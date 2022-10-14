Read full article on original website
bluebonnetnews.com
Kevin Wayne Clark
Kevin Wayne Clark was born in Houston, Texas on May 17, 1967, to parents, Edwin Donald Clark and Arla Jane West Clark. He passed away October 14, 2022, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 55. Kevin has lived in Splendora for almost 50 years and has worked at Anderson Ford/ DeMontrond for the last 15 years.
bluebonnetnews.com
Hazel Lee (Swift) Taylor
Hazel Lee (Swift) Taylor was born on February 8, 1936, in Monroe, Ark., to Elmer & Virgie (Tackett) Swift. She was married to Melvin Taylor on September 30, 1952. They had five children during the course of their marriage and lived in many places over the years including Arkansas and California.
bluebonnetnews.com
Sterling to be grand marshal at TVE parade on Wednesday
Some things are just synonymous. Peanut butter and jelly, Batman and Robin, Mickey and Minnie, and the Trinity Valley Exposition parades and Sandra Sterling. At 87, Sterling has decided it is time to step down as the announcer of the baby parade and rodeo parade after 45 years. However, she will be honored this year as the grand marshal of the rodeo parade, which takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in downtown Liberty.
bluebonnetnews.com
City of Mont Belvieu celebrates two TML award finalists
During the 2022 Texas Municipal League (TML) Annual Conference and Exhibition in San Antonio (October 5-7), the City of Mont Belvieu was one of three finalists for a 2022 Municipal Excellence Award in management innovations for cities under 25,000 in population. The City was recognized for its housing scoring matrix.
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland church celebrates 75 years
Calvary Baptist Church of Cleveland, 816 N. Blair St., celebrated its 75th anniversary on Sunday. Hundreds of people packed the sanctuary to worship and be a part of the historic service led by Pastor Carl Williamson. The church’s history dates back to 1947 when it was formed as an alternative...
bluebonnetnews.com
LCSO participates in Not So Spooky Halloween event
With the month of October normally associated with being the month of witches, zombies and creepy clowns for Halloween, a somewhat more subdued, positive and fun-filled day was enjoyed by many special children on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the War Memorial Stadium in Liberty. Several of the Liberty County Sheriff’s...
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton ISD to induct new slate of athletes, teams into Sports Hall of Fame
The Dayton Sports Hall of Fame would like to recognize and congratulate the following athletes and teams for being inducted into the Dayton Sports Hall of Fame this year. They will be recognized before the Oct. 21 Friday night football game and then at the official induction ceremony at 10 a.m. the following morning, Oct. 22, at the Dayton High School Performing Arts Center.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County Democrats host party rally
The Liberty County, San Jacinto County, and Montgomery County Democratic Parties co-sponsored a “Turn Texas Blue in 2022” Democratic Party Rally at Samuel Wiley Park in Cleveland, Texas on Oct. 1. In an emailed statement regarding the event, Liberty County Democratic Party Chair Michael Mark said, “I was...
bluebonnetnews.com
Shooting at Splendora nightclub under investigation
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for information related to a shooting on Oct. 16 at a nightclub in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora. Around 2:20 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a shooting call. Upon arrival, deputies learned that...
bluebonnetnews.com
Driver who killed off-duty sheriff’s deputy is indicted for federal firearms violation
A Kountze man has been indicted for a federal firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Michael David Miller, 38, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Oct. 5, 2022, charging him with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Miller appeared in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine L. Stetson on Oct. 17, 2022, and was ordered to be detained pending a detention hearing.
bluebonnetnews.com
Water deliveries arrive for Daisetta and Hull; TCEQ working to restore water supply
It’s been 11 long days since water service was disrupted in the communities of Daisetta and Hull. The failed water pump that caused the outage to Hull Fresh Water Supply District has been replaced and officials with the water district are working with representatives of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to get water samples tested as accurately and quickly as possible.
