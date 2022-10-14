Read full article on original website
Related
I Can't Stop Laughing At All These Ignorant Americans Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion
You gotta get it together, my fellow Americans.
Meghan Markle Says She Was Made To Feel Like A "Bimbo" On "Deal Or No Deal"
“I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.”
Comments / 0