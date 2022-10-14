Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
(UPDATE): Weapons displayed after argument at a Fargo restaurant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) : Fargo Police have made contact with the two individuals involved in the incident at the restaurant Monday. Authorities say a report for terrorizing is being sent to the State Attorney’s Office. That office will determine is any charges will be pressed. If so, a warrant for arrest will then be issued.
valleynewslive.com
FPD asking for help finding shooting suspect
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are now asking for help locating Tarnelle Abraham, a 23-year-old Fargo resident, who has warrants for her arrest for Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment in connection to a shooting that occurred at Mezzo Apartments, in the 2700 block of 42nd St. S., on October 10. Abraham is 5′4″, weighs approximately 190 pounds and has brown eyes and blonde hair.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after chase near Emerado
EMERADO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested after leading police on a chase near Emerado. It happened at 2:15 PM Monday. A NDHP Trooper attempted to stop a Ford Mustang for speeding at a speed of 85 mph in a 70-mph zone. Troopers say, the driver then sped off, traveling eastbound on US Highway 2 at speeds more than 120 mph.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for arson after fire in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested for arson, accused of starting a fire in north Fargo late Sunday night. Fargo Police were called to a suspicious fire involving leaves burning in the 1300 block of University Drive North. Police say the suspect was believed to be hiding so officers began collecting information from witnesses in the area.
kvrr.com
Fargo man arrested after pursuit in Traill County
EMERADO, N.D. (KVRR) — A driver is arrested after a pursuit in Traill County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper tried to pull over a speeding car shortly after 2 p.m. The driver, 45-year-old Jesse Saldviar, of Fargo, fled on U.S. Highway 2, reaching speeds over 120...
valleynewslive.com
Police investigate break-in at south Moorhead liquor store
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating a possible break-in at a south Moorhead liquor store. Around 6 a.m. Monday, authorities were called to Brookdale Spirits for a report of a burglary. They say the front window of the store was broken. Police are still investigating. No word...
valleynewslive.com
Records: September raid of Fargo home tied to large meth investigation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New court documents allege a large amount of drugs are what lead a helicopter to hover and dozens of local and federal officers to raid a Fargo home last month. The raid happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 21 in the Hawthorne...
kvrr.com
West Fargo Police use PIT maneuver to end pursuit
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A chase through West Fargo ended when police used an intervention technique to stop a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop Friday night. Police tried to stop 29-year-old Aaron Charette, from Fargo and passenger 24-year-old Bethany Morin of Moorhead for a traffic violation near Brookwood Lane, but they fled.
valleynewslive.com
Police presence at ‘The Hill’ in Glyndon
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is a police presence at ‘The Hill’ in Glyndon, MN. A witness in the area is saying there were at least 15 police vehicles at the establishment. This is a developing story, stay with Valley News Live for when more information...
trfradio.com
Semi Driver Cited Following Train Collision
Polk County authorities say a semi driver failed to yield in a collision involving a train Friday in Crookston. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the semi driven by David Lietz of Harwood, North Dakota failed to yield to the train at a crossing controlled by human flaggers and was struck by a Minnesota Northern Railroad Train near the intersection of County Road 9 and Highway 75 south of American Crystal Sugar. Officials say the train was traveling at a slow speed. No injuries reported.
740thefan.com
Court documents shed light on September raid in Hawthorne neighborhood
FARGO (KFGO) – Court documents indicate the raid by federal agents on a home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood last month was part of a months-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution ring operating out of a number of homes in Fargo. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood during the September 21 raid, as DEA and Homeland Security agents and Postal Inspections police searched a home.
kvrr.com
Cass County Dep. K9 Griggs is sworn in
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner swears in new K9 Deputy Griggs with the help of his handler, Deputy Jake Murray. An estimated cost of $18,000 to buy Griggs and train him and Deputy Murray was provided by MLGC, a family owned rural broadband company serving Cass County since 1906.
KNOX News Radio
Driver faces DUI, other charges after high-speed chase in GF, Traill Counties
A Fargo driver who led authorities on a high-speed chase in Grand Forks and Traill Counties faces several charges, including DUI. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says, around 2:15 PM Monday near Emerado, a trooper tried to stop a Ford Mustang that was driving 85 miles per hour in a 70 zone.
valleynewslive.com
WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man and a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday night after leading West Fargo PD on a chase. 29-year-old Aaron Charette of Fargo and 24-year-old Bethany Morin were taken into custody after law enforcement utilized a PIT maneuver and were charged with numerous charges.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Murder suspect taken into custody during SWAT operation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police and the Red River Valley SWAT Team have arrested a man they say was involved in a drive-by shooting in August of 2020. Jesse James Burnett, 29, of Fargo, was arrested during the execution of a high-risk search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of 53rd Avenue South at approximately 9:51 a.m. on Friday, October 14.
KNOX News Radio
Fargo man charged in 2020 murder
A Fargo man has been arrested for his involvement in a fatal drive-by shooting in 2020. Fargo Police say 29-year-old Jesse James Burnett was taken into custody today (Fri). He faces charges of intentional murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Forty-one-year-old Santino Marial was shot and killed on Aug. 28,...
kvrr.com
Man claims he couldn’t walk for two years after assault by Moorhead police officer
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead man who says he couldn’t walk for nearly two years after his leg was broken by a Moorhead police officer is suing the city and seven officers. The civil rights lawsuit, filed in federal court in Minneapolis says it happened in Nov.,...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after police spot paraphernalia in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has been arrested after Fargo Police say they found him with more than 80 pills of a controlled prescription drug. It happened on the morning of Friday, October 7. FPD officers on patrol say they noticed a vehicle that had been identified as being involved in suspicious activity earlier that week. An officer observed the vehicle while it parked and the occupants walked into a nearby building— at which point that officer looked through the window and spotted drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
valleynewslive.com
Backyard fire gets out of control, jumps to garage
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A backyard fire got out of control and ended up damaging a garage in N. Fargo. Fire crews were sent to the 900 block of 14th St. N. around midnight on Monday, Oct. 17. Flames were 10 ft. tall at one point but firefighters...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Seek shelter alert issued as law enforcement responded to a mental health crisis situation
GLYNDON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A neighborhood alert, asking residents to seek shelter, was sent out Sunday afternoon while law enforcement responded to a mental health crisis situation. Shortly after 12:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to a home on Andrews Ave. near The Hill Bar and Grill in...
