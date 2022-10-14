ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola receives the first wave of Bridge City juvenile offenders

The first wave of juvenile offenders has now left the Bridge City Center for Youth. Sen. Pat Connick, R-Marrero, whose district includes the juvenile jail, said ten inmates were transferred to a new temporary juvenile facility at Angola at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. “This morning the Office of Juvenile Justice transferred...
ANGOLA, LA
Rayne man arrested in connection with alleged retaliation shooting

A Rayne man has been booked with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a September shooting that injured two juveniles. Darius Senegal, 21, was booked into the Acadia Parish jail over the weekend by Crowley Police, records show. He was wanted in connection with a Sept. 11 shooting that happened...
RAYNE, LA
Duson man struck and killed while walking along West Congress Street

A 43-year-old Duson man was struck and killed while walking alongside West Congress Street Monday night. Ronald Keith Williams Jr. was walking alongside the road in the 5100 block of West Congress Street when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:21 p.m. Monday. The crash remains under investigation, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette asks judge to dismiss its lawsuit against attorney over public records

Lafayette Consolidated Government officials have asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit against attorney Gary McGoffin, who is the attorney for Lafayette City Court. LCG sued McGoffin individually Aug. 8 alleging he violated the Louisiana Public Records Law by not providing documents LCG requested Nov. 2, 2021, as part of an LCG audit of City Court.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Around Baker for Oct. 19, 2022

The City of Baker and the Baker Police Department are holding the fourth annual Treat Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Area businesses are asked to join in a safe and secure environment for children to trick or treat during Halloween. The event will be in the...
BAKER, LA
Around Zachary for Oct. 19, 2022

PUMPKIMPALLOZA: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 at LifePoint Church, 3844 Noble St., Zachary. Carnival games, trick-or-treating, candy rain and more will be available. BOO AT THE ZOO: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23 and 29-30 at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. This trick-or-treating event is all fun. Kids encouraged to wear costumes. Each child (ages 12 and younger) will receive a prefilled treat bag as they exit the zoo. brzoo.org.
ZACHARY, LA
To cheat Medicaid, clinic director misdiagnosed kids with mental problems, jury finds

The director of a medical clinic who established a character development course for Iberville Parish school children had his employees label their classroom gatherings as "group psychotherapy" sessions in an effort to bill Medicaid. When the federal program balked at paying, local jurors found, he had his clinic intentionally misdiagnose the students with mental health disorders they never showed signs of having.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
Artists may be evicted from historic Lafayette Sans Souci building due to repairs, rent

Anyone planning to shop for Christmas gifts at the Sans Souci Gallery in downtown Lafayette should do so early this year. The Louisiana Crafts Guild is being evicted from the historic building at 219 E. Vermilion Street in Parc Sans Souci because of a dire need for building repairs, although the guild's administrator maintains hope that the eviction will be delayed until after the holidays.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.

It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
LOUISIANA STATE
Outcry over Baton Rouge's proposed new fee derails meeting: 'That makes this all stink'

East Baton Rouge leaders once again found themselves defending their proposed new stormwater fee in front of a large — and hostile — crowd Monday night. Residents packed an at-capacity meeting room and overflow room at the Pride-Chaneyville library, demanding officials explain why the fee is set to be voted on so quickly after it was announced. The presentation portion of the meeting quickly went off the rails as questions were shouted from the audience and multiple residents stood up to give lengthy speeches against the fee.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Women Who Mean Business: Tina Shelvin Bingham a driving force behind neighborhood revitalization

Editor's note: This is the 10th in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. It all began with a mural at the corner of 12th and South Magnolia streets in 2015. Since then, the Mccomb-Veazey neighborhood has partnered with the Lafayette Habitat for Humanity to create a public space for the community. The property marked by the mural later became home to the Mccomb-Veazey Community House, which allows a space for the minds of the community revitalization project and the community members themselves to come together.
LAFAYETTE, LA

