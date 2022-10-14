Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
Nebraska Reacts Survey: What to do about those future schedules?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are once again on a bye week this week. With that the...
Nebraska Football: Bill O’Brien reportedly ‘in play’ for the Huskers
Is Bill O’Brien preparing to leave the Alabama Crimson Tide in order to become the next head coach of the Nebraska football team? Fox analyst Bruce Feldman thinks he’s the Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is definitely “in play” for the Huskers. Feldman appeared during Fox’s broadcast...
KETV.com
Creighton men's basketball receives highest preseason ranking in program history
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton men's basketball received Monday the highest preseason ranking in program history. The Jays were No. 9 in the preseason AP Top 25 — the fifth time in school history that the program has started a season ranked. The four previous teams all reached the NCAA tournament.
unomaha.edu
UNO Graduate Students Awarded AmeriCorps Scholarship
UNO is proud to announce six graduate students were awarded the AmeriCorps Scholarship for Fall 2022. The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) is nationally recognized for its commitment to community engagement and celebrates the dedication and spirit of service demonstrated by students who have participated in the AmeriCorps program. In recognition of the commitment shown by AmeriCorps volunteers, UNO is proud to offer students a scholarship opportunity that can be used in conjunction with the Segal AmeriCorps Education Award.
unomaha.edu
University of Nebraska Again Among the World’s Best for Earning U.S. Patents
A key patent out of UNO is a self-pacing treadmill that is poised to disrupt the fitness industry. Innovations from the field to the operating room helped propel the University of Nebraska System to its best-ever ranking among the world’s top academic institutions for earning U.S. patents. A recently released...
Corn Nation
Kickoff time announced for Nebraska’s game against No. 18 Illinois
The kickoff time has officially been announced for the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ week nine home matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Oct. 29. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Central Time and will air on ABC or ESPN. Nebraska is currently coming off of a tough road loss...
Nebraska-Illinois Set for Afternoon Kickoff
The Huskers hope to snap a two-game losing streak to the Illini
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers hope Keyshawn Blackstock could change game
Mickey Joseph has Nebraska football recruiting rolling quite hard these days. Back when he took over the Huskers’ head coaching job, he made it clear that he and what was left of the staff were not going to let recruiting fall by the wayside. He’s certainly held to that...
norfolkneradio.com
Former Husker Betts arrested in Sarpy County
Omaha television station KETV reports former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts was arrested early Sunday morning in Sarpy County. According to authorities, Betts was stopped for speeding around 1:30 a.m. by the La Vista Police Department. The former Husker had a misdemeanor warrant in Iowa for possession of a controlled...
Nebraska Football: Husker fans calling for more changes after latest loss
After Nebraska football’s loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, there are some Husker fans that are out for blood. Having already seen the Cornhuskers head coach and defensive coordinator get dismissed this season, it’s unlikely that there are going to be any more staff members getting the boot. That...
KETV.com
Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts arrested Sunday in Sarpy County
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts was arrested early Sunday morning in Sarpy County. According to authorities, Betts was stopped for speeding around 1:30 a.m. by the La Vista Police Department. The former Husker had a misdemeanor warrant in Iowa for possession of a controlled...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
doniphanherald.com
Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln
Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
kmaland.com
Red Oak hopeful to finish season on positive note
(Red Oak) -- A rollercoaster season for Red Oak football concludes on Friday. Coach Michael Nordeen hopes it ends on a strong note. The Tigers (4-4) suffered their fourth consecutive loss on Friday night with a 52-7 loss to Clarinda behind a remarkable performance from Clarinda running back Tadyn Brown, who collected Agrivision Equipment Group Player of the Night after rushing for 300 yards and seven touchdowns.
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
KETV.com
Casino gaming in Nebraska racks up more than $285,000 in revenue in less than a month
LINCOLN, Neb. — WarHorse Lincoln earned $285,963.03 in revenue in a matter of weeks, according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The commission released the numbers Monday evening in its first monthly report. The report also broke down the revenue distribution, which included:. 70% to the Nebraska Property...
etxview.com
Paper towns are merely a few pages in Omaha's history books
Dryden, Orient, Chicago, Iron Bluffs, Bridgeport and Santillo. They were the paper towns of Douglas County. Most never got past the platting stage and almost all went into the shredder known as the financial panic of 1857. Petropaulowski was nearest to the newly incorporated city of Omaha. Its center would...
kfrxfm.com
“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha
A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984. Their base...
newwaysministry.org
Creighton U. Theologians Condemn Archdiocese of Omaha’s Trans-Negative Policy
Two theologians at a Nebraska Catholic university have strongly condemned the Archdiocese of Omaha’s new trans-negative policy on gender and sexuality. The theologians, Todd Salzman and Michael Lawler of Creighton University, are well-known advocates for LGBTQ+ inclusion. In an essay for the National Catholic Reporter, the two addressed the recent policy issued by Archbishop George Lucas, who later decided to delay its implementation because of backlash. The theologians offer six points of criticism.
