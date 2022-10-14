Pumpkin Patch List And Tampa Bay Area Fall Festivals By Location – Ooooh we got some cooler weather coming to the bay area this week. Time for the Fall Flip Flops, Fall Festivals and Pumpkin Patches! Let’s take a look at some of the cool ones. First question, What is a pumpkin? The answer – Pumpkin: Orange-pear hybridized organism, species of vegetable. Many people like to add spice and late’ ; ) Wikipedia says “A pumpkin is a cultivar of winter squash that is round with smooth, slightly ribbed skin, and is most often deep yellow to orange in coloration. The thick shell contains the seeds and pulp. The name is most commonly used for cultivars of Cucurbita pepo, but some cultivars of Cucurbita maxima, C. argyrosperma, and C. moschata with similar appearance are also sometimes called “pumpkins”.” Now let’s find us a Pumpkin Patch near you! Source ABC Action News.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO