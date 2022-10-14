ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4beaumont.com

On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon

JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, KFDM's Angel San Juan teams up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to highlight a man or woman who is on the run. Here's Angel with this week's report on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Silent Witness initiative supports victims of domestic violence

BEAUMONT — If you drive by the Beaumont Police Department today, you'll find something that stands out from what you'd normally see. BPD is participating in the Silent Witness initiative. This program began in 1990 in order to support victims and educate the public about domestic violence. The Red...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

JP: Possible accidental overdose may be cause of woman's death

BEAUMONT — Officials say a drug overdose is the possible cause of death of a woman found in a Beaumont business parking lot. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that the body is that of a 53-year-olld woman. It was discovered Sunday in the...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Woman's body found on property of business in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — A woman's body has been discovered outside a business on Delaware Street in Beaumont. The body was found Sunday outside of Adams & Adams law firm in the 3200 block of Delaware. Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. says a preliminary investigation revealed that...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Governor Abbott exclusive: Abortion, low bonds, rising crime, PN-G mascot debate

BEAUMONT — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has wrapped up a roundtable discussion in Beaumont, highlighting the growing fentanyl threat, followed by an exclusive one-on-one interview with KFDM anchor Aaron Drawhorn. Abbott blames President Biden's border policy for the drastic increase in the synthetic drug. Governor Abbott says he's seeking...
TEXAS STATE
fox4beaumont.com

Candlelight vigil set for Tuesday to honor memories of Port Neches-Groves student

To help comfort broken hearts, Port Neches-Groves High School will hold a candlelight vigil for Morgan Christian, a student who died on Friday of an unexpected medical-related problem. The PN-G family has been grieving following the loss of the high school student. The candlelight vigil is set for Tuesday, Oct....
fox4beaumont.com

Still time to enjoy Groves Pecan Festival

GROVES — If you haven't made it out to the 2022 Groves Pecan Festival, there's still time. You have all day Sunday, which is last day of the 2022 event.
fox4beaumont.com

Remembering Morgan Christian

PORT NECHES-GROVES — "Hearts are aching, but we have each other." That's how Mike Tobias, the uncle of Morgan Christian and NDN Press Adviser, is describing the sudden loss of the beloved classmate and family member. It's a loss felt deeply by her family and her PN-G family. Morgan...
PORT NECHES, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy