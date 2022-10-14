Read full article on original website
Flu activity on the rise in Middle Tennessee
The peak of the flu season is around the corner, but Tennessee is seeing an early increase in flu activity.
RSV cases spike in Middle Tennessee: What parents need to know
RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is already making the rounds here in Middle Tennessee. As cases and hospitalizations spike for children, doctors are concerned.
Violence against healthcare workers: Tennessee nurse worries about dangers on the job
Todd Haines traded in his law enforcement uniform for nursing scrubs years ago, but he said being a nurse is more dangerous than being in law enforcement.
Tennessee has 36 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Tennessee using data from Connect K-12.
Walking hundreds of miles across Tennessee in support of abortion rights
Executive Director of Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood Francie Hunt will be in Nashville Sunday as a part of her more than 500 mile walk across the country.
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
The legacy of the Trail of Tears in Nashville and Middle Tennessee
Starting in October 1838, more than 16,000 Cherokee people who had been forced from their homes in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee began their journey to Indian Territory, in what is now known as Oklahoma. Undertaken through the fall and winter, the journey was fatal for a fourth of...
Freeze Warning in effect for Wednesday AM
Much colder air will be moving in overnight into Monday morning, dropping temps to the mid-40s in a blustery northwest wind as you head out to work or school.
Yes, in November we're still turning our clocks back an hour in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--In just weeks it will be time to 'fall back' in Tennessee when Daylight Saving causes us to turn the clock back an hour on November 6. Despite legislation which passed in 2019, the state is still waiting on Uncle Sam to make the necessary changes to law before Tennessee can make daylight saving permanent.
Freeze Alerts For Tuesday Morning
The Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season this upcoming week. Ahead of this record breaking cold stretch, Freeze Alerts have been issued for the entire area. A *Freeze Warning* is up across the entire Tennessee Valley for Tuesday morning!. The coldest air is forecast...
10Explores: Andrews Bald
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Just over the state line in North Carolina, Clingmans Dome towers as the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains offering sweeping views of the national park. However, those who stick around the parking area will find connections to the Appalachian Trail and...
Tennessee man allegedly tries to back over baby with car during fight with wife
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is accused of trying to back over a baby in a car after assaulting his wife during a fight Friday. Ferlandos Wirt is charged with domestic assault, as well as evading arrest, assaulting a first responder and drug possession after officers responded Friday evening to a domestic assault call […]
Breezy day Monday, turning colder by Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our next cold front is brining showers and even a few storms to the region tonight with clearing expected for Monday as the winds begin to pick up. Colder temperatures are on the way as well with many areas looking at the first freeze of the year starting Tuesday morning and possible once again for Wednesday as cold Canadian air moves in.
AAA launches ‘Move Over for Me’ traffic safety campaign
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AAA is encouraging drivers to consider others while driving with a new campaign, "Move Over for Me." The traffic safety campaign urges Tennessee drivers to move over to a lane away from drivers who are parked on the side of the road for emergencies. AAA launched...
Where to celebrate all that fall has to offer in Tennessee
Fall is in the air! And with the wonderful sweater weather comes fun fall events! Below you can see what's going on throughout the month of October
Recent Disciplinary Actions filed Against Local Businesses by the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance
Rutherford County, TN—A local auto dealer is facing a $1,000 civil penalty after being cited for allegedly having an unlicensed salesperson at Haynes Auto LLC, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance. The information was released on the monthly Disciplinary Action Report filed by the state. Evidently, the penalty was levied against the business this past September. Haynes Auto, LLC operated on West College Street, according to their most recently updated LLC information listed with the state earlier this year.
Soddy Daisy Police: Man drives vehicle into water after suffering medical emergency Sunday
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — According to the Soddy Daisy Police Department, a vehicle drove into Steve's Landing Sunday afternoon. Police say a person was suffering from a medical emergency and drove off the parking lot into the water. Hamilton County EMS transported the man to a nearby hospital. Police...
Gov. Lee announces grants for statewide police support
Tuesday, Governor Lee announced his plan to help police departments across the state that are short-staffed.
