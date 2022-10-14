Read full article on original website
FJB Notmypresident
3d ago
Voting no on anything the Democrats are in favor of.
Reply(2)
8
Related
opb.org
Measure 113 would make legislative walkouts much harder in Oregon
Over the past few years, Republicans in the Oregon Legislature have repeatedly left Salem to prevent Democrats from passing laws they oppose. This November voters will decide whether to make legislative walkouts much harder. Here are the basics on Ballot Measure 113:. Why have Republicans resorted to walking out?. The...
opb.org
Measure 114 would tighten gun laws in Oregon
Your browser does not support the audio element. When ballots go out this week, Oregonians will have a chance to decide whether they think gun purchases should be more tightly regulated and magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition banned. “Oregonians from across the state are saying ‘enough is...
klcc.org
Measure 111 would make Oregon the first state to guarantee access to health care
In November, Oregon voters will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to create a new fundamental right for everyone living here: access to affordable health care. The language of the measure is simple. It states: “It is the obligation of the state to ensure that every resident of...
klcc.org
Measure 112 would remove slavery, involuntary servitude provision of Oregon Constitution
Proponents say the measure is a statement of values. Some in law enforcement oppose it because they worry it would affect jail and prison work programs. The Oregon Constitution prohibits slavery and involuntary servitude, unless it is a punishment for a crime. If passed, Measure 112 would remove that exception.
klcc.org
Measure 111 asks Oregon voters to decide if healthcare should be a fundamental right
Oregon voters will soon be asked to decide if health care should be a constitutional right. The Right to Healthcare amendment would be the first of its kind in the nation. Passage of Measure 111 would amend the state constitution to ensure that every resident has access to “cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care.”
OPINION: Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114
Kerry Spurgin: 'Ballot Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making our communities less safe.'I hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative...
yachatsnews.com
The Oregon governor’s race: Next governor will shape education for a generation of students who have fallen behind
Oregon’s schools have rarely occupied more focus in statewide races than in 2022. After over a year of online schooling for most kids during the pandemic, the state’s first assessment data released in September showed grim results. Just 43.6% of students statewide tested proficient in language arts, a 9-point drop from pre-pandemic numbers.
Candidates for Oregon governor are on board with Wheeler's proposed homeless plan
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler is expected to announce a plan this week to ban unsanctioned camping in Portland. According to early reports, he wants to build three large homeless campuses instead. It’s an idea that’s been around before but never been done here in Portland.
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
The race to be Oregon’s next governor: Beat Check podcast
It’s finally time. Ballots will start arriving in mailboxes across Oregon in the coming days and weeks. On the latest episode of Beat Check with The Oregonian, we chat with state politics reporter Hillary Borrud, who is covering the unprecedented three-woman governor’s race. We talked about Hillary’s profiles...
focushillsboro.com
How A Third-party Candidate Upset The Oregon Governor’s Race And Might End Democrats’ Winning Streak
Oregon has had a Democratic governor for 35 years, but this year’s contest may end the tradition thanks to a strong combination of regional and national problems, as well as a brash third-party candidate who is receiving double-digit support from voters. Observers and campaign organisers describe the race as...
Chronicle
Oregon Gun Control Measure Attracts National Attention as One of Strictest in U.S.
One of the nation’s strictest gun control measures will go before Oregon voters next month because of volunteer signature gatherers as young as 11 and as old as 94. Measure 114 would require a permit to purchase a gun in the state and ban the sale or transfer of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
WWEEK
Tina Kotek Says She’s Also Tired of Things Not Working in Oregon
Tina Kotek is a policy nerd. That’s the consensus of nearly everyone who knows her: The former House speaker loves to dig into the minutiae of legislation, and is more comfortable at a Marvel movie than a cocktail party. But with polls showing her locked in an unexpectedly close...
Editorial endorsement November 2022: Elect Christina Stephenson Oregon’s next labor commissioner
With 47% of the vote last May, employment attorney Christina Stephenson fell just short of the threshold for winning outright the race for Oregon labor commissioner, a nonpartisan position. Voters should finish the job this November and send Stephenson to helm the Bureau of Labor and Industries. As an attorney...
WWEEK
One Thing All Three Candidates for Governor Can Agree On: Cleaning House at the Oregon Health Authority
Oregon’s three gubernatorial candidates don’t agree on much. So it was surprising to hear a common refrain when we asked them to name the state agency most in need of additional oversight. (We took the beleaguered Employment Department off the table.) All three said the Oregon Health Authority topped their list.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arkansas returning $8M in CARES Act money to feds
(The Center Square) – Arkansas is returning $8 million of the $1.25 billion it received from the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The state did not meet the Dec. 31, 2021 deadline to spend some of the money, state officials told the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Committee on Monday.
Another marijuana bust in Southern Oregon takes nearly 9,000 pounds off the street
JACKSON COUNTY, Oregon — A truck pulling a cargo trailer drew the suspicions of police in Southern Oregon after the driver reportedly committed several traffic violations. An Oregon State Police trooper pulled over the driver on State Route 62 near Eagle Point on October 12 around 3:00 p.m. He consented to a search, which uncovered approximately 350 garbage bags of dried, processed marijuana weighing just shy of 9,000 pounds.
Biden came to Portland to help Kotek. Did it work?
President on governor nominee at fundraiser: 'She's rational, she's smart, she knows what needs to be done.' President Joe Biden says his three-state western swing, including parts of two days in Portland, will help Democrats generally and Tina Kotek's bid for Oregon governor specifically. The ultimate proof will come in the Nov. 8 election, mail ballots for which will go to Oregon voters starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. But in a span of less than 24 hours this past weekend, Biden spoke to Democratic volunteers making calls on behalf of Kotek and other Democrats — he spoke to some of the...
ijpr.org
Oregon gubernatorial candidates have different visions for future of state’s gun laws
Oregon voters will cast multiple votes this November that could impact how easily people in the state can access firearms. In addition to voting on a ballot measure that would introduce a new permit requirement to purchase firearms, Oregon voters will be electing a new governor. In responses to an Oregon Public Broadcasting survey sent to all three candidates, they laid out vastly different thoughts on what the state’s approach to gun ownership should look like.
KPVI Newschannel 6
More meetings set to discuss Illinois’ no cash bail law
(The Center Square) – Changes are expected to the SAFE-T Act, but what those will be and when they’ll come up remain unclear. Illinois is the first state to impose no cash bail for some criminal suspects with the Pretrial Fairness Act. That’s one of several provisions of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act lawmakers passed during the final hours of the previous legislature in January 2021.
Comments / 5