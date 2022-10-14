ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Suffered Hamstring Injury During Broncos' OT Loss to Chargers

In his first game since undergoing shoulder surgery, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is once again dealing with an injury. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 overtime loss. The severity of the injury is unclear. After starting the game 10-for-10, Wilson...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

NFL Trade Ideas That Would Change the Super Bowl LVII Race

Believe it or not, we're already a third of the way through the 2022 NFL season. While we still don't quite know which teams are legitimate Super Bowl contenders, we're getting a better idea. Four teams—the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings—have won at least five...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 7?

If there's one thing in the NFL you can expect, it's the unexpected. But even by NFL standards, Week 6 was wild. In Pittsburgh, a one-win Steelers team that was boatraced by the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both New York teams took major steps toward legitimizing themselves, with the Giants knocking off the Ravens at home while the Jets waltzed into Lambeau Field and thumped the Green Bay Packers.
Bleacher Report

Commanders' Carson Wentz Has Surgery on Finger Injury; Reportedly Will Miss 4 Weeks

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz underwent successful surgery on his finger injury Monday and is expected to make a full recovery. <a href="https://t.co/POnPCA1bsh">pic.twitter.com/POnPCA1bsh</a>. While the team did not announce a timeline, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Wentz's doctor provided a four-week recovery timetable:. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Report: Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Could Miss 6 Weeks with Foot Injury

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is expected to miss around six weeks after being diagnosed with a nonsurgical fracture in his foot, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brown was injured in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday the initial concern was he...
Bleacher Report

Cooper Rush’s SNF Performance Quiets Any Thought of Cowboys Replacing Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are Dak Prescott's team. They always have been, and the thought of the 29-year-old being replaced by backup Cooper Rush bordered on absurd. Sunday's 26-17 loss to the rival Philadelphia Eagles slammed home the point that should've been made all along. Rush is a quality backup, who's more than capable of keeping the team afloat and working within its offensive structure. However, the former undrafted free agent can be a detriment against top competition when asked to carry the offense.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey Says Panthers Trade Rumors Are 'Out of My Control'

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is focusing on what's in front of him as rumors swirl regarding his future with the team. Following Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, McCaffrey told reporters all of the trade discourse and machinations are "out of my control." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield Will Have to Compete for Panthers QB Job After Injury, Per Steve Wilks

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks didn't commit to Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback once Mayfield recovers from a high ankle sprain. "I can't give you that answer," he told reporters Monday. "But I can tell you right now those guys [in the quarterback room] are going to compete at that position just as well as other positions do to see who exactly goes out there on Sunday."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Why NFL Contenders Should Avoid Trading for Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is an electrifying talent with the ball in his hands, but he isn't the missing piece for a Super Bowl contender. With the November 1 trade deadline quickly approaching, the former All-Pro selection is the biggest name that has surfaced in the rumor mill. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Panthers are "listening to other teams about a potential trade," although a deal is not imminent.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Dolphins Rumors: Mike Gesicki Not Shopped in Trades, Miami 'Willing to Listen' on TE

The Miami Dolphins are "willing to listen" to trade offers for tight end Mike Gesicki, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. A deal may not materialize before the Nov. 1 deadline, though. Fowler reported Miami "isn't quite shopping his services to other teams," and his $10.9 million salary is turning some prospective suitors away.

