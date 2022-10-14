ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scenic City Wings Competition Returns To The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022.
A visit with Reflection Riding

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Today we welcome Tish Gailmard from the Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center and she brought a furry friend. Reflection Riding restores the vital connection between people and nature. They believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience nature, regardless of where they live or their economic status.
Road Trippin' down to Dollywood

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road Trippin' to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases all things, Dolly! This segment dives into all the entertainment you can expect on your next visit. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
Youth Villages of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Youth Villages provides help for children and young people across the United States who face a wide range of emotional, mental, and behavioral problems. Today we welcome Kiyoko Puca and Ciscily Stewart from Youth Villages Chattanooga to tell us all about this great organization.
At Sculpture Fields, The Burning Time Of The Year Is Here

Visit Sculpture Fields at Montague Park in Chattanooga - and you’ll see a 40-foot tall structure made of wood. Designed and constructed by a local artist, it is the centerpiece of this weekend’s “Fire Up the Fields Sculpture Burn” - a free event for the community on Saturday, starting at 5 PM.
A Bragg Weight Loss story

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Become your own weight loss success at Bragg Weight Loss Chattanooga. The Daily Refresh welcomes the owner of Bragg Weight Loss Kevin Bragg. He shares his personal story about how he overcame his weight struggles. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
Upcoming fundraiser for Love's Arm Ministry

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Love's Arm Ministry has been around for over 17 years and is number #2 in the nation for offering assistance and support to Sex Trafficking Survivors. Mimi Nikkel talks about the upcoming fundraiser on October 27th which will benefit and support survivors of Sex Trafficking. Stay...
Friday Night Rivals! Signal Mountain vs Marion County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the last game of the Friday Night Rivals season we head to Marion County where the Warriors will battle the Signal Mountain Eagles!. The Marion County Warriors are 4-4 on the year. The Signal Mountain Eagles are 3-5 on the year. Can Warriors soar above...
Tennessee Residents Embrace New Broadband Investment

(TNS) — Using a public-private partnership, about 3,400 homes in rural Walker County will be equipped for high-speed internet in the next two years. Walker County elected leaders and officials with Kinetic by Windstream answered questions about the nearly $11.3 million project last week at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. Many of the approximately 50 residents present had slow internet and were hoping for a solution.
Flying high with Urban Air Adventure Park

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Welcome to the Ultimate Indoor Adventure Park where kids of all ages (and kids at heart) can explore thrilling attractions, challenge their bodies and mind, and most importantlyhave a blast! Urban Air says their WAY more than a trampoline park. Chattanooga franchise owner Elisa Fox joined...
Witnesses: Car crash causes gas leak in Cleveland Sunday morning

Cleveland, Tenn. — Cleveland Utilities and Chattanooga Gas responded to a gas leak in Cleveland Sunday morning. It happened on Southeast 9th Street just after 10 a.m. according to nearby neighbors. Clayton Witt lives where the gas leak was reported. He says a vehicle crashed into a pole in...
McMahan Law Firm: What being Board Certified means

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — McMahan Law Firm will bring you experience and dedication to any case. The team has experience ranging from all different cases. Becoming Board Certified requires experience and extensive training. The team at McMahan has just that, with three out of eight attorneys' being board certified. Stay...
