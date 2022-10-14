ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Officials voting on $40-per-mile debris cleanup cost Tuesday morning

Tuesday county leaders are expected to vote on a nearly 80,000% increase for a portion of possible storm clean-up. Lee County’s original contract from 2017 shows it costs five cents a mile to take the debris out of the county. In the new contract being discussed on Tuesday, the cost jumps up to $40 a mile.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City workers fed up: What they found out after Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers city employees are furious after finding out they stopped getting disaster pay at the beginning of October. Emergency pay is typically given out after disasters because of strenuous work hours. However, a memo was sent out and said that pay ended on Oct. 3. Police officers are planning...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral businesses working to reopen their doors

Restaurants and businesses in Cape Coral are working on getting back up and running after Hurricane Ian. Downtown Cape Coral was hit hard, and now business owners are determined to be there for the community. Nakisha Camacho is doing her best to keep a smile on her face, but seeing...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood

The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane Ian’s impact on Edison and Ford Winter Estates

There’s so much history in the Southwest Florida community, including the Edison and Ford Winter Estates. WINK News checked the area to see how it handled Hurricane Ian. According to residents in the area, the most they lost were trees. Luckily enough, the historic landmark sits high enough that it wasn’t affected by the storm.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market

Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How the SWFL tourism season might take a hit after Ian

One of the big driving forces behind Southwest Florida’s economy is the season, which is rapidly approaching. Many destination cities are still reeling from Hurricane Ian making life a bit different lately in Southwest Florida. Paul Beirnes is the executive director of the Everglades Convention Visitors Bureau in Naples...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Rebuilding and improving SWFL Barrier Islands

What is it going to take to rebuild our Barrier Islands so they can withstand another hurricane as strong as Ian? This is a simple, straightforward question that many in Southwest Florida are asking. It’s also one of the Florida Building Commission is trying to answer. The good news...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief

The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
FORT MYERS, FL

