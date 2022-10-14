ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Social media buzz the day before Tennessee-Alabama

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UPleE_0iZCL7VF00

No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

Josh Heupel previews Alabama: ‘Our players have earned the right, to play a game like this’

Ahead of the Tennessee-Alabama contest, Vols Wire looks at social media buzz the day before the game.

Social media buzz the day before Tennessee hosts the Crimson Tide is listed below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Had Message For Tennessee Fans This Morning

The biggest game of the college football weekend takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee later this afternoon. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. ESPN's College GameDay was back in Knoxville ahead of the matchup and had a few interesting guests. One of which...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Calling For 1 Coach To Be Fired

The college football world is calling for one prominent head coach to be fired after a disastrous start to the season. Auburn fell to 3-4 on the season with a 48-34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, head coach Bryan Harsin's record sits at 9-11.
AUBURN, AL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to huge Alabama news

The Alabama Crimson Tide are facing their toughest test of the season against the Tennessee Volunteers after barely surviving last week’s game against the Texas A&M Aggies, and it looks like the team is getting quite a boost to its lineup this week: star quarterback Bryce Young. Young suffered...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Josh Heupel Has 3-Letter Message After Beating Nick Saban

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel picked up the single greatest win of his entire coaching career yesterday, leading the Vols to a historic upset over the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a historic performance for the Vols, who became the first team to score 52 points against the Crimson Tide since Nick Saban took over. The win prompted the tens of thousands at Neyland Stadium to storm the field for the first time since 1998 - their last national championship season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 8

Tennessee rattled the college football world Saturday after outlasting Alabama, 52-49, in a battle of top 10 unbeatens at Neyland Stadium, taking out the Crimson Tide for the first time in Nick Saban's tenure. The win will push the Vols into the top 3 of Sunday's Week 8 Top 25 rankings according to our projection and could push Alabama outside of the top 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bowl projections: Tennessee replaces Alabama in College Football Playoff with Georgia in top spot

No. 6 Tennessee's stunning 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama not only snapped a 15-game losing streak for the Volunteers in the series, it has also resulted in the Vols replacing the Crimson Tide in the updated College Football Playoff projection. After defeating Alabama for the first time since 2006, Tennessee now sits 6-0 on the season with one of the program's biggest wins of the last two decades.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Watch: Tennessee fans throw goalpost into river after Alabama win

Neyland Stadium is going to need some new goalposts. After No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Volunteers fans stormed the field in celebration. And some of the 100,000-plus in attendance left the chaotic scene with a piece of memorabilia from Tennessee's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Dick Vitale releases college basketball preseason top 25

College basketball season is less than one month away, and Dick Vitale unveiled his preseason top 25 for the 2022-23 season, headlined by last year's runner-up in the North Carolina Tar Heels, Kentucky Wildcats, and Arkansas Razorbacks UNC coach Hubert Davis and company were bested by the Kansas Jayhawks in the national championship, but UNC returns four of five starters from last year's team. A handful of other teams figure to compete to cut down the nets, but the Tar Heels are a trendy pick, and Davis hears the hype.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Racy Photo

Earlier this week, former college football announcer Brent Musburger made headlines with a new comment about Katherine Webb. He looked back at his controversial comment about her during an Alabama game and said he still jokes about it with Brian Kelly. It's safe to say he doesn't think he said anything wrong.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
214K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy