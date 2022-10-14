Reba McEntire Gets Into The Christmas Spirit As She Kicks Off Arena Tour
Reba McEntire is getting into the holiday spirit as her 17-city arena tour gets underway. The legendary country artist announced on Friday (October 14) that “ my new holiday The Ultimate Christmas Collection featuring some of my favorites like ‘Away In A Manger’ and ‘Up On The Housetop’ is now available!”
The 12-track project also includes “O Holy Night,” “White Christmas,” “Mary, Did You Know?,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Winter Wonderland” and other beloved Christmas classics. It also includes “I Needed Christmas,” which is featured in the Lifetime film, Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune , according to a press release.
McEntire debuted the Christmas collection one day after kicking off her highly-anticipated arena tour, which also includes special guest Terri Clark . She previously announced: “I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall. We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!” McEntire and Clark kicked off the tour on Thursday night (October 13) in Lafayette, Louisiana. See her remaining tour dates below.
October 14 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
October 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
October 20 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum
October 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
October 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
October 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
October 29 – Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center
November 3 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
November 4 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November 10 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
November 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
November 12 – Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena
November 17 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
November 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
November 19 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
