Baylor Bears’ Latest Loss Shows Need for Team Growth

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda has his hands full as Bears aim to turnaround see-saw season

Well, that loss hurt for the Baylor Bears.

A year after posting 12 wins, half that number of victories may be a more reasonable goal this season.

Six or seven wins would get the Bears into a postseason bowl game, and that should probably be their hope at this point in time.

It’s back to the drawing board once again as Baylor suffered yet another setback on the road, this time at the hands of the West Virginia Mountaineers .

A season of promise has become a season of growing pains, and the year is barely halfway over.

Granted, there is still a sliver of a chance that the Bears could still compete for a conference title.

But that would take a whole lot of what-ifs for that possibility to even slightly emerge.

A more realistic opportunity at this juncture: six wins and a bowl game.

For a team with preseason hype to win the Big 12 and possibly compete for a national championship, that goal may seem small.

However, with six games under the team’s belt and with the Bears currently sitting at 3-3 overall it’s time to re-evaluate where Baylor stands in this super stout conference.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda and the Bears can still make SOMETHING of this season, but mediocre play like that against West Virginia won’t cut it.

It’s time to step up or step aside, Baylor.

This season can still be salvaged, but that turnaround starts NOW.

