Louisiana State

Reba McEntire Gets Into The Christmas Spirit As She Kicks Off Arena Tour

By Kelly Fisher
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Reba McEntire is getting into the holiday spirit as her 17-city arena tour gets underway. The legendary country artist announced on Friday (October 14) that “ my new holiday The Ultimate Christmas Collection featuring some of my favorites like ‘Away In A Manger’ and ‘Up On The Housetop’ is now available!”

The 12-track project also includes “O Holy Night,” “White Christmas,” “Mary, Did You Know?,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Winter Wonderland” and other beloved Christmas classics. It also includes “I Needed Christmas,” which is featured in the Lifetime film, Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune , according to a press release.

McEntire debuted the Christmas collection one day after kicking off her highly-anticipated arena tour, which also includes special guest Terri Clark . She previously announced: “I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall. We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!” McEntire and Clark kicked off the tour on Thursday night (October 13) in Lafayette, Louisiana. See her remaining tour dates below.

October 14 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

October 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

October 20 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

October 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

October 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 29 – Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center

November 3 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

November 4 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 10 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

November 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

November 12 – Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena

November 17 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

November 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

November 19 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

