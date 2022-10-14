ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
agupdate.com

Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
IOWA STATE
KTLO

Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional

U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
ARKANSAS STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Judge says Iowa’s third ag-gag law is unconstitutional, like previous versions

For the third time in five years, a judge has struck down the Iowa Legislature’s efforts to criminalize the use of cameras in agriculture facilities and other businesses. “The United States Constitution does not allow such a singling out of the exercise of a constitutional right,” U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose ruled on Monday. She […] The post Judge says Iowa’s third ag-gag law is unconstitutional, like previous versions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KTLO

U.S. District Judge grants Mott use of firearms for hunting

A U.S. District Judge ruled Friday Jon Mott of Yellville, one of four Arkansas’ Jan. 6 defendants, to have his bond conditions modified so he could use guns for “subsistence hunting.” One condition of his release pending trial, was that he was not to possess any firearms or dangerous weapons.
YELLVILLE, AR
protocol.com

The Supreme Court is finally taking up Section 230

Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! The Supreme Court is doing something I’ve been expecting for years, and I’m as surprised as anyone. Plus, the SEC fines Kim Kardashian, DeSantis is praising Musk’s Starlink after Hurricane Ian, and Tim Cook meets the Pope. its-happening-dot-gif The moment all...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KSBW.com

Ketanji Brown Jackson questions controversial California bacon law

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the body's newest member, had sharp questions for lawyers defendingCalifornia's controversial "bacon law" during oral arguments Tuesday morning. The law, Proposition 12, bans the sale of pork products from farms that use metal enclosures that restrict pigs from turning around. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSLTV

Utah Supreme Court allows halt on abortion ‘trigger law’ to remain in place

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s abortion ban was again blocked from going into effect after the state Supreme Court said it would let a lower court’s injunction remain in place. In an order issued Oct. 3, the state’s highest court said it would not halt the injunction — but court justices are allowing the state to appeal the 3rd District Court judge’s decision that halted enforcement of Utah’s abortion trigger law, pending a resolution to the lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood Association of Utah and the ACLU of Utah.
UTAH STATE
CBS Chicago

Indiana Supreme Court puts state's strict abortion ban on hold

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS/AP) -- A strict abortion ban in Indiana has been put on hold for now.The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday that prevents the state from enforcing the Republican-backed abortion ban while it considers whether the ban violates the state constitution.The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge's decision last month that blocked the law a week after it took effect. It denied a request from the state attorney general's office to set aside the preliminary injunction and scheduled a hearing on the lawsuit filed by abortion clinic operators for Jan....
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is weighing a California animal cruelty law that pork producers say could upend their industry and raise the cost of their products nationwide. But in arguments Tuesday, the justices seemed to have bigger concerns beyond bacon. Pork producers say California’s law requiring more space for breeding pigs will force the $26 billion-a-year industry to change its practices even though pork is produced almost entirely outside California. The question for the high court is whether the nation’s most populous state has violated the U.S. Constitution with its law. During more than two hours of arguments, both conservative and liberal justices asked about the fate of other state laws that impact other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law & Crime

Legal Groups Sue Biden Admin’s DHS and ICE for Allegedly Violating the Constitution, Federal Law, and Internal Rules by Blocking Immigrants from Accessing Attorneys

The Biden administration – chiefly the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement – is unlawfully keeping attorneys from communicating with immigrants in four detention facilities in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, and Arizona, a lawsuit filed in a Washington, D.C. federal court on Thursday alleges. “Immigration...
LOUISIANA STATE
Kansas Reflector

In battle against abortion rights, Kansas Supreme Court is the next target

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Amii Castle is a professor at the University of Kansas, where she teaches at the law and business schools.  Kris Kobach says the abortion issue is […] The post In battle against abortion rights, Kansas Supreme Court is the next target appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

