These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni Koraza
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
Officials voting on $40-per-mile debris cleanup cost Tuesday morning
Tuesday county leaders are expected to vote on a nearly 80,000% increase for a portion of possible storm clean-up. Lee County’s original contract from 2017 shows it costs five cents a mile to take the debris out of the county. In the new contract being discussed on Tuesday, the cost jumps up to $40 a mile.
WINKNEWS.com
City workers fed up: What they found out after Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers city employees are furious after finding out they stopped getting disaster pay at the beginning of October. Emergency pay is typically given out after disasters because of strenuous work hours. However, a memo was sent out and said that pay ended on Oct. 3. Police officers are planning...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane shelters provide services to the displaced, but some have complaints
Shelters are a place to eat, sleep and find emotional support for those who lost their homes after Hurricane Ian. The Red Cross provides hurricane shelters in Lee and Collier counties. WINK News reporter Emma Heaton spoke to people staying at the Estero shelter, run by the Red Cross, and...
Split-access plan in Fort Myers Beach hopes to speed recovery
A new access plan for Fort Myers Beach is put in place to help speed recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.
CBS News
Lee County commissioners vote 3-2 to pay $40 per mile to remove Hurricane Ian debris, up from 5 cents a mile
MIAMI - The Lee County Commission on Tuesday voted 3-2 to approve a contract to hike the rate to haul debris left behind by Hurricane Ian out of the county from 5 cents a mile to $40 a mile. Commissioners Mike Greenwell, Cecil Pendergrass and Ray Sandelli voted in favor...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral businesses working to reopen their doors
Restaurants and businesses in Cape Coral are working on getting back up and running after Hurricane Ian. Downtown Cape Coral was hit hard, and now business owners are determined to be there for the community. Nakisha Camacho is doing her best to keep a smile on her face, but seeing...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood
The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
Lee County river bank expected to remain flooded until Thanksgiving, hundreds of homes still remain underwater
The Lee County river will remain flooded for a while until at least Thanksgiving, and weeks later, hundreds of homes across the area remain underwater. A man with a gas can pleads his case to cross a shallow section of a flooded street at a roadblock near a river in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.
WINKNEWS.com
Only workers allowed on Fort Myers Beach on Mondays, Tuesdays
Starting Monday, access to Fort Myers Beach will be restricted to workers at the beginning of each workweek, and it does not matter if residents with hurricane passes want to come and go. The leaders of Fort Myers Beach are determined to restore the town to the tourism hub it...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane Ian’s impact on Edison and Ford Winter Estates
There’s so much history in the Southwest Florida community, including the Edison and Ford Winter Estates. WINK News checked the area to see how it handled Hurricane Ian. According to residents in the area, the most they lost were trees. Luckily enough, the historic landmark sits high enough that it wasn’t affected by the storm.
‘I don’t know how we can make it’: Restaurant owners hopeful FEMA assistance can help them rebuild
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided $420 million in assistance for those that have lost everything due to the effects of Hurricane Ian, and while that's welcome news for people trying to rebuild, that money may not be available to everyone.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market
Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
WINKNEWS.com
How the SWFL tourism season might take a hit after Ian
One of the big driving forces behind Southwest Florida’s economy is the season, which is rapidly approaching. Many destination cities are still reeling from Hurricane Ian making life a bit different lately in Southwest Florida. Paul Beirnes is the executive director of the Everglades Convention Visitors Bureau in Naples...
Naples drainage issues becoming more of a problem after Hurricane Ian
Naples city leaders tell us they saw 8 to 10 feet of storm surge from Hurricane Ian almost 3 weeks ago, but the problem now is a drainage system already maxed out.
Residents warned of hazardous debris from balconies on Fort Myers Beach
As Fort Myers Beach starts cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian, officials are warning people to watch out for debris on the ground.
WINKNEWS.com
Rebuilding and improving SWFL Barrier Islands
What is it going to take to rebuild our Barrier Islands so they can withstand another hurricane as strong as Ian? This is a simple, straightforward question that many in Southwest Florida are asking. It’s also one of the Florida Building Commission is trying to answer. The good news...
Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation Shelters closing for hurricane victims soon
The Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation Shelters will stop being a place of refuge for Hurricane Ian victims this Wednesday, Oct. 19.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida Legislative Black Caucus visits SWFL to see destruction from Ian
The Florida Legislative Black Caucus visits SWFL to see the destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian. After hosting at Town Hall, they went out to communities devastated by the storm. They went to Harlem Heights, Dunbar, and Lehigh Acres. Tommy Bowen lives in Dunbar, he said all of his belongings...
WINKNEWS.com
Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief
The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
