$1.2 Million Reimbursed For 2021 Mana Road Fire
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The Mana Road fire was one of the largest wildland fires in Hawai‘i Island history, and threatened several communities in August 2021. State emergency officials say they have secured a nearly $1.2 million reimbursement from FEMA to cover costs associated with fighting the Mana Road brush fire in the summer of 2021.
Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Highway 11 Shooting
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Jarrett Kaimoku Kaneshiro was arrested in Volcno after the reported shooting incident on Fridat afternoon. (BIVN) – 45-year-old Jarrett Kaimoku Kaneshiro has been charged with attempted murder, criminal trespass, and numerous firearms offenses, following what police described as a “domestic-type incident” that led to a Friday shooting on Highway 11 in Puna, near the intersection of Highway 130.
