A full list of local authors coming to the Laramie County Library
It’s been a popular event for some years now, but there isn’t a greater opportunity for local authors and readers to connect than the Laramie County Library’s Local Author Showcase on Oct. 22.
While the event is open to any authors throughout Wyoming, the majority of participants are located within Laramie County. The point being, there’s much more literary culture in southeast Wyoming than many longtime residents might think.
