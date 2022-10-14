Read full article on original website
Related
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday that he is releasing more oil from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by nations in OPEC+, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. The U.S. strategic reserve contains roughly 400 million barrels of oil, and Biden could order an additional release as early as Wednesday, when chief of staff Ron Klain said he is set to deliver remarks on his administration’s efforts to lower gas prices. Two administration officials previewed Biden’s expected action Tuesday on the condition of anonymity because they were speaking ahead of the initial announcement. It marks the continuation of an about face by Biden, who has tried to move the U.S. past fossil fuels, to identify additional sources of energy to satisfy U.S. and global supply as a result of disruptions from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and production cuts announced by the Saudi Arabia-led oil cartel. The strategic reserves are at their lowest levels since 1984 after Biden in March announced the release of 180 million barrels over six months.
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
Idaho8.com
White House plans on announcing additional oil reserve sales in wake of OPEC+ cut
The Biden administration is planning to announce additional sales from the nation’s emergency oil stockpile as it seeks to counter market pressures created by the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production targets just three weeks from the midterm elections, according to two sources familiar with the decision. President Joe...
Local Las Vegas animal shelter reaches milestone by serving 175,000 patient
The Heaven Can Wait Animal Society said that they reached a huge milestone by treating their 175,000 patient Tuesday afternoon.
Exorbitant prices causing over 1 million Americans ration their insulin, local doctor says
Dr. Avni Vora, of Northwestern Medicine, said the finding that over 1 million Americans with diabetes rationed their insulin in 2022 makes it clear that efforts to make insulin more affordable are desperately needed.
Small island off Hong Kong offers haven from stress of living
HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Something clicked instantly for Zero Chan when she first set foot on the island of Peng Chau, a short ferry ride from Hong Kong's central business district, at a time when she was feeling burnt out and recovering from illness.
Comments / 0