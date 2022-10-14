Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
SFA cancels homecoming bonfire due to county burn ban
Melissa Crager, public relations manager, spoke with KTRE over the deciding factors that led Brookshire Brothers to not continue with their agreement lease at the North Timberland location. The store first opened its doors in the early 90s. Current employees will be offered positions within the company. Lufkin City Council...
KTRE
Frankston hosts Beckville in Red Zone Game of Week
Melissa Crager, public relations manager, spoke with KTRE over the deciding factors that led Brookshire Brothers to not continue with their agreement lease at the North Timberland location. The store first opened its doors in the early 90s. Current employees will be offered positions within the company. Lufkin City Council...
KTRE
WebXtra: Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinance limiting use, location of game rooms. The Lufkin City Council will consider an ordinance limiting the use and location of game rooms at a Tuesday meeting. Republican candidate Sid Miller discusses his campaign for agriculture commissioner. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Incumbent Sid Miller...
These Unsolved East Texas Murders Continue to Haunt Investigators
Tara Blue - Shelby County, presumed murdered in 2001, UNSOLVED. Brian Martin - Angelina County, body found on FM 841 in 1985, UNSOLVED. Natasha Atchley - Shepherd, TX, the body of the former Livingston student was found in the trunk of her burned car in 1992, UNSOLVED. Bill Roland -...
Brookshire Brothers Announces Closing of Lufkin Grocery Store
A long-time fixture on North Timberland Drive in Lufkin will soon be closing. Management at Brookshire Brothers corporate offices, based in Lufkin, made the announcement on Monday, October 17, that their grocery store location at 816 North Timberland will be closing effective October 29. According to a press release, officials...
KTRE
Boil water notice issued for some Nacogdoches Lilly Grove SUD customers
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Some customers of Lilly Grove Special Utility District are advised to boil their water for personal consumption due to a break on CR-845. Customers who reside on CR-845 and CR-846 are instructed to boil water before washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
kjas.com
They're back....The Rainbow Family returns to East Texas
They were back on Saturday as the Rainbow Family returned to the Angelina National Forest near Zavalla on nearby Lake Sam Rayburn. However, the numbers were down as compared to the National Gathering in the same general area in July 1988. It is estimated that almost 3,000 attended back then, but only around 50 people attended on Saturday.
TxDOT Advises of New Detour in Diboll Relief Route Construction
A major road construction project near Diboll will see a detour put in place for motorists beginning on October 17 that will impact local traffic. Work on the Diboll Relief Route will include a detour on Conner Road beginning Monday. Motorists should use Morris Road to access Highway 59. Message boards and signs are in place to alert motorists and local traffic.
What Could The Kroger-Albertsons Merger Mean For Nacogdoches, Texas?
For a town the size of Nacogdoches, there are many places to get groceries. We have two Krogers, three Brookshire Brothers (Express included), La Michoacana, a Walmart Supercenter, and the little Walmart. Those are just the major players and it doesn't even take into account all of the dollar stores,...
KTRE
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinances to regulate game rooms, animal neglect
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin City Council will consider an ordinance limiting the use and location of game rooms at a Tuesday meeting, along with a measure addressing animal neglect. According to an agenda, the city said it has become necessary to define and restrict the use and location...
ketk.com
Low water level at Lake Sam Rayburn will make last Bassmaster open of 2022, ‘interesting’
JASPER, Texas (KETK) – The St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open is going to be “interesting” this year because of below average water levels at Lake Sam Rayburn, according to a Bassmaster press release. “We haven’t had rain in weeks and the water is way down,” Bassmaster Elite...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Car Wreck Ends Inside Downtown Business
Report from Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley:. At 2:00 a.m. [Saturday] morning, a vehicle going at unknown high rate of speed, blew past our FCSO Deputies on Commerce near Fair Park, heading west into town. As the vehicle entered downtown and approached the red light at Commerce and Mount, another vehicle was stopped at the red light in the left lane, and the speeding vehicle ran off the road, jumping the curb in front of the courthouse and took out a corner light pole. The vehicle continued straight and jumped another curb in front of Heritage Title where it went through the sidewalk railing, airborne, and through the building, where it came to rest. There was a fire from the wreck inside the building in the front of the vehicle and the Deputies used their fire extinguishers to start fighting the fire and were able to remove the female passenger from the vehicle through the passenger window to safety.
East Texas Sheriff: Look out for jury duty warrant scam calls
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that several people were concerned after a phone call told them they had a warrant for missing jury duty. Officials said that they will never call you asking for warrant money and to be careful because these scammers will take your money. The Federal Trade […]
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
East Texas News
Grand jury no-bills daycare owner, director
WOODVILLE – A Tyler County grand jury handed down a no bill to Jillian Bass and Kelly Bass, the owner and director, respectively, of Early Birds Learning Center, a Woodville daycare facility. The grand jury met on Sept. 29 to decide whether or not there had been any type...
Officials responding to fiery 1-vehicle crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County crews are responding to a one-vehicle crash in which the vehicle reportedly caught fire. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the major wreck occurred on Highway 322 near County Road 243A. The vehicle had two people in it who were able to escape the vehicle.
KTRE
Walk in Nacogdoches aims to find cure for Alzheimer’s
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place in Nacogdoches on Oct. 15 with one goal in mind: to find a cure for Alzheimer’s. “We’re here to find a cure, and that’s what we intend to do,” Corey Marshall of the Alzheimer’s Association said.
kjas.com
Recognize this man? JCSO asks public to help identify a prowler
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public to identify a prowler who is possibly a burglary suspect. The department says a security camera recently captured video of the man with a flashlight creeping around a home during the night. He appeared to be a white male wearing a cap, t-shirt, and overalls.
Man shot, killed by Rusk County deputy, family seeks answers
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A local family is demanding answers, more than a month after a Price man was shot and killed by a Rusk County deputy during a traffic stop. The family of Timothy Michael Randall known to them as "Mike" said they're doing the best they can as they continue grieving.
Elderly man dies in Milam crash
MILAM, Texas — Jerry Quinn Humphries, 76, died after driving into a ditch, Thursday afternoon, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. Humphries was traveling northbound around 1:30 p.m. on SH 36 approaching a left curve in the roadway. His Ford failed to maintain a lane, left the roadway and drove into a ditch, as stated in a press release.
Comments / 0