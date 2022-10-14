Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson to remain hospitalized overnight
(KWWL) - Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was admitted to the hospital, to be treated for a kidney infection. According to her Chief of Staff, Jimmy Peacok, the Congresswoman was admitted Sunday night. Peacock released the following statement:. "Congresswoman Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital yesterday evening where she is...
Congresswoman Cindy Axne discusses Invest to Protect Act during a roundtable in Atlantic
(Atlantic) Cindy Axne, U.S. Representative for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, discussed the Invest to Protect Act during a roundtable with local law enforcement and city officials in Atlantic Tuesday afternoon. The Invest to Protect Act will make critical investments in local police departments and ensure that police officers in...
KIMT
AG Ellison, Sen. Smith weigh in on abortion rights ahead of general election
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Democrats are speaking out today about protecting abortion access and reproductive freedoms across the state. Attorney General Keith Ellison was joined by Sen. Tina Smith and DFL candidate Aleta Borrud in downtown Rochester to address their views on abortion rights ahead of the general election on Nov. 8.
KIMT
US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, released from hospital
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, was released Tuesday morning from a Cedar Rapids hospital where she was being treated for a kidney infection, her office said. Hinson spent two nights in UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital after being admitted Sunday evening, according to her...
KIMT
U.S Sen. Tina Smith stops in Oronoco for farm bill listening tour
ORONOCO, Minn.-Minnesota's U.S Sen. Tina Smith stopped at the People's Energy Cooperative in Oronoco on Monday for a discussion with local leaders over what should be included in the next farm bill. Some of the topics brought up during the meeting was housing and broadband internet. Smith said she hopes...
Danchenko acquitted on all counts in Durham Russia probe
A federal jury has acquitted Russian policy researcher Igor Danchenko on false-statement charges.
4.7 million deadly dosages of fentanyl seized in Michigan and Ohio
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and its law enforcement partners seized more than 65 kilograms of fentanyl powder and 88,000 fentanyl laced pills from May 23-September 8 in Michigan & Ohio.
Comments / 0