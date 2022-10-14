Read full article on original website
Related
kicks96news.com
Malicious Mischief and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake
CARLOS B BALLEZA, 44, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. MICHAEL L BANKS, 44, of Carthage, DUI – Test Refusal, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. MATTHEW K BRESCIA, 31, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct –...
kicks96news.com
Several Crashes on Sunday in Leake
2:01 a.m. – Leake Deputies, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol responded to a call reporting a crash on Hwy 35 North near the Forestry Department. No injuries were reported. 2:01 a.m. – Leake Deputies, EMS, Barnes Volunteers, and MS Hwy Patrol were called to a crash on Hwy 25 North near Reformation Rd. One lane of traffic was blocked by the wreckage. Only minor injuries were reported.
kicks96news.com
Child dies in 4-wheeler crash in Leake County
A five-year-old girl from Leake County was killed in a four-wheeler wreck over the weekend. Emergency Medical Services and Leake County Deputies responded to a call at 3:31 p.m. on Sunday, October 16th reporting a four-wheeler accident involving a child. The crash happened in a field near the family’s residence...
kicks96news.com
Mayor Mary Ann Vivians Talks Carthage Lagoon Updates
Mayor Mary Ann Vivians is excited to let the citizens of Carthage know that an equalization basin is being installed at the city’s lagoon. “With the equalization basin being installed at the lagoon, it will allow us to have more businesses here, which promotes more economic growth. More industries, more companies will be able to come in because we will have more sewer capacity.” says Mayor Vivians.
kicks96news.com
Today in Carthage, Fall Farmer’s Market
Vendors will be in the parking lot above City Hall for the fall season every Tuesday from 8 am – 1 pm. Visit the Carthage Farmer’s Market for all your fall produce and more.
Comments / 0