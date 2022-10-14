Read full article on original website
Related
wglt.org
Q&A: Jay Pratte takes over as Miller Park Zoo director
The Miller Park Zoo is fresh under the leadership of newly appointed director Jay Pratte. He replaces Jay Tetzloff, who held the director position for 13 years. As the new guy in town, Pratte’s name and personality may still be unfamiliar to many in the community. In an interview...
wglt.org
County clerks fight back amid election disinformation at Bloomington event
McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael referenced a quote from anchorman Howard Beale in the 1976 movie “Network” when she said, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it any longer.”. That’s how she began an election question and answer session and voting...
wglt.org
Bloomington proposes new strategic priorities
Bloomington City Council members Monday night discussed development goals and strategies formulated during the council’s September Strategic Planning Retreat. Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe presented a summary report of six Key Strategic Priorities in no particular order:. Improve infrastructure. Revilatize older communities. Emphasize economic development. Promote housing diversity. Improve efficiency in...
wglt.org
Normal council narrowly approves purchase of Rivian truck, SUV
The Normal Town Council narrowly voted Monday night to add a pair of Rivian electric vehicles to the town’s fleet — but not before spending an hour debating the matter. “As the only location of where these cars are built, to have an example of their truck and the SUV is something that I think would represent the town well,” said council member Karyn Smith, who was among supporters of the 4-3 decision.
wglt.org
Livingston County state’s attorney is the latest to sue over the SAFE-T Act
Livingston County State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak is suing to try stopping the controversial SAFE-T Act from taking effect next year. The criminal justice measure eliminates cash bail in Illinois starting in January, along with a host of other reforms. In a message posted to social media, Yedinak said he...
