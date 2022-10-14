Pond make a splash with Live At The BBC EP

Aussies Pond have released Live At The BBC – an EP containing music originally recorded for the Marc Riley show on BBC6 Music.

“The BBC is still magic,” says singer Nicholas Allbrook, who's a former touring member of Tame Impala . “I still get giddy walking past those Derbyshire-Churchill-Fab4 spirits. We all get nostalgic for a time and place 1000 light years from my mortal innings. Now we also live at the BBC, like my nameless-faceless childhood heroes.”

The original version of lead track, Take Me Avalon I'm Young, appeared on last year's 9 album – recently released as a deluxe edition with bonus tracks. Says Allbrook of the new version, which you can hear below, "When we heard the mix we were really happy with how it sounded.

“ Take Me Avalon is honestly one of my favourite songs to play live at the moment. It sort of exerts its own uplifting energising force on me despite the before or the after. Even inside headphones in a brightly lit studio in the morning it felt real energetic.”

The EP also includes reworkings America’s Cup , Human Touch and Toast .