Some things are just synonymous. Peanut butter and jelly, Batman and Robin, Mickey and Minnie, and the Trinity Valley Exposition parades and Sandra Sterling. At 87, Sterling has decided it is time to step down as the announcer of the baby parade and rodeo parade after 45 years. However, she will be honored this year as the grand marshal of the rodeo parade, which takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in downtown Liberty.

LIBERTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO