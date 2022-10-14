ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson to remain hospitalized overnight

(KWWL) - Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was admitted to the hospital, to be treated for a kidney infection. According to her Chief of Staff, Jimmy Peacok, the Congresswoman was admitted Sunday night. Peacock released the following statement:. "Congresswoman Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital yesterday evening where she is...
AG Ellison, Sen. Smith weigh in on abortion rights ahead of general election

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Democrats are speaking out today about protecting abortion access and reproductive freedoms across the state. Attorney General Keith Ellison was joined by Sen. Tina Smith and DFL candidate Aleta Borrud in downtown Rochester to address their views on abortion rights ahead of the general election on Nov. 8.
US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, released from hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, was released Tuesday morning from a Cedar Rapids hospital where she was being treated for a kidney infection, her office said. Hinson spent two nights in UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital after being admitted Sunday evening, according to her...
U.S Sen. Tina Smith stops in Oronoco for farm bill listening tour

ORONOCO, Minn.-Minnesota's U.S Sen. Tina Smith stopped at the People's Energy Cooperative in Oronoco on Monday for a discussion with local leaders over what should be included in the next farm bill. Some of the topics brought up during the meeting was housing and broadband internet. Smith said she hopes...
