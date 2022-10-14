Mayor Mary Ann Vivians is excited to let the citizens of Carthage know that an equalization basin is being installed at the city’s lagoon. “With the equalization basin being installed at the lagoon, it will allow us to have more businesses here, which promotes more economic growth. More industries, more companies will be able to come in because we will have more sewer capacity.” says Mayor Vivians.

CARTHAGE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO