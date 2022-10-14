Read full article on original website
Obituary: Knox, David Harold
David Harold Knox, 80, of Nashville, IN, formerly of Belpre, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born February 10, 1942, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Matthew and Christina Martin Knox. David was a 1960 graduate of Parkersburg High School. He was the owner and operator...
Obituary: Russell, Lura Emily
Lura Emily Russell, 83, of Parkersburg, died October 14, 2022, at the J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown after a brief illness. She was born on June 7, 1939, in Leachtown, the daughter of the late Charles Rinehart and the late Wanita Rinehart. Lura was a 1956 graduate of Parkersburg High School. She was a homemaker, though, for a time, she had a small business of wallpapering and interior painting. Through the years, she enjoyed vegetable gardening and canning, working in her flowers and antiques, drawing and painting, fishing, and reading.
Obituary: Holbert, Wanda “Toots”
Wanda “Toots” Holbert, 81, of Mineral Wells, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 4, 1941, in Parkersburg, WV but grew up in Slate, EV, and was a daughter of the late Clem and Nina Grace Sams Hall. Wanda was a 1959...
Obituary: Holbert, Alvin Ray
Alvin Ray Holbert, 65, of Big Bend, WV, passed away at his residence on October 12, 2022. Alvin was born in Elizabeth, WV, on December 9, 1956. He is the son of the late Oliver and Betty (Walker) Holbert of Big Bend. He is survived by his wife of 46...
Obituary: Wilson, Ronald “Ron” Lee
Ronald “Ron” Lee Wilson, 74, of Washington, WV, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 14, 1948, a son of the late Cleopheus “Tood” Lloyd and Icie “Peach” Loraine Wilson.
Obituary: March, Karen Kay
Karen Kay March, 66, of Elizabeth, died October 14, 2022, at the Willows Center Nursing Home. Karen was born on September 26, 1956, in Cleveland, OH, and was the daughter of Willard and Zoanna Wright Dorsey. She worked as a medical records clerk in Dr. Simms office and attended Island...
Obituary: Perrine, Leonard Berkley “Berk”
Leonard Berkley “Berk” Perrine, 73, of Whipple, passed away at his home on October 15, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born May 27, 1949, in Shock, WV, to Shirley Ralph and Mary Azalea (Carr) Perrine. Berk was a 1967 graduate of Wirt County High School and was drafted in 1969 into the US Army. He served in Company C - 1st Battalion 2nd Infantry and the 1st Infantry 5th Army. Berk had been employed at Wood County Bank, EDS, and had retired from JBPC Systems. He enjoyed working on classic cars, going on campouts, cooking, and just spending time with family and friends.
Obituary: Swaney, Sigrid
Sigrid Swaney, 83, of Marietta, lost her battle with cancer on Friday, October 14, 2022, at her home. She was born on January 4, 1939, in Erfurt, Germany (moving to Marietta in the late 1950′s), a daughter of the late Rudolf and Marianne Bolens Guelland. Sigrid was well-traveled and...
Barlow VFD celebrates their 75th year of service
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday afternoon Barlow VFD celebrated their 75th year of service to the community. First responders from all years came back to reflect on the time they spent serving the community and some newer members celebrated what the fire department could become. Squad Chief, Janet Seaman, thanks...
Wheelhouse dedicated in Mountwood Park
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday afternoon a wheelhouse was dedicated in Mountwood park. The wheelhouse stood outside in the elements for years until Mike Naylor donated funding in order to preserve the wheel. The wheel is now placed in a shed, the wheel is still viewable to anyone that travels...
County Commission: 10/17/2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today in county commission a proclamation was read before the commissioners about domestic violence awareness month. This proclamation was read for Wood county to officially recognize the month. The commissioners unanimously voted to pass the proclamation. Sexual Assault response advocate, Teresa Smith, says the commissioners approval...
Putnam Street tunnel mural receives Ohio awards
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently the Putnam Street mural has received two Ohio awards. The mural that was done in 2021 has received recognition from Heritage Ohio. The mural won the ‘Best Ohio Main Street Committee Project’. Public Art Committee Chairman, Bobby Rosenstock, says that the mural brings...
OSHP: Plane crash in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are responding to a plane crash in Marietta. Not much is known about the flight at this time. According to a Twitter post from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between Interstate 77 and Browns Road. The crash happened near Pioneer Family Auto...
Plane crashes near Pike Street in Marietta
The Beechcraft 90 airplane, commonly called a King Air, was enroute to the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport in Wood County, Bill Richardson, president of the Wood County Airport Authority, said. The plane had not been at the airport in Wood County, he said. The craft has a capacity of six...
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
Police: Auto accident on Ohio 7 claims Marietta woman’s life
MARIETTA — A Marietta woman was killed in a traffic accident Friday in Washington County, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jean R. Pekach, 92, was killed in a collision with a 2010 Mazda 3 driven by Jimella J. Bigley, 51, of Ravenswood on Ohio 7 near milepost 27 in Marietta Township, the patrol said.
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Dept. to hold volunteer reception center training Oct. 18
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is holding a free training class for people that can save lives. The health department will be holding a volunteer reception center training class this Tuesday. The class teaches what to do when a disaster strikes. Health department public information officer,...
Obituary: Ball, Jo Ann
Jo Ann Ball, 87, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Cedar Grove Nursing Facility. She was born March 5, 1935, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Charles and Lucy King. She was a member of the Calvary Memorial Church and will be sadly...
Marietta College hosts Wilmington for Homecoming Game
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Marietta College Pioneers were looking to break a two game losing streak as they hosted the Wilmington College Quakers. The Pioneers were looking to take a big step up on defense and they did that this afternoon. Marietta posted a shutout to a very prolific...
Wood County Schools to hold meeting on levy
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools is giving people a chance to learn more about an excess levy on the November 8th ballot. The school board is asking people to pass the renewal of the operating levy. If approved, officials say the levy will have many benefits for all...
