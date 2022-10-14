OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City ranked third best in U.S. cities for peace and quiet, according to a recent study. According to a recent study done by Solitaire Bliss analyzed 50 of the biggest cities in the United States on three key factors: new construction, light and noise pollution, and traffic accidents. The study ultimately determined which U.S. cities were the best for peace and quiet.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO