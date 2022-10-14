Read full article on original website
fuck_california
3d ago
What a concept. These guys have been doing nothing for 60 years collecting easy paychecks.
sierrawave.net
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to List and Designate Critical Habitat for Two Salamander Species in Sierra Nevada
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment on its proposal to provide protections and designate critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) for two slender salamanders living in California’s southern Sierra Nevada. Using the best available science, the Service evaluated the status of three salamanders...
Bakersfield Channel
California to end COVID state of emergency early next year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he would be ending the COVID State of Emergency effective on February 28, 2023. The decision was made as a result of a decline in hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19. The state also cites public health efforts to increase the adoption of vaccines, as well as "other mitigation measures."
California just legalized composting of human bodies: ‘Add me to the list’
“I’ve long been concerned about the disposal of human bodies,” Tribune columnist Linda Lewis Griffith writes.
Phys.org
Changing climate claims railways, houses and beaches in California
Steve Lang can see catastrophic erosion worsened by climate change happening in real time along one of the world's most scenic railroad lines, where the sea is swallowing homes, tracks and California's beautiful beaches. "Every day I come here and watch this, and it makes me want to cry," the...
GV Wire
Coalinga Forced to Pay ‘Criminal’ Price to Get Water for Residents
California’s crippling three-year drought is revealing the unique water vulnerabilities of small towns across the San Joaquin Valley. And while the state has stepped in to help impoverished communities and residents whose wells have gone dry due to plummeting groundwater levels, the handful of towns on the valley’s west side that rely on surface supplies are largely on their own.
The California Law That Could Have Huge Implications for Everyone’s Favorite Breakfast Meat
California's new law requiring all pigs to be raised on farms with room to move around could cause bacon prices to rise. And the rest of America is not happy about it. The National Pork Producers Council is suing California in the Supreme Court over Proposition 12. The law requires farmers to build larger pens for their pigs, which would cost them money.
Agency battling wage theft in California is too short-staffed to do its job
The state is a national leader in labor law, experts say, but its agency enforcing wage theft rules in California still struggles to staff up.
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
As California plans for a new desalination plant, take a look at how these facilities work
Derek Liang / UnsplashThe Doheny Ocean Desalination Project, estimated to be completed in 2027, will provide 5 million gallons of drinking water a day to residents in Orange County.
Fox40
First map to depict San Francisco heads to auction
A significant piece of California history is going up for auction later this month. Auction house Bonhams will present what it’s calling “the most important 18th century map of California” during an auction on Oct. 25. The original manuscript map of coastal California is signed by Miguel...
California may reallocate shrinking water supply
With scanty participation in voluntary water reductions, the drought is raising questions about mandatory cuts.
abc10.com
California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Proposition 26 or 27? How to make sense of dueling California sports bet ballot questions
Emotion-evoking info-commercials, coupled with mass texts and emails have muddled dueling sports betting ballot measures Proposition 26 and 27 to teeter the ledge of misleading. With the California 2022 general election just weeks away and ballots hitting mail boxes, The Bee has broken down what propositions 26 and 27 propose...
KTVU FOX 2
California's Electric Revolution
California is taking a dramatic step toward addressing climate change by banning the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But the road to reach that goal is filled with obstacles. How will carmakers be able to produce millions more electric vehicles? And will they become affordable for the average consumer? Watch special coverage as KTVU takes a closer look at California's electric revolution.
Thousands Evacuate After Wildfire Explodes In Washington
Officials say the blaze consumed thousands of acres within hours.
The best places to see fall colors in California
There are some patches of California were leaf-lovers can find forests filled with vibrant fall foliage.
California hopes to lure more anglers with introduction of 365-day fishing license
California anglers can soon purchase a 365-day fishing licenses for 2023, as the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will kick off sales on Nov. 15 — months sooner than initially anticipated. “I applaud the staff that worked tirelessly to bring this benefit to California’s anglers who have been...
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that you should absolutely visit if you love good food, because all of these restaurants come highly recommended.
CNBC
California approves desalination plant as historic drought hits water supplies
California regulators this week approved a $140 million desalination plant that could convert up to 5 million gallons of seawater each day into drinking water. The approval of the plant comes as record temperatures and drought conditions have forced states like California to address a future with dwindling water supplies.
