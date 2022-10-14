Read full article on original website
Deontay Wilder has his next opponent picked: “If he a man of his word, what a hell of a fight it would be”
Deontay Wilder returned to his winning ways on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking Robert Helenius out in the first round with a thunderous right hand. His opponent didn’t just go down, he stayed down with his eyes staring up into the rafters. It was a solid reminder that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has dynamite in his fists.
‘Best women’s fight I’ve ever seen’: Pros react to Claressa Shields’ wild revenge win over Savannah Marshall
For Claressa Shields, revenge was on the menu Saturday in London. The two-time Olympic champion and part-time PFL fighter dominated Savannah Marshall in a clear-cut unanimous decision to avenge her 2012 loss in the amateur ranks and give Shields the third undisputed world title of her already legendary boxing career. Following 10 exciting rounds of back-and-forth action, Shields won by scores of 96-94, 97-93, and 97-93.
Conor McGregor claims he carried Floyd Mayweather in their first fight: “I come out full force, and today, I end Floyd”
Floyd Mayweather has often claimed that he ‘carried’ Conor McGregor through the early rounds of their 2017 boxing superfight, which ended in a 10th round TKO victory for Floyd. Now McGregor is firing back, saying he was the one who was doing the carrying. McGregor’s comments came as...
Anderson Silva Is Ruling Out Retirement Following Paul Fight, He Is Having Too Much Fun
Anderson Silva will not be leaving his gloves in the ring after his bout with Jake Paul. Anderson Silva has had a long and successful career in mixed martial arts. He has been at the very top of the sport of MMA and holds records in the UFC to this day. Although his MMA career might be behind him, that does not mean that Silva is ready to walk into retirement. The opposite is true, he is now embarking on a whole new career in boxing.
Islam Makhachev Opens Up On His Only MMA Loss
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev‘s lone defeat in his MMA career ended up sparking the fire that’s led him to the UFC 280 title shot. Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. It caps off a remarkable run for the Dagestani with a 10-fight winning streak in the Octagon.
UFC Vegas 62 video: Alonzo Menifield flattens Misha Cirkunov with devastating first-round knockout
Alonzo Menifield wanted a knockout, and that’s exactly what he got in the opening bout of the main card at UFC Vegas 62. Launching bombs at opponent Misha Cirkunov from the first exchange, Menifield was loading up on a right hand that he had corked and ready to unleash at any time. Ultimately it was a left hand that stunned Cirkunov, followed by a right that dropped him to the canvas in violent fashion. Menifield then landed a couple extra hammer fists until referee Mark Smith rushed in to stop the fight.
Floyd Mayweather Gifts YoungBoy’s Son A Gorgeous Mini-Range Rover
Floyd Mayweather is showering his grandson with gifts. Ever since Yaya Mayweather gave birth to NBA YoungBoy’s child, Floyd has been spending a ton of time with KJ. If you remember, Kentrell Jr. has actually taken a liking to the sport of boxing and at just a young age, he has demonstrated interest in learning how to be like his grandfather.
Deontay Wilder delivers tearful speech in aftermath of Robert Helenius knockout: ‘I wanted to come to his aid’
Deontay Wilder’s demeanor took on a dramatically different tone when he had a chance to speak to the media Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion scored a spectacular and scary knockout of Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in New York, putting Helenius flat on his back with just three seconds remaining in the opening round. It was Wilder’s first win since suffering back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.
Video: Caleb Plant savagely knocks out Anthony Dirrell with vicious left hook at Wilder vs. Helenius
Caleb Plant delivered one of the best highlights of his entire career Saturday night, knocking out Anthony Dirrell with a savage left hook in the ninth round of their super middleweight title eliminator bout at the Barclays Center in New York City. There was no love lost between Plant and...
Charles Oliveira vows to finish Islam Makhachev inside one round at UFC 280: “I came in to ruin their expectations”
Charles Oliveira is expecting to make a statement at UFC 280. Oliveira is set to face Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight title. It’s a fascinating matchup and is a fight that both men have a ton of confidence heading into it. Along with that, the scrap is happening in Abu Dhabi, and according to Oliveira that is because Makhachev’s team demanded it would be there.
Oscar De La Hoya picks Jake Paul to knockout Anderson Silva
Oscar De La Hoya knows more than a little about boxing, given that he spent 10 years as a champion before moving on to start Golden Boy Boxing, one of the more established promotions in the sport. According to his shrewd eye, he sees Jake Paul knocking out Anderson Silva when the two meet on Oct. 29, 2022.
Cub Swanson Speaks Out Following Bantamweight Debut Loss
UFC veteran Cub Swanson has broken his social media silence following his loss to Jonathan Martinez at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday. Swanson lost to Martinez in his bantamweight debut in the UFC Vegas 62 co-main event. After a back-and-forth first round, an accumulation of low leg kicks proved too much for him to handle as Martinez finished him in Round 2.
The MMA Hour with Jiri Prochazka, Petr Yan, Javier Mendez, and John Hathaway
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We’ll recap another busy weekend in combat sports. 1:30 p.m.: John Hathaway returns...
Aljamain Sterling becomes public enemy number one on Twitter after sharing pictures with Andrew Tate
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has caught a great deal of heat after posting pictures of him hanging out with Andrew Tate. Over the course of the last few months, Andrew Tate has quickly become one of the most hated men on the internet. The reason for this is due to a string of clips and videos in which he displays misogynistic behaviour, with a lot of his controversial remarks leading to a real boom in his popularity.
Alexander Volkanovski clears air on viral Hasbulla burger prank
Alexander Volkanovski and Hasbulla shared a laugh recently, but not everyone found their antics amusing. The UFC featherweight champion — and MMA Fighting’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter — recently uploaded a video with Hasbulla as part of his Cooking with Volk series and the segment ended with the popular social media personality stuffing a burger in Volkanovski’s face.
UFC Vegas 62, The Morning After: Cub Swanson’s Bantamweight bid goes up in flames
UFC Vegas 62’s co-main event last night (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevadas, was a baffling affair. Not the outcome. No, most fans and analysts expected that the powerful left leg of Jonathan Martinez would ruin Cub Swanson’s night. It did all that and more, breaking him down en route to a punishing, painful low kick stoppage that earned “The Dragon” an extra $50,000.
Javier Mendez says Islam Makhachev unbothered by Alexander Volkanovski being replacement fighter at UFC 280: “You could put whoever you want”
American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez and his pupil Islam Makhachev are set to fight anyone on Saturday. The Russian is set for the biggest fight of his career this weekend at UFC 280. In the pay-per-view headliner, Makhachev is expected to face Charles Oliveira. The bout will likely crown the new UFC lightweight champion.
Dana White: Sean O'Malley 'on the cusp of being a massive global superstar' ahead of UFC 280
Dana White thinks Sean O'Malley’s fight with Petr Yan at UFC 280 is comparable to Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo. Although McGregor had a lot of notoriety prior to his famous UFC 194 fight with Aldo in December 2014, his popularity and significance hit overdrive when he knocked out the longtime champion in just 13 seconds.
Paul Felder Joins Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier on UFC 280 Broadcast Team
Former lightweight contender Paul Felder will step in for Joe Rogan as part of the broadcast team at UFC 280. Felder will join play-by-play veteran Jon Anik and analyst Daniel Cormier on the call for the card at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. MMAFighting.com recently confirmed the lineup with UFC officials.
Video: Chris Camozzi scores vicious 37-second knockout over fellow UFC vet in BKFC debut
Chris Camozzi kicked off his bare-knuckle boxing career with a bang. A veteran of 19 UFC fights, Camozzi made his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotional debut on Saturday night at BKFC 31 — and it didn’t take long for him to make a thunderous statement over a fellow UFC veteran. Matched against Bubba McDaniel in a featured bout, Camozzi stormed forward and dropped McDaniel early with a hard counter right hand, forcing the referee to call an end to the bout just 37 seconds in.
