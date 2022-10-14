ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 5

FJB Notmypresident
3d ago

Voting no on anything the Democrats are in favor of.

Reply(2)
8
Related
opb.org

Measure 113 would make legislative walkouts much harder in Oregon

Over the past few years, Republicans in the Oregon Legislature have repeatedly left Salem to prevent Democrats from passing laws they oppose. This November voters will decide whether to make legislative walkouts much harder. Here are the basics on Ballot Measure 113:. Why have Republicans resorted to walking out?. The...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Measure 114 would tighten gun laws in Oregon

Your browser does not support the audio element. When ballots go out this week, Oregonians will have a chance to decide whether they think gun purchases should be more tightly regulated and magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition banned. “Oregonians from across the state are saying ‘enough is...
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

OPINION: Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114

Kerry Spurgin: 'Ballot Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making our communities less safe.'I hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative...
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

The Oregon governor’s race: Next governor will shape education for a generation of students who have fallen behind

Oregon’s schools have rarely occupied more focus in statewide races than in 2022. After over a year of online schooling for most kids during the pandemic, the state’s first assessment data released in September showed grim results. Just 43.6% of students statewide tested proficient in language arts, a 9-point drop from pre-pandemic numbers.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The race to be Oregon’s next governor: Beat Check podcast

It’s finally time. Ballots will start arriving in mailboxes across Oregon in the coming days and weeks. On the latest episode of Beat Check with The Oregonian, we chat with state politics reporter Hillary Borrud, who is covering the unprecedented three-woman governor’s race. We talked about Hillary’s profiles...
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Arkansas returning $8M in CARES Act money to feds

(The Center Square) – Arkansas is returning $8 million of the $1.25 billion it received from the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The state did not meet the Dec. 31, 2021 deadline to spend some of the money, state officials told the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Committee on Monday.
ARKANSAS STATE
KGW

Another marijuana bust in Southern Oregon takes nearly 9,000 pounds off the street

JACKSON COUNTY, Oregon — A truck pulling a cargo trailer drew the suspicions of police in Southern Oregon after the driver reportedly committed several traffic violations. An Oregon State Police trooper pulled over the driver on State Route 62 near Eagle Point on October 12 around 3:00 p.m. He consented to a search, which uncovered approximately 350 garbage bags of dried, processed marijuana weighing just shy of 9,000 pounds.
EAGLE POINT, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Biden came to Portland to help Kotek. Did it work?

President on governor nominee at fundraiser: 'She's rational, she's smart, she knows what needs to be done.' President Joe Biden says his three-state western swing, including parts of two days in Portland, will help Democrats generally and Tina Kotek's bid for Oregon governor specifically. The ultimate proof will come in the Nov. 8 election, mail ballots for which will go to Oregon voters starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. But in a span of less than 24 hours this past weekend, Biden spoke to Democratic volunteers making calls on behalf of Kotek and other Democrats — he spoke to some of the...
PORTLAND, OR
ijpr.org

Oregon gubernatorial candidates have different visions for future of state’s gun laws

Oregon voters will cast multiple votes this November that could impact how easily people in the state can access firearms. In addition to voting on a ballot measure that would introduce a new permit requirement to purchase firearms, Oregon voters will be electing a new governor. In responses to an Oregon Public Broadcasting survey sent to all three candidates, they laid out vastly different thoughts on what the state’s approach to gun ownership should look like.
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

More meetings set to discuss Illinois’ no cash bail law

(The Center Square) – Changes are expected to the SAFE-T Act, but what those will be and when they’ll come up remain unclear. Illinois is the first state to impose no cash bail for some criminal suspects with the Pretrial Fairness Act. That’s one of several provisions of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act lawmakers passed during the final hours of the previous legislature in January 2021.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy