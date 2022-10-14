Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Thousands expected to attend new rowing event in Oklahoma City in 2024
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City has been selected to host a new rowing event in 2024 that is expected to attract more than 5,000 athletes, officials and spectators to the Boathouse District. USRowing announced that it’s combining two of its largest events, USRowing Club National Championships and USRowing...
okcfox.com
Fall Time Madness With What's Going On
Have some fun this fall, from pumpkins, beers, and smores, it's What's Going On in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. **Sponsored by Grand...
okcfox.com
Recent study ranks OKC as 3rd most peaceful, quiet city to live in
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City ranked third best in U.S. cities for peace and quiet, according to a recent study. According to a recent study done by Solitaire Bliss analyzed 50 of the biggest cities in the United States on three key factors: new construction, light and noise pollution, and traffic accidents. The study ultimately determined which U.S. cities were the best for peace and quiet.
okcfox.com
Bricktown gearing up for 8th annual 'Brick-or-Treat' event
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Bricktown Association and Downtown OKC Partnership is hosting its eighth annual Brick-Or-Treat Halloween family festival on Monday, Oct. 24. The free event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the 24th, and attendees can enjoy a night filled with trick-or-treating in the Bricktown District of Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Oklahomans celebrate western history at Chisholm Trail Festival
YUKON (KOKH) - Residents came out for the annual Chisholm Trail Festival in Yukon on Saturday. This is where you could get a real life history lesson of what it was like to live the western life. Oklahomans enjoyed western re-enactments and cowboy dinners and say it's a great way...
okcfox.com
Residents 'Toss it for Tammy' at fundraiser in Del City
DEL CITY (KOKH) - The Del City Fire Department held a cornhole tournament for a good cause on Saturday. The money raised will go to one of the firefighter's wife who is battling cancer, and a family in need during Christmas Time. The department has already dealt with the loss...
okcfox.com
Person shot in northwest Oklahoma City, police responding
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say a person was shot in the 6600 block of Northwest 10 Street at an apartment complex. Reports say the person was taken to the hospital. There...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation probing officer-involved shooting in Anadarko
ANADARKO, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving members of the Anadarko Police Department. OSBI said the officer-involved shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday. An Anadarko police officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle at 4th and Louisiana in...
okcfox.com
1 killed in Yukon blaze, fire crews responding
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Fire crews are responding to a house fire that left one person dead in Yukon on Sunday. Officials say the fire occurred in the 12300 block of Southwest 13th Street. Reports say one person was killed in the blaze. This is a developing story.
okcfox.com
Experts celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention week with fire safety tips
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — October 9th - 15th is Fire Prevention week, and this year marked its 100th anniversary. Fox 25 spoke with fire prevention experts about what people should look out for to ensure their home is not a hazard. This year's fire prevention theme is fire won't...
okcfox.com
Knife-wielding suspect shot dead by police in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are responding to a shooting involving an officer in southwest Oklahoma City on Sunday. Officials say police responded to a disturbance near S Blackwelder Ave & SW 25th St. Reports say officers asked a knife-wielding suspect to lower his weapon, but were unsuccessful. The suspect...
okcfox.com
Know the Law: When to Sign a Release Form after an Accident
When you get into a car accident it's not uncommon to get faced with signing numerous forms. Attorney Will Gosney from West Ylla Gosney Law Firm helps us know our rights when it comes to signing off on certain forms and why a release form should be the last step in settling a case.
okcfox.com
Stabbing leads to officer involved fatal shooting in SW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An officer-involved shooting left one man dead on Sunday afternoon. Police say a fight between two men in Southwest Oklahoma City lead to a stabbing, that then lead to the fatal shooting. OKCPD responded to a disturbance call near SW 25th and Blackwelder. "Prior to...
okcfox.com
Suspect in custody after standoff, officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A suspect is in custody after a standoff and an officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City early Tuesday. Police received a 911 call of a drive-by shooting in the city's southeast side around 2:00 a.m. Officers spotted a vehicle and a man matching the description and...
okcfox.com
'I am not a hero': OCSO Deputy Mark Johns survives shooting, recounts what happened
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Deputy who survived a shooting back in August while serving lockout orders sat down and discussed his recovery on Tuesday. Deputy Mark Johns was serving lockout papers with his partner, Sgt. Bobby Swartz, when a man identified as Benjamin Plank...
Comments / 0