Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
agupdate.com
Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
KTLO
Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional
U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
Judge says Iowa’s third ag-gag law is unconstitutional, like previous versions
For the third time in five years, a judge has struck down the Iowa Legislature’s efforts to criminalize the use of cameras in agriculture facilities and other businesses. “The United States Constitution does not allow such a singling out of the exercise of a constitutional right,” U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose ruled on Monday. She […] The post Judge says Iowa’s third ag-gag law is unconstitutional, like previous versions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Texas federal judge guts transgender worker protections in new ruling
The ruling is part of a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
KTLO
U.S. District Judge grants Mott use of firearms for hunting
A U.S. District Judge ruled Friday Jon Mott of Yellville, one of four Arkansas’ Jan. 6 defendants, to have his bond conditions modified so he could use guns for “subsistence hunting.” One condition of his release pending trial, was that he was not to possess any firearms or dangerous weapons.
Judge strikes down three Montana voting laws as unconstitutional
In a sweeping 199-page ruling, Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael G. Moses struck down three laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that would have changed voter identification laws, prohibited paid ballot collection and eliminated Election Day registration. The decision means that unless the case is appealed or stayed by...
protocol.com
The Supreme Court is finally taking up Section 230
Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! The Supreme Court is doing something I’ve been expecting for years, and I’m as surprised as anyone. Plus, the SEC fines Kim Kardashian, DeSantis is praising Musk’s Starlink after Hurricane Ian, and Tim Cook meets the Pope. its-happening-dot-gif The moment all...
Judge rules that Texas AG who ran away from being served a subpoena won't have to testify in abortion lawsuit
"Top executive officials should not be called to testify absent extraordinary circumstances," the motion from Judge Robert Pitman said, CNN reported.
Satanic Temple challenges abortion bans in Idaho and Indiana
The Satanic Temple filed lawsuits in federal court challenging abortion bans in Indiana and Idaho, arguing that the laws violate their members' rights.
KSBW.com
Ketanji Brown Jackson questions controversial California bacon law
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the body's newest member, had sharp questions for lawyers defendingCalifornia's controversial "bacon law" during oral arguments Tuesday morning. The law, Proposition 12, bans the sale of pork products from farms that use metal enclosures that restrict pigs from turning around. The...
Judge considering injunction in religious freedom lawsuit against Indiana abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS – A Marion County judge heard the first arguments Friday in a second lawsuit challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban – this one focused on Indiana’s religious freedom law. The abortion law remains on hold after a judge issued a preliminary injunction last month in a separate case. Five anonymous citizens and the group Hoosier […]
KSLTV
Utah Supreme Court allows halt on abortion ‘trigger law’ to remain in place
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s abortion ban was again blocked from going into effect after the state Supreme Court said it would let a lower court’s injunction remain in place. In an order issued Oct. 3, the state’s highest court said it would not halt the injunction — but court justices are allowing the state to appeal the 3rd District Court judge’s decision that halted enforcement of Utah’s abortion trigger law, pending a resolution to the lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood Association of Utah and the ACLU of Utah.
New Jersey lawmakers rewrite gun carry law after US Supreme Court ruling
New Jersey lawmakers have unveiled new legislation to rewrite the state’s firearm carry laws after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June expanding gun rights.
Indiana Supreme Court puts state's strict abortion ban on hold
INDIANAPOLIS (CBS/AP) -- A strict abortion ban in Indiana has been put on hold for now.The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday that prevents the state from enforcing the Republican-backed abortion ban while it considers whether the ban violates the state constitution.The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge's decision last month that blocked the law a week after it took effect. It denied a request from the state attorney general's office to set aside the preliminary injunction and scheduled a hearing on the lawsuit filed by abortion clinic operators for Jan....
A Mississippi man burned a cross in a hate crime, the U.S. Justice Department alleges
The 23-year-old suspect burned the cross in front of his Black neighbors because of their race, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is weighing a California animal cruelty law that pork producers say could upend their industry and raise the cost of their products nationwide. But in arguments Tuesday, the justices seemed to have bigger concerns beyond bacon. Pork producers say California’s law requiring more space for breeding pigs will force the $26 billion-a-year industry to change its practices even though pork is produced almost entirely outside California. The question for the high court is whether the nation’s most populous state has violated the U.S. Constitution with its law. During more than two hours of arguments, both conservative and liberal justices asked about the fate of other state laws that impact other states.
Legal Groups Sue Biden Admin’s DHS and ICE for Allegedly Violating the Constitution, Federal Law, and Internal Rules by Blocking Immigrants from Accessing Attorneys
The Biden administration – chiefly the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement – is unlawfully keeping attorneys from communicating with immigrants in four detention facilities in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, and Arizona, a lawsuit filed in a Washington, D.C. federal court on Thursday alleges. “Immigration...
Lawmakers react to arguments in Idaho Supreme Court abortion case
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court heard arguments on Thursday for and against state abortion laws, including the so-called “trigger ban” that took effect in August. That law made abortion a felony in Idaho, except in cases of rape and incest that are reported to police, and when a mother’s life is in danger.
In battle against abortion rights, Kansas Supreme Court is the next target
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Amii Castle is a professor at the University of Kansas, where she teaches at the law and business schools. Kris Kobach says the abortion issue is […] The post In battle against abortion rights, Kansas Supreme Court is the next target appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
