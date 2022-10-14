Read full article on original website
This Tampa Bay Car Wash Is Foaming With Halloween Terror
Get your ride squeaky clean and give yourself a good fright! This Tampa Bay car wash is foaming with Halloween terror. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is turning their business into a Tunnel of Terror for a limited time. In addition to the spray and suds, expect plenty of scares. Flashing lights, crazy clowns, zombies, and slashers await as you take your ride into the wash.
Tampa – St. Pete Cross Bay Ferry 2022-2023 Schedule
The start of their sailing season got pushed back thanks to Hurricane Ian, but tomorrow The Cross Bay Ferry makes its first trips back and forth from Tampa and St. Pete. Tickets are now on sale online for rides starting tomorrow (Wednesday, October 19). For departures from the Tampa side, head to the Tampa Convention Center on Franklin Street. On the St. Pete side, head to 375 Bayshore Drive.
Gotta Check Out Cross Bay Ferry Back This Week For Season 6 Baby
Cross Bay Ferry Back This Week For Season 6 Baby. The popular Cross-Bay Ferry begins season 6 sailing across Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The ferry links downtown Tampa and downtown St. Petersburg via a beautiful and “col” ride. Last year was the ferry’s most successful season. They had 62,130 riders from October 2021 to May 2022, a jump of 10,000 for the year. You can buy tickets here www.thecrossbayferry.com or at dockside ticket booths in Tampa and St. Petersburg. Adding an additional month of service and an expanded daily schedule that includes later evening runs this year. I WISH they would stop and let us fish every now and again ; ) Final departure times from Tampa are as late as 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Service cranks up at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Source TBT.
It’s Halloween Year-Round At This Dracula Themed Wine Bar In St Pete
This Dracula themed wine bar in Downtown St. Petersburg is keeping the spooky spirit alive year-round. Dracula’s Legacy is a family-owned bar that brings awareness to Romanian history while still playing with the Hollywood idea of Dracula. Many know and believe the Hollywood stories of Dracula. But owner of Dracula’s Legacy, Robert Neamtu, tells The Crows Nest a little bit of the true history behind the old folk tale. He explained that the adaption of Dracula came from stories of Vlad the Impaler, the official ruler of Walachia, which is now part of modern Romania.
Pumpkin Patch List And Tampa Bay Area Fall Festivals By Location
Pumpkin Patch List And Tampa Bay Area Fall Festivals By Location – Ooooh we got some cooler weather coming to the bay area this week. Time for the Fall Flip Flops, Fall Festivals and Pumpkin Patches! Let’s take a look at some of the cool ones. First question, What is a pumpkin? The answer – Pumpkin: Orange-pear hybridized organism, species of vegetable. Many people like to add spice and late’ ; ) Wikipedia says “A pumpkin is a cultivar of winter squash that is round with smooth, slightly ribbed skin, and is most often deep yellow to orange in coloration. The thick shell contains the seeds and pulp. The name is most commonly used for cultivars of Cucurbita pepo, but some cultivars of Cucurbita maxima, C. argyrosperma, and C. moschata with similar appearance are also sometimes called “pumpkins”.” Now let’s find us a Pumpkin Patch near you! Source ABC Action News.
Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?
What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
Our Mutt Monday Dog Reba Is A Sweet Country Girl
Our Mutt Monday dog this week is Reba. Named after another gorgeous redhead, Reba is a sweet country girl. She would love to hang out with you and listen to music. She prefers country, of course! Reba is a two year old, 62 pound All American girl. Reba is available...
Skyway 10K registration Opens Up Next Week
Skyway 10K registration opens up next week and will sell out quick. There is only catch and that is that entrants will be put into a lottery. The lottery registration will be open Monday, October 24th at 8:00 a.m. and will close on Sunday, October 31st. If you volunteered for the 2022 version of the race then you can get priority registration. Those people can register today through October 23rd.
Where Your Eyes Should Be On A Date!
Second Date Update: Jacksons Bistro in downtown Tampa is one of the best settings for a date. The view, food, and your date is where your eyes should be on a date. However on Scott and Tara’s date that was not the case. Tara said his eyes were on just about every female except her. Without a doubt this is a bad look for Scott. It should be noted that Scott said that he is not use to being in fancy places like Downtown Tampa. In addition to this he blames his wondering eyes on his ADD which we found hilarious.
Downtown Tampa About To Get Limed With eBikes
Downtown Tampa About To Get Limed With eBikes. Lime is a California based company, and will bring 1,500 new bikes to Tampa’s downtown. You know the drill on the eBikes, right? Just step up to the bike corral, open an app, and climb on. Karen Kress, Tampa Downtown Partnership’s Director of Transportation says Lime Bikes is taking extra steps when it comes to locations and docking station. Lot’s of other eBikes get left in parking spots or dumped in the river. Lime thinks they have a handle on the challenges. They’ve passed 350 million rides on about 250 cities. Their technology will also help the city with infrastructure planning and future bike lanes. The eBike market is blowing up and expected to reach $1.62 Billion in the next 5 years. I like it for downtown Tampa. eBike sales surpassed electric car sales in 2021. Just need a poncho ; ) Source TBBJ.
St. Pete Pier Is One Of The Best New Urban Designs In The World
The St. Pete Pier has been named as one of the best new urban designs in the world. Only six developments from around the around to be awarded that honor. There are only two in the United States and the Pier right here is St. Pete is one of those two.
Snake Found On Flight From Tampa
Snake found on flight from Tampa. Yes, that really happened. First, The flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport and that’s when a garter snake was found on board a United Airlines flight that had just arrived from Tampa. Second, The Newark airport has a wild operations staff on site and they removed the snake. Passengers were screaming and raising up their feet, but luckily the snake was seen after the plane landed in Newark.
How Cold Will It Get In Tampa Bay Tomorrow?
Brrrrrrr! Our first big blast of fall weather (some might say winter weather) is about to hit us. After Hurricane Ian, we got treated to some early season cooler temperatures. Seems like those first few cool moments don’t come until late October. But the hurricane sucked up the moisture and humidity and brought it north when it left Florida. It was a nice little parting gift after leaving so much destruction and chaos.
