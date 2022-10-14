UNO is proud to announce six graduate students were awarded the AmeriCorps Scholarship for Fall 2022. The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) is nationally recognized for its commitment to community engagement and celebrates the dedication and spirit of service demonstrated by students who have participated in the AmeriCorps program. In recognition of the commitment shown by AmeriCorps volunteers, UNO is proud to offer students a scholarship opportunity that can be used in conjunction with the Segal AmeriCorps Education Award.

