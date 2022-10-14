Read full article on original website
Angola receives the first wave of Bridge City juvenile offenders
The first wave of juvenile offenders has now left the Bridge City Center for Youth. Sen. Pat Connick, R-Marrero, whose district includes the juvenile jail, said ten inmates were transferred to a new temporary juvenile facility at Angola at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. “This morning the Office of Juvenile Justice transferred...
Man stabbed to death at Valero station on Airline Highway, Baton Rouge police say
Amid an uptick in Baton Rouge homicides that comes after a summer far less violent than last year, a man was stabbed to death at a Valero gas station on Airline Highway — a killing an employee said stemmed from a late-night argument that escalated into violence in the store's parking lot.
Rayne man arrested in connection with alleged retaliation shooting
A Rayne man has been booked with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a September shooting that injured two juveniles. Darius Senegal, 21, was booked into the Acadia Parish jail over the weekend by Crowley Police, records show. He was wanted in connection with a Sept. 11 shooting that happened...
Man who was stabbed to death at Valero station on Airline Highway identified
Police have identified the man fatally stabbed at an Airline Highway gas station early Monday morning. The victim, Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia, 39, was found dead from stab wounds shortly after midnight. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Baton Rouge police at (225) 389-4869 or Greater...
Duson man struck and killed while walking along West Congress Street
A 43-year-old Duson man was struck and killed while walking alongside West Congress Street Monday night. Ronald Keith Williams Jr. was walking alongside the road in the 5100 block of West Congress Street when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:21 p.m. Monday. The crash remains under investigation, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
5-year-old shot on N. 49th Street; man arrested, Baton Rouge Police say
A five-year-old was shot Monday on N. 49th Street, but is expected to make a full recovery Baton Rouge police said. Officers responded to the 1700 block of N. 49th St., after a call about shots fired on Monday, Lt. Don Coppola, police spokesperson, said. "We later learned that a...
A play fight, broken memorial chain led to shooting of Lafayette 14-year-old, police records say
Four teen witnesses to a June 2021 shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl say the shooting was sparked by a play fight and a broken necklace, police narratives filed into the court record say. On June 10, 2021, 14-year-old Zaria Garry was shot while at a friend’s house in the...
Lafayette asks judge to dismiss its lawsuit against attorney over public records
Lafayette Consolidated Government officials have asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit against attorney Gary McGoffin, who is the attorney for Lafayette City Court. LCG sued McGoffin individually Aug. 8 alleging he violated the Louisiana Public Records Law by not providing documents LCG requested Nov. 2, 2021, as part of an LCG audit of City Court.
Lafayette parent arrested, charged for 'assault on a teacher' denies allegation
Logan Angelle isn’t happy about the narrative being told regarding her arrest Wednesday, and now the Lafayette mom is speaking out in hopes of clearing her name and having the charge dropped. Angelle, who was arrested and charged with assault on a teacher at Northside High, denies threatening to...
Zachary and Denham Springs gain new fire fighters at graduation ceremony
The Baton Rouge Fire Department held graduation for its 40th class of its Basic Academy on Oct. 13 at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. In addition to 27 recruits for Baton Rouge, Zachary Fire Department had five graduates, Denham Springs had one and the Baton Rouge Airport had one.
Around Baker for Oct. 19, 2022
The City of Baker and the Baker Police Department are holding the fourth annual Treat Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Area businesses are asked to join in a safe and secure environment for children to trick or treat during Halloween. The event will be in the...
Around Zachary for Oct. 19, 2022
PUMPKIMPALLOZA: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 at LifePoint Church, 3844 Noble St., Zachary. Carnival games, trick-or-treating, candy rain and more will be available. BOO AT THE ZOO: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23 and 29-30 at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. This trick-or-treating event is all fun. Kids encouraged to wear costumes. Each child (ages 12 and younger) will receive a prefilled treat bag as they exit the zoo. brzoo.org.
To cheat Medicaid, clinic director misdiagnosed kids with mental problems, jury finds
The director of a medical clinic who established a character development course for Iberville Parish school children had his employees label their classroom gatherings as "group psychotherapy" sessions in an effort to bill Medicaid. When the federal program balked at paying, local jurors found, he had his clinic intentionally misdiagnose the students with mental health disorders they never showed signs of having.
Artists may be evicted from historic Lafayette Sans Souci building due to repairs, rent
Anyone planning to shop for Christmas gifts at the Sans Souci Gallery in downtown Lafayette should do so early this year. The Louisiana Crafts Guild is being evicted from the historic building at 219 E. Vermilion Street in Parc Sans Souci because of a dire need for building repairs, although the guild's administrator maintains hope that the eviction will be delayed until after the holidays.
Leader of Louisiana School for the Deaf dismissed, reasons why not disclosed
The leader of the Louisiana School for the Deaf in Baton Rouge has been dismissed from her post, officials said Tuesday. Heather Laine was removed from her job as director/principal of the school effective last Friday by acting Superintendent Katherine Granier. Granier said Tuesday she cannot discuss details of the...
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.
It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
Outcry over Baton Rouge's proposed new fee derails meeting: 'That makes this all stink'
East Baton Rouge leaders once again found themselves defending their proposed new stormwater fee in front of a large — and hostile — crowd Monday night. Residents packed an at-capacity meeting room and overflow room at the Pride-Chaneyville library, demanding officials explain why the fee is set to be voted on so quickly after it was announced. The presentation portion of the meeting quickly went off the rails as questions were shouted from the audience and multiple residents stood up to give lengthy speeches against the fee.
Women Who Mean Business: Tina Shelvin Bingham a driving force behind neighborhood revitalization
Editor's note: This is the 10th in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. It all began with a mural at the corner of 12th and South Magnolia streets in 2015. Since then, the Mccomb-Veazey neighborhood has partnered with the Lafayette Habitat for Humanity to create a public space for the community. The property marked by the mural later became home to the Mccomb-Veazey Community House, which allows a space for the minds of the community revitalization project and the community members themselves to come together.
Cover your plants, make a gumbo: Baton Rouge area could see freeze this week
It's time to pull out the gumbo pots, but first it might be necessary to cover up plants that cannot survive the cold. Forecasters issued a freeze watch for much of the Baton Rouge area for Wednesday morning, predicting that temperatures could drop into the low to mid-30s. The temperature...
The Mississippi River is the lowest its been in 10 years. Here are the problems that causes.
People walking along the Mississippi River levee in Baton Rouge are used to seeing the USS Kidd — but usually not its underbelly. The WWII destroyer has been sitting high and dry in recent days, just one of many unusual symptoms of the river falling to its lowest level in a decade.
