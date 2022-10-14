ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wpln.org

The legacy of the Trail of Tears in Nashville and Middle Tennessee

Starting in October 1838, more than 16,000 Cherokee people who had been forced from their homes in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee began their journey to Indian Territory, in what is now known as Oklahoma. Undertaken through the fall and winter, the journey was fatal for a fourth of...
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Yes, in November we're still turning our clocks back an hour in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--In just weeks it will be time to 'fall back' in Tennessee when Daylight Saving causes us to turn the clock back an hour on November 6. Despite legislation which passed in 2019, the state is still waiting on Uncle Sam to make the necessary changes to law before Tennessee can make daylight saving permanent.
TENNESSEE STATE
WHNT-TV

Freeze Alerts For Tuesday Morning

The Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season this upcoming week. Ahead of this record breaking cold stretch, Freeze Alerts have been issued for the entire area. A *Freeze Warning* is up across the entire Tennessee Valley for Tuesday morning!. The coldest air is forecast...
ALABAMA STATE
WBIR

10Explores: Andrews Bald

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Just over the state line in North Carolina, Clingmans Dome towers as the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains offering sweeping views of the national park. However, those who stick around the parking area will find connections to the Appalachian Trail and...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wvlt.tv

Breezy day Monday, turning colder by Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our next cold front is brining showers and even a few storms to the region tonight with clearing expected for Monday as the winds begin to pick up. Colder temperatures are on the way as well with many areas looking at the first freeze of the year starting Tuesday morning and possible once again for Wednesday as cold Canadian air moves in.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

AAA launches ‘Move Over for Me’ traffic safety campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AAA is encouraging drivers to consider others while driving with a new campaign, "Move Over for Me." The traffic safety campaign urges Tennessee drivers to move over to a lane away from drivers who are parked on the side of the road for emergencies. AAA launched...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Recent Disciplinary Actions filed Against Local Businesses by the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance

Rutherford County, TN—A local auto dealer is facing a $1,000 civil penalty after being cited for allegedly having an unlicensed salesperson at Haynes Auto LLC, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance. The information was released on the monthly Disciplinary Action Report filed by the state. Evidently, the penalty was levied against the business this past September. Haynes Auto, LLC operated on West College Street, according to their most recently updated LLC information listed with the state earlier this year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy