was handled all these years later.
Charlie Puth Says He Thinks Harry Styles Doesn't Like Him Very Much, And The Story Is Honestly Very Relatable
"Haven't heard from him since. I don't think he likes me very much."
Netflix delays secret Harry and Meghan documentary over royal The Crown backlash
The British royals have never been particularly “chuffed” about Netflix’s The Crown, which makes sense because nobody would ever want to be the subject of a popular and successful TV show that makes you seem more interesting than you actually are, but the crown’s complaints have steadily ramped up lately as the show has gotten closer to the present day—and closer to the death of Princess Diana, who will be played by Elizabeth Debicki in the show’s fifth and sixth seasons (opposite Dominic West’s then-Prince Charles and Imelda Staunton’s Queen Elizabeth II.
Damien Chazelle's Babylon will hit theaters nationwide a little earlier than originally planned
After years of seeing film release dates shift back, and back again, it feels quite rare for a feature’s theatrical debut to move up on the calendar, but it seems Paramount is just that confident in the potential success of Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. The production company has announced...
Brendan Fraser promises San Francisco he’ll never make that George Of The Jungle mistake again
Continuing his pre-awards season press tour for The Whale, the much beloved Brendan Fraser has apologized for what is perhaps the only thing the public could possibly have gotten mad at him over. And even that’s a stretch, given that looking back it’s a great party story more than anything else. Nevertheless, Fraser has extended a formal apology to the city of San Francisco for one major George Of The Jungle mix-up.
Elizabeth Debicki auditioned for a cameo back in The Crown's second season, but Peter Morgan told her to wait
Seasons change, and so do the cast members of The Crown. After Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin made a splash as the troubled couple of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the Netflix series is introducing their older counterparts. The fifth season will debut on November 9, 2022, including Dominic West as the future king and Elizabeth Debicki as his newly-minted ex.
Comedy Central might replace Trevor Noah with two or three Daily Show hosts
One could argue that this modern era where politicians openly lie and cheat and steal with absolutely no repercussions (to say nothing of, you know, the pandemic or January 6) has made political comedy news like Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show irrelevant, but Weekend Update is still inexplicably popular and Comedy Central is actively looking for a new host to take over The Daily Show once Trevor Noah leaves rather than packing up the set and calling it a day, so what do we know?
Park Chan-wook says he never intentionally channeled Hitchcock for Decision To Leave
There’s been one name—and in particular one film—that has been paired with Park Chan-wook’s noir romance thriller Decision To Leave, over and over again: Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo. However, in an interview with A.V. Club, The Handmaiden director says the auteur’s film never explicitly came to mind when crafting his newest feature.
Keke Palmer says Being Mortal would need “a major rewrite” after complaint about Bill Murray
Back in April, production on Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut Being Mortal was shut down over a complaint about someone’s behavior on-set—and with only about a month of shooting left to go. Filming has not yet resumed on the project, but since then we’ve learned that the complaint was about “inappropriate” behavior from cast member Bill Murray. Later, Murray explained, “I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way,” with him also saying that whatever had happened had involved a woman he was working with and that he was trying to “make peace” with her so they could finish the film.
Ranking the greatest scream queens in film history
Whether they’re called scream queens, final girls, or some other variation on the term, the actresses who face off against horror’s most frightening creatures are most of all survivors—of the legacy of the films in which they have appeared, if not always in the films themselves. For every Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, or Freddy Krueger, there’s at least one performer—typically female—who lives long enough to win moviegoers’ hearts, even after theirs has been excavated, quite rudely, from their chest. They’re our proxies, our objects of affection, and sometimes our best selves, not simply enduring but prevailing over forces that frequently seem too evil or powerful to defeat.
Black Adam kills so many bad guys that it was nearly rated R
DC went out of its way in 2013 to establish its reputation as “not your daddy’s superhero movies.” Superman didn’t snap General Zod’s neck so that we could all hold hands and bask in the best parts of humanity. He did it because that’s what heroes do: They kill people. Lots of people.
Harrison Ford joins MCU as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in Captain America: New World Order
As if being in two beloved franchises isn’t enough for Harrison Ford, everyone’s favorite grumpy uncle of Hollywood is adding the biggest franchise of them all to his IMDB page. The Oscar nominee will be taking on the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: New World Order, per Deadline, starring alongside Anthony Mackie.
