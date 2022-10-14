ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Thousands expected to attend new rowing event in Oklahoma City in 2024

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City has been selected to host a new rowing event in 2024 that is expected to attract more than 5,000 athletes, officials and spectators to the Boathouse District. USRowing announced that it’s combining two of its largest events, USRowing Club National Championships and USRowing...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Fall Time Madness With What's Going On

Have some fun this fall, from pumpkins, beers, and smores, it's What's Going On in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. **Sponsored by Grand...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

Recent study ranks OKC as 3rd most peaceful, quiet city to live in

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City ranked third best in U.S. cities for peace and quiet, according to a recent study. According to a recent study done by Solitaire Bliss analyzed 50 of the biggest cities in the United States on three key factors: new construction, light and noise pollution, and traffic accidents. The study ultimately determined which U.S. cities were the best for peace and quiet.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Bricktown gearing up for 8th annual 'Brick-or-Treat' event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Bricktown Association and Downtown OKC Partnership is hosting its eighth annual Brick-Or-Treat Halloween family festival on Monday, Oct. 24. The free event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the 24th, and attendees can enjoy a night filled with trick-or-treating in the Bricktown District of Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahomans celebrate western history at Chisholm Trail Festival

YUKON (KOKH) - Residents came out for the annual Chisholm Trail Festival in Yukon on Saturday. This is where you could get a real life history lesson of what it was like to live the western life. Oklahomans enjoyed western re-enactments and cowboy dinners and say it's a great way...
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

Residents 'Toss it for Tammy' at fundraiser in Del City

DEL CITY (KOKH) - The Del City Fire Department held a cornhole tournament for a good cause on Saturday. The money raised will go to one of the firefighter's wife who is battling cancer, and a family in need during Christmas Time. The department has already dealt with the loss...
DEL CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Person shot in northwest Oklahoma City, police responding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say a person was shot in the 6600 block of Northwest 10 Street at an apartment complex. Reports say the person was taken to the hospital. There...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

1 killed in Yukon blaze, fire crews responding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Fire crews are responding to a house fire that left one person dead in Yukon on Sunday. Officials say the fire occurred in the 12300 block of Southwest 13th Street. Reports say one person was killed in the blaze. This is a developing story.
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

Knife-wielding suspect shot dead by police in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are responding to a shooting involving an officer in southwest Oklahoma City on Sunday. Officials say police responded to a disturbance near S Blackwelder Ave & SW 25th St. Reports say officers asked a knife-wielding suspect to lower his weapon, but were unsuccessful. The suspect...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Know the Law: When to Sign a Release Form after an Accident

When you get into a car accident it's not uncommon to get faced with signing numerous forms. Attorney Will Gosney from West Ylla Gosney Law Firm helps us know our rights when it comes to signing off on certain forms and why a release form should be the last step in settling a case.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy