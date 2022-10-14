Read full article on original website
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Spicer’s Monster Night Propels Tenino Passed Elma
(Tenino, WA) Senior Night and Homecoming were celebrated in Tenino on Friday night but the endzone and the Beavers’ sideline would turn into a party as well. With the Elma Eagles coming to the Blacktop in need of a win, Tenino did what they have done all season and that is ground and pound their way to a league win as they defended their home turf in route to a 66-26 victory.
Burien, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
elisportsnetwork.com
HS 2B: Toledo breaks open scoreless 1st half with shut out win at Adna
(Adna, WA) In the foreground of Mt. Rainier, the #9 Adna Pirates (4-2) were celebrating homecoming week by playing the #6 Toledo Riverhawks (4-1) in a very important 2B Central League battle. Toledo came into the game riding a 4-game win streak while Adna came into the game winning 4 of their last 5 games, including two in a row.
elisportsnetwork.com
EVCO 2A Black Hills keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Centralia
(Tumwater, WA) Black Hills came into Friday’s game with a 1-2 league record and needing a win against the 0-4 Centralia Tigers to keep their hopes of getting into the playoffs alive. After starting 3-0 the Wolves have lost their last 2 games and were looking to right the ship with some much needed help from players coming off injuries. The Tigers were coming off their first scoreless game of the year were trying to get the offense back on track.
Chronicle
Rain Finally on the Way to Western Washington, Cascade Mountains
After a weekend of heavy wildfire smoke, Seattle and the Cascade mountains can expect some relief this week — in the form of rain. From Friday through Sunday, Seattle is likely to see more rain than it's gotten over the last three and a half months combined, according to Dana Felton, meteorologist for the National Weather Service of Seattle. The region is expected to receive substantial rain on Friday, followed by light showers Saturday and more heavy rain on Sunday.
Chronicle
Red October: Goat Rocks Fire Grows as 10 Blazes Now Burn in Cascades Between Border and the Columbia River
Existing wildfires in the Cascades grew and new blazes were sparked during a weekend marked by a Red Flag Warning brought by unseasonably warm temperatures, gusty winds and very low relative humidity. According to a Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency statement, there are now 10 large fires burning in Western...
KUOW
A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years
This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA
A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
westseattleblog.com
MISSING: Have you seen Jason?
11:57 PM MONDAY: That’s Jason, whose cousin Emily hopes you can help his family find him. Emily says Jason has been missing since October 5:. He was last seen taking the 165 metro bus from Kent, on his way to White Center. He often visited parks and churches in the West Seattle area in the night hours to walk but always returned home or texted us back. … He was last known to be at Fauntleroy Church on 9/27, but we are hoping that maybe he has visited familiar places in the meantime since he was missing.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Storm Carrying Hurricane Strength Winds Hits Western Washington Causing Millions of Dollars in Damage
Storms bringing hurricane force winds struck Western Washington on Friday, Oct. 12, and Saturday Oct. 13, 1962. The Chronicle published several front page stories on the storm and its aftermath in its Monday, Oct. 15, 1962, edition. “Damage to Lewis County from the Columbus Day storm will be enormous —...
natureworldnews.com
Endless Summer for Pacific Northwest Region with Potential Record-High Temperatures
For a few more days, the Pacific Northwest region will continue to experience the toasty endless summer with potential record-high temperatures. In the Pacific Northwest, summer has blown past the autumnal equinox and is still baking the area with a few more days of potential record-high temperatures and no rain even as the calendar flips to mid-October.
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
elisportsnetwork.com
Michael Penix Jr., Rome Odunze and the boldness of Washington’s offense
Washington’s defense continued to struggle in its 49-39 win over Arizona, but Penix’s 516 yards set a single-game UW record.
elisportsnetwork.com
Washington takeaways: Huskies are fun but flawed and, at 5-2, already better than last year
It was a game unlike any we’ve seen, so it stands to reason it ended dramatically. What went into the Astros win; what’s next for Seattle? ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
FOX 28 Spokane
Endangered missing person found, alert canceled
LACEY, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol confirmed Young An from Lacey has been found. Right now, we do not have confirmation on her husband, Chae An. Last Updated: Oct. 17 at 7:00 a.m. Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued an alert for an endangered missing person for 42-year-old...
valleyrecord.com
Toddler takes meth; car crashes into school; jury sides with police | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, a jury unanimously found Federal Way police were justified in the shooting death of Robert Lightfeather; a Kent man was charged after a toddler in his care overdosed on methamphetamine; and classes were canceled at Hazen High School in Renton after a car crashed into the building.
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
myeverettnews.com
Brush Fire Shuts Down Broadway Between 47th And 52nd Sunday Morning
Firefighters spent more than an hour dealing with a brush fire that covered about three blocks of Broadway next to southbound I-5 in Everett, Washington Sunday morning. Broadway was closed between 47th and 52nd while three engine companies (Engine 1, Engine 2 and Engine 5) with Everett Fire dealt with stopping the flames from spreading along I-5 and then putting out the hot spots. Southbound I-5 remained open though one section of the onramp at 41st to southbound I-5 was blocked while Engine 7 dealt with a small brush fire there. Here are some photos of the work by Everett Firefighters. No word on the cause of the fire. There were no injuries. Click photo to enlarge.
q13fox.com
Pierce County residents, fearful of losing homes, farms & wildlife, vow to fight airport proposal
GRAHAM, Wash. - More than 200 filled a room at the lodge at Frontier Park in Graham Monday night, vowing to fight a proposal that would build a new airport in a rural area of Pierce County. Many frustrated residents at the meeting said they had no idea that land...
Seemingly endless summer in Pacific Northwest to shatter more heat records, increase fire danger
Summer has blown through the stop sign of the autumnal equinox in the Pacific Northwest and has continued to bake the region with several days of record-high temperatures and an absence of rainfall even as the calendar turns into mid-October.
