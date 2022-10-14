Police: 3 arrests made for underage sale of alcoholic beverages, tobacco
Police say three arrests were made as part of the Project 21 initiative targeting the sale of alcoholic beverages and tobacco to minors.
Nassau police tell News 12 that 30-year-ol Iqbal Asim, of Bethpage, is accused of selling a vaping product to a child at Evergreen Smoke Shop in Farmingdale.
Anil Bansal, 49, of Hicksville, is accused of selling alcohol to a child at the Ultra Fuel Gas Station on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown.
Alaatdin Akkaya, of Holbrook, is charged with selling both alcohol and tobacco to a minor. Police say the 59-year-old was selling alcohol and a vaping product to a child at OK Petroleum in Wantagh.
All of the suspects are due back in court on Nov. 28.
