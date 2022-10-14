Social media buzz the day before Tennessee-Alabama

No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

Josh Heupel previews Alabama: ‘Our players have earned the right, to play a game like this’

Ahead of the Tennessee-Alabama contest, Vols Wire looks at social media buzz the day before the game.

Social media buzz the day before Tennessee hosts the Crimson Tide is listed below.