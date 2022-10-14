ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

wglt.org

Q&A: Jay Pratte takes over as Miller Park Zoo director

The Miller Park Zoo is fresh under the leadership of newly appointed director Jay Pratte. He replaces Jay Tetzloff, who held the director position for 13 years. As the new guy in town, Pratte’s name and personality may still be unfamiliar to many in the community. In an interview...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington proposes new strategic priorities

Bloomington City Council members Monday night discussed development goals and strategies formulated during the council’s September Strategic Planning Retreat. Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe presented a summary report of six Key Strategic Priorities in no particular order:. Improve infrastructure. Revilatize older communities. Emphasize economic development. Promote housing diversity. Improve efficiency in...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Normal council narrowly approves purchase of Rivian truck, SUV

The Normal Town Council narrowly voted Monday night to add a pair of Rivian electric vehicles to the town’s fleet — but not before spending an hour debating the matter. “As the only location of where these cars are built, to have an example of their truck and the SUV is something that I think would represent the town well,” said council member Karyn Smith, who was among supporters of the 4-3 decision.
NORMAL, IL

