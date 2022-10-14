ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Corn Nation

Nebraska Reacts Survey: What to do about those future schedules?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are once again on a bye week this week. With that the...
LINCOLN, NE
unomaha.edu

UNO Graduate Students Awarded AmeriCorps Scholarship

UNO is proud to announce six graduate students were awarded the AmeriCorps Scholarship for Fall 2022. The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) is nationally recognized for its commitment to community engagement and celebrates the dedication and spirit of service demonstrated by students who have participated in the AmeriCorps program. In recognition of the commitment shown by AmeriCorps volunteers, UNO is proud to offer students a scholarship opportunity that can be used in conjunction with the Segal AmeriCorps Education Award.
OMAHA, NE
unomaha.edu

University of Nebraska Again Among the World’s Best for Earning U.S. Patents

A key patent out of UNO is a self-pacing treadmill that is poised to disrupt the fitness industry. Innovations from the field to the operating room helped propel the University of Nebraska System to its best-ever ranking among the world’s top academic institutions for earning U.S. patents. A recently released...
OMAHA, NE
Corn Nation

Kickoff time announced for Nebraska’s game against No. 18 Illinois

The kickoff time has officially been announced for the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ week nine home matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Oct. 29. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Central Time and will air on ABC or ESPN. Nebraska is currently coming off of a tough road loss...
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Former Husker Betts arrested in Sarpy County

Omaha television station KETV reports former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts was arrested early Sunday morning in Sarpy County. According to authorities, Betts was stopped for speeding around 1:30 a.m. by the La Vista Police Department. The former Husker had a misdemeanor warrant in Iowa for possession of a controlled...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln

Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Red Oak hopeful to finish season on positive note

(Red Oak) -- A rollercoaster season for Red Oak football concludes on Friday. Coach Michael Nordeen hopes it ends on a strong note. The Tigers (4-4) suffered their fourth consecutive loss on Friday night with a 52-7 loss to Clarinda behind a remarkable performance from Clarinda running back Tadyn Brown, who collected Agrivision Equipment Group Player of the Night after rushing for 300 yards and seven touchdowns.
RED OAK, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
etxview.com

Paper towns are merely a few pages in Omaha's history books

Dryden, Orient, Chicago, Iron Bluffs, Bridgeport and Santillo. They were the paper towns of Douglas County. Most never got past the platting stage and almost all went into the shredder known as the financial panic of 1857. Petropaulowski was nearest to the newly incorporated city of Omaha. Its center would...
OMAHA, NE
kfrxfm.com

“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha

A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984. Their base...
OMAHA, NE
newwaysministry.org

Creighton U. Theologians Condemn Archdiocese of Omaha’s Trans-Negative Policy

Two theologians at a Nebraska Catholic university have strongly condemned the Archdiocese of Omaha’s new trans-negative policy on gender and sexuality. The theologians, Todd Salzman and Michael Lawler of Creighton University, are well-known advocates for LGBTQ+ inclusion. In an essay for the National Catholic Reporter, the two addressed the recent policy issued by Archbishop George Lucas, who later decided to delay its implementation because of backlash. The theologians offer six points of criticism.
OMAHA, NE

