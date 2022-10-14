ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now

The Los Angeles Lakers last season put up an incredible team on paper. With a proven duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, the Lakers added former MVP, Russell Westbrook. While the move seemed like a decent move initially it turned out to be horrendous for the Lakers in hindsight. Injuries and fit were certainly a big reason for the same.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."

Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game

Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

SPURS WAIVE ALIZE JOHNSON

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 15, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has waived forward Alize Johnson. Johnson appeared in four preseason games for the Spurs, averaging 1.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 6.8 minutes per game. The Spurs roster now stands at 18...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Goran Dragić Looks Forward to Heat, Jimmy Butler Reunion

Why Dragić connected with Butler, Heat culture originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jimmy Butler’s leadership style and teammate tenacity isn’t for everyone. It does resonate, however, with a tough, serious-minded professional like Goran Dragić. “I loved it,” Dragić told NBC Sports Chicago. “Jimmy is one...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Source: CBA rule preventing Lakers from reuniting with F Stanley Johnson

Despite the potential for a Hollywood reunion, the Los Angeles Lakers will be barred by a little thing called the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Utah Jazz announced over the weekend that they have waived veteran wing Stanley Johnson as part of their final roster cuts before the regular season. Johnson was acquired from the Lakers along with Talen Horton-Tucker as part of the Patrick Beverley trade in July.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Julius Randle likens new Knicks PG Jalen Brunson to Lonzo Ball

New York Knicks‘ starting power forward Julius Randle looks rejuvenated ahead of the season opener on Wednesday. His preseason play showed promising signs that this season would be different from the passive-aggressive Randle we saw last season. He has constantly praised Jalen Brunson in the training camp and preseason....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hoops Rumors

Thunder waive David Nwaba, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss

All three players were sent from Houston to Oklahoma City last month, but that deal was more about cutting costs for the Thunder than it was about the players involved. Oklahoma City also received Sterling Brown in that trade and waived him too, so none of the four players acquired from the Rockets are still under contract with the Thunder.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards made a run at the end of the last season to make the playoffs after trading for Kristaps Porzingis, but just missed out of the play-in games with a 35-47 record. During the offseason, the Wizards decided to add more offense to the starting lineup by trading for point guard Monte Morris and small forward Will Barton. The trade will allow for more space at the offensive end for Bradley Beal to operate.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Underdogs For The Championship This Season: "No One Has Us Winning It This Year Besides Us In This Organization."

The Los Angeles Lakers as a team are a huge question mark this season. Having added some intriguing pieces to the roster, it's still hard to see them having too much success against the NBA's best. However, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the same team, it doesn't quite make sense to count them out, either. Whatever the case may be, they have their work cut out for them to get back to winning ways.
LOS ANGELES, CA

