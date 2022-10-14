Read full article on original website
Walk & Talk: Adrian Martinez and Kansas State can take a huge step at TCU
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State football following its weekly press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald dishes out his Kansas State football thoughts following the program's weekly press conference. K-State and TCU meet Saturday with sole possession of the Big 12 lead on the line, but a victory will make quarterback Adrian Martinez bowl eligible for the first time in his career.
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game at TCU
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Good afternoon everyone. Hopefully everybody had a good weekend away from football. Our guys got a good three day weekend. Good break and came back yesterday. Had our first workout, today we'll put pads back on for the first time and get ready to play a really good TCU team. We talked about one week seasons and we've got six left and the stakes keep getting higher and we get a really good TCU team at their place. They're playing really well. I was able to watch a little bit of it on Saturday, saw more of the second half but Duggan is playing really, really well, played with a lot of confidence. You can see how their defense has continued to grow in their new system that they're running. And they're playing with a lot of confidence. So it'd be a big challenge for us and we can have a great week of preparation.
Oklahoma State’s Oct. 29 Game against Kansas State Falls in Six-Day Window
For the second time this season, an OSU road game’s kickoff time has fallen into a six-day window. The Big 12 announced kick times Monday for the Oct. 29 slate of games, but the Cowboys will have to wait until after this weekend’s games to find out when they’ll kick against Kansas State. OSU’s game against Baylor earlier this season also was put in the six-day window.
ESU beats No. 22 UNK on the road
Video from MIAA Network KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNT)- The Emporia State offense could not be stopped on Saturday. ESU football beat Nebraska-Kearney 44-21 in Kearney. The Hornets trailed 7-0 early but quickly tied it, took the lead and never looked back. They tallied over 500 yards of offense on their way to the dominant win over […]
Emporia State cuts have ended prestigious debate program. Everyone in Kansas will pay the price.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Scott Anglemyer is a 1985 graduate of Emporia State University. He was a member of the Emporia State University debate team for four years. Earlier this year, […] The post Emporia State cuts have ended prestigious debate program. Everyone in Kansas will pay the price. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
First freeze coming as drought worsens
Emporia is now in a “severe drought,” after one of the driest Septembers on record. But the next weather concern is a possible freeze. The Emporia area is part of a widespread “freeze watch” issued across eastern Kansas for late Monday night and Tuesday morning. The forecast low in Emporia is 26 degrees, with Tuesday night even colder at 24.
WWII Kansas veteran laid to rest over 80 years later
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Second Class Pete Turk was killed in action during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. His remains were previously unidentified in Hawaii, but now he is back in Kansas. Originally from Scammon Kansas, Seaman Turk now lies in the Kansas Veterans...
Jam-packed Davis Theatre welcomes Kansas Lt. Governor David Toland Monday evening
It was standing room only inside of the Emporia Arts Center’s Davis Theatre as Kansas Lt. Governor David Toland made a campaign stop in Emporia Monday evening. When asked about the progress of the campaign thus far, Toland stated “things are going great.” He says he and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly are “running on our record.”
Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
What if Jacuzzi-like water jets could save a lake? Scientists will try it in Kansas
MANHATTAN — Tuttle Creek Lake sits like a shrunken version of its former self. Take the abandoned campground: Drinking water stopped reaching its pipes as the reservoir filled with mud. Several boat ramps now lead only to dirt. Locals remember waterskiing in these areas, before so much silt filled...
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Grass fire draws several Lyon County fire departments to Roads 350 and H-2
Several Lyon County fire departments are responding to a grass fire Sunday evening. The grass fire was reported near Roads 350 and H-2 shortly after 5 pm. Allen-Admire and Americus firefighters were called initially, with Miller and Reading listed as mutual aid. Early indications are a power line or pole...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Topeka ramp scheduled to be closed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Pavement repairs will close the exit ramp from eastbound U.S. 24 to Topeka Blvd. in North Topeka, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced the closure on Monday, with the warning that there will be no detours posted. Drivers are encouraged to […]
Local organization is hoping to make an impact on midterm election
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization gathered this weekend to discuss the importance of voting in the midterm elections. The Kansas Poor People’s Campaign was held Saturday morning at the Community Resources Council. Members from the organization as well as local supporters joined together to strategized ideas to get low-income voters to the poll.
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
Reading man suffers suspected serious injuries in crash near Emporia
A Reading man was hurt in Friday’s crash near Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 7:20 am near the junction of Road 190 and Burlingame Road. Troopers say 58-year-old Douglas Scales was driving a car southbound on Burlingame when he went off the road and went into a ditch. THe car overturned.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
Quik Trip project in front of Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission during Tuesday’s monthly meeting
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals are holding back-to-back meetings Tuesday. The Planning Commission will consider recommending approval of a preliminary plat for Flint Hills Crossing, the project bringing Quik Trip to Emporia just west of the Flint Hills Technical College main campus. The board will also discuss proposed new zoning regulations.
