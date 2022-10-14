Leonard Berkley “Berk” Perrine, 73, of Whipple, passed away at his home on October 15, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born May 27, 1949, in Shock, WV, to Shirley Ralph and Mary Azalea (Carr) Perrine. Berk was a 1967 graduate of Wirt County High School and was drafted in 1969 into the US Army. He served in Company C - 1st Battalion 2nd Infantry and the 1st Infantry 5th Army. Berk had been employed at Wood County Bank, EDS, and had retired from JBPC Systems. He enjoyed working on classic cars, going on campouts, cooking, and just spending time with family and friends.

WHIPPLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO