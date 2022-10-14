ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonney Lake, WA

Comments / 0

 

elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Spicer’s Monster Night Propels Tenino Passed Elma

(Tenino, WA) Senior Night and Homecoming were celebrated in Tenino on Friday night but the endzone and the Beavers’ sideline would turn into a party as well. With the Elma Eagles coming to the Blacktop in need of a win, Tenino did what they have done all season and that is ground and pound their way to a league win as they defended their home turf in route to a 66-26 victory.
ELMA, WA
High School Football PRO

Burien, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

RENTON, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

HS 2B: Toledo breaks open scoreless 1st half with shut out win at Adna

(Adna, WA) In the foreground of Mt. Rainier, the #9 Adna Pirates (4-2) were celebrating homecoming week by playing the #6 Toledo Riverhawks (4-1) in a very important 2B Central League battle. Toledo came into the game riding a 4-game win streak while Adna came into the game winning 4 of their last 5 games, including two in a row.
TOLEDO, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

EVCO 2A Black Hills keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Centralia

(Tumwater, WA) Black Hills came into Friday’s game with a 1-2 league record and needing a win against the 0-4 Centralia Tigers to keep their hopes of getting into the playoffs alive. After starting 3-0 the Wolves have lost their last 2 games and were looking to right the ship with some much needed help from players coming off injuries. The Tigers were coming off their first scoreless game of the year were trying to get the offense back on track.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Rain Finally on the Way to Western Washington, Cascade Mountains

After a weekend of heavy wildfire smoke, Seattle and the Cascade mountains can expect some relief this week — in the form of rain. From Friday through Sunday, Seattle is likely to see more rain than it's gotten over the last three and a half months combined, according to Dana Felton, meteorologist for the National Weather Service of Seattle. The region is expected to receive substantial rain on Friday, followed by light showers Saturday and more heavy rain on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years

This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA

A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
WASHINGTON STATE
westseattleblog.com

MISSING: Have you seen Jason?

11:57 PM MONDAY: That’s Jason, whose cousin Emily hopes you can help his family find him. Emily says Jason has been missing since October 5:. He was last seen taking the 165 metro bus from Kent, on his way to White Center. He often visited parks and churches in the West Seattle area in the night hours to walk but always returned home or texted us back. … He was last known to be at Fauntleroy Church on 9/27, but we are hoping that maybe he has visited familiar places in the meantime since he was missing.
SEATTLE, WA
natureworldnews.com

Endless Summer for Pacific Northwest Region with Potential Record-High Temperatures

For a few more days, the Pacific Northwest region will continue to experience the toasty endless summer with potential record-high temperatures. In the Pacific Northwest, summer has blown past the autumnal equinox and is still baking the area with a few more days of potential record-high temperatures and no rain even as the calendar flips to mid-October.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Endangered missing person found, alert canceled

LACEY, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol confirmed Young An from Lacey has been found. Right now, we do not have confirmation on her husband, Chae An. Last Updated: Oct. 17 at 7:00 a.m. Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued an alert for an endangered missing person for 42-year-old...
LACEY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Brush Fire Shuts Down Broadway Between 47th And 52nd Sunday Morning

Firefighters spent more than an hour dealing with a brush fire that covered about three blocks of Broadway next to southbound I-5 in Everett, Washington Sunday morning. Broadway was closed between 47th and 52nd while three engine companies (Engine 1, Engine 2 and Engine 5) with Everett Fire dealt with stopping the flames from spreading along I-5 and then putting out the hot spots. Southbound I-5 remained open though one section of the onramp at 41st to southbound I-5 was blocked while Engine 7 dealt with a small brush fire there. Here are some photos of the work by Everett Firefighters. No word on the cause of the fire. There were no injuries. Click photo to enlarge.
