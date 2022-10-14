Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Flights To Take From Myrtle Beach International Airport This FallKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
Life After Coal: 6 years of documenting & researching life that now calls Lake Busbee home
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, October 19 at 5:30 p.m., WPDE ABC15 will present “Life After Coal,” a nature documentary about Lake Busbee in Conway. Lake Busbee was created to act as a cooling pond for the Grainger Generating Station, a coal-fired steam power plant owned by Santee Cooper.
wpde.com
'Fault of machinery' contributed to North Myrtle Beach boat fire, explosion, report says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A boat fire that injured several, including a toddler, in North Myrtle Beach, was partly caused by a "fault of machinery," according to a report. An official with the North Myrtle Beach Fire Department confirmed that there were three adults and one toddler...
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
greenville.com
South Carolina Shellfish Harvest Season Opens
Following Hurricane Ian, the S.C. Department of Health & Environmental Control has opened most shellfish beds in the state. Some remain closed due to excessive rain and high bacterial levels. The recreational shellfish season will remain open through May 15, 2023, unless conditions warrant extending or shortening the season. In...
cbs17
SC firefighters help fight overnight fire at restaurant in Calabash
CALABASH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters joined crews from several other departments to help fight an overnight fire that damaged a pizza restaurant in neighboring Brunswick County, North Carolina. No one was hurt in the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Drive in Calabash, North Carolina, authorities said....
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
kiss951.com
List: The Top 11 Places To Retire In North Carolina
It’s never too early to dream about retiring. How can I be one of those people who retire in their 30s? #goals. And if you’re retirement dreams include moving to a quaint town full of relaxation, amenities, and activities then you’re in luck. There are some fantastic places to retire in North Carolina. Whether you want to golf, the beach, the mountains, or a slightly more suburban feel you won’t be bored in these places!
myrtlebeachsc.com
Understanding Trespassing Laws in Myrtle Beach (and How to Avoid Trespass Charges Yourself)
The love for exploration is human nature. So, there are times you may want to discover what’s on the other side of the fence. Unfortunately, crossing to the other side of the fence could mean being at risk of facing trespassing charges. Typically, trespassing refers to the entry of...
Greta Van Fleet singer suffers ruptured eardrum; band postpones shows in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Greta Van Fleet will be postponing three upcoming shows after the band’s lead vocalist Josh Kiszka suffered a ruptured eardrum. On Monday, the band posted to Facebook that they would be rescheduling their Oct. 18 show in Raleigh, North Carolina; Oct. 19 show in Greenville, South Carolina; and Oct. 21 show […]
wpde.com
Brittanee Drexel timeline: Missing from Myrtle Beach to arrest of suspect 13 years later
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — When Brittanee Drexel hung up the phone with her family back in 2009, their last words to each other were, “I love you.”. That love fueled a desperate search that spanned 13 years. Just this year—an arrest and, investigators say, a confession by her murderer.
WYFF4.com
Early in-person voting: What voters in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia need to know
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia are offering early voting for the 2022 general election in November. Where: Various locations. Click this link to find locations by county. Requirements: Voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote. North Carolina:. When: Oct....
wpde.com
How tasty is your batch of chili? Find out at Chili & Ride for Mammograms this weekend
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Can you make a good batch of chili? See how yours stacks up against others at a chili cook-off this weekend. It’s the 16th annual Chili and Ride for Mammograms at the Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet. Bikers will go on a 150-mile...
wpde.com
New business hoping to spur economic development in Marion County town
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A new business is hoping to spur economic development in the Sellers community of Marion County. Antonio McRae has officially opened JG's Bistro in the middle of town, across the street from the Sellers Post Office. The restaurant is housed in what used to...
wfmynews2.com
68th Anniversary | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams Myrtle Beach and NC coast October 15, 1954
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Oct.15 marks the 68th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Hazel struck the coast of the state line between North and South Carolina in 1954 as a Category four storm,...
Fire destroys outbuilding in Loris area; no injuries, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — There were no injuries in a fire that destroyed an outbuilding Monday in the area of Highway 45 and Goose Bay near Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 11:40 a.m. to assist the Loris Fire Department on a structure fire call. The cause of the […]
wpde.com
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is now debt free
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials have announced that the final payment on the agency's highway bounds have been made. The agency can now save money on future interest payments and that money can be reinvested into ongoing projects. The SCDOT becomes one of the...
Foodies rejoice! Get a taste of Myrtle Beach at Taste of the Town
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Taste of the Town is back in Myrtle Beach for its 38th year. In 1984, a group of students from St. Andrews Catholic School was looking for a creative way to fundraise, and Taste of the Town was born. Nearly 30 Grand Strand restaurants will gather Tuesday afternoon at the […]
wpde.com
Several restaurants to donate portion of proceeds to community during Friday event
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — An upcoming 'Neighbor to Neighbor' event is all about helping community members in need. It's called 'Dine Out for CommUNITY' where several restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to 'Neighbor to Neighbor'. We caught up with Angelo's Steak and Pasta who says events...
abccolumbia.com
AAA: Gas prices going down in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s consumer news, prices at the pump appear to be going down in South Carolina. As of this morning, AAA reports the average for regular gas is now $3.37 a gallon. This is due to lower gas demand. To save money, AAA and Gas...
wpde.com
Horry County tax assessor speaks after residents report tax increase
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The line at the tax assessor's office in Myrtle Beach was out the door Monday with residents complaining of waiting for hours to talk to someone about their property tax bill. Many are hoping to lower their tax bills from the county. Horry County...
Comments / 0