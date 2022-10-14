Read full article on original website
Cap on insulin, more free vaccines: Changes in 2023 Medicare to know during enrollment period
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Now that the Medicare enrollment period has opened, there are two important things to remember. One, don’t take advice from faded-from-fame actors or athletes pitching Medicare hype on TV. Two, don’t assume that last year’s plan will be a good fit for you in 2023....
wktn.com
Funding Available for Religious Institutions, Chartered Non-Public Schools and Others
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that nearly $6 million in grant funding is available for religious institutions, chartered non-public schools, licensed preschools, and nonprofit organizations to help them implement safety and security enhancements. “This grant program is one of many efforts we’re undertaking in Ohio to help...
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Ohio residents
As we all know, soaring prices on every item, such as gas prices, grocery prices, and high inflation, put lots of financial pressure on the residents of Ohio, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Ohio residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Attorney General rejects petition to raise the state’s minimum wage
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office rejected a petition seeking to amend Article II, Section 34a of the Ohio Constitution, which sets the minimum wage rate. On Oct. 5, the Attorney General’s Office received the written petition, “Raise the Wage Ohio,” proposing to increase the state...
13abc.com
U.S. Senator announces more than $1 million in emergency health care grants for Northwest Ohio
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office has awarded Community Facilities Emergency Rural Health Care grants totaling $1,003,535. The grants will be awarded to two different organizations in Northwest Ohio. Each grant will assist rural healthcare facilities...
wosu.org
Central Ohio real estate
According to a new report funded by the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio, Greater Columbus needs to double home construction over the next decade to meet demand. Our real estate experts join us to discuss the latest developments regarding the Ohio housing market. Guests:. Todd Helpbringer, president of Helpbringer...
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, Ohioans might have money waiting for them
The funding for the P-EBT program comes from federal COVID-19 relief packages, but the distribution and management has been handled by individual states with the approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Reconnection program open for winter heating
The Ohio PUCO Special Reconnection Order (SRO) has begun, offering electric and natural gas reconnection service for the winter months. There is no income restriction.
Their PPP loans were forgiven. But they were under investigation by the FBI
The U.S. Small Business Administration has forgiven more than 50,000 local paycheck protection loans, including seven that were part of an FBI fraud case.
What Ohioans need to know about Issue 1
Issue 1 on Ohio's 2022 general election ballot will allow voters to determine if judges should be required to consider public safety when setting bail amounts.
How Ohio Issue 1 could change how judges set bail
One of the ballot initiatives in front of Ohio voters Nov. 8 will ask whether judges should have to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges.
13abc.com
Columbia Gas announces special reconnect order for winter heating season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio issued the 2022-2023 Special Reconnect Order on Monday. The Special Reconnect Order – SRO – is a program that allows service to be restored or maintained with a payment of $174 plus a reconnection fee. The order will run from October 17 to April 14.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
A big winning ticket was sold in Ohio in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
WTOL-TV
Columbia Gas customers could see utility bills triple in price
The gas company asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio for $212 million which could increase bills by 27%. It is currently unclear why the money is needed.
WHIZ
State Patrol Urges Motorists to Watchout for Pedestrians
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol recently announced an alarming number of pedestrian-related crashes that have occured on Ohio’s roadways over the last five years and Zanesville Post Sgt. Jeff Jirles spoke about some of the conditions that contributed to the number as well as 3 pedestrian fatalities that have occurred in Muskingum County this year.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Covered Bridges In Ohio
Ohio’s covered bridges are some of our best-kept secrets and hidden gems. There are over 125 historic wooden covered bridges in Ohio, each one gorgeously fitting into its surroundings. There are no bad times of the year to check out these delightful little (sometimes not so little) bridges. But even I have to admit that there’s no more perfect time than autumn.
What really happened when police said a bear attacked a car in Ohio
GALENA, Ohio (WCMH) — Genoa Township police followed up Sunday evening on a warning to residents to keep their car doors locked, saying the incident prompting it never happened. Earlier the same day, the Genoa Township Police Department posted photos of a damaged vehicle and a bear they said was involved. While it’s unlikely a […]
Catfishing to conviction: Ohio man gets prison time for role in romance scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
New $40M lodge at Hocking Hills State Park: terrific views from every room
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s most remarkable state park finally has an overnight lodge that matches its grandeur. The Lodge at Hocking Hills opened last weekend and immediately became a magnet for visitors and locals alike. “It exceeds expectations,” said Sue Karshner, from nearby Lake Logan. “We’ve been waiting...
