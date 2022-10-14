Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
chattanoogapulse.com
Scenic City Wings Competition Returns To The Chattanooga Market This Sunday
This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022.
WTVC
A visit with Reflection Riding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Today we welcome Tish Gailmard from the Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center and she brought a furry friend. Reflection Riding restores the vital connection between people and nature. They believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience nature, regardless of where they live or their economic status.
WTVC
Road Trippin' down to Dollywood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road Trippin' to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases all things, Dolly! This segment dives into all the entertainment you can expect on your next visit. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WTVC
Youth Villages of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Youth Villages provides help for children and young people across the United States who face a wide range of emotional, mental, and behavioral problems. Today we welcome Kiyoko Puca and Ciscily Stewart from Youth Villages Chattanooga to tell us all about this great organization.
wutc.org
At Sculpture Fields, The Burning Time Of The Year Is Here
Visit Sculpture Fields at Montague Park in Chattanooga - and you’ll see a 40-foot tall structure made of wood. Designed and constructed by a local artist, it is the centerpiece of this weekend’s “Fire Up the Fields Sculpture Burn” - a free event for the community on Saturday, starting at 5 PM.
WTVC
A Bragg Weight Loss story
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Become your own weight loss success at Bragg Weight Loss Chattanooga. The Daily Refresh welcomes the owner of Bragg Weight Loss Kevin Bragg. He shares his personal story about how he overcame his weight struggles. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WTVC
Upcoming fundraiser for Love's Arm Ministry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Love's Arm Ministry has been around for over 17 years and is number #2 in the nation for offering assistance and support to Sex Trafficking Survivors. Mimi Nikkel talks about the upcoming fundraiser on October 27th which will benefit and support survivors of Sex Trafficking. Stay...
WTVC
Friday Night Rivals! Signal Mountain vs Marion County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the last game of the Friday Night Rivals season we head to Marion County where the Warriors will battle the Signal Mountain Eagles!. The Marion County Warriors are 4-4 on the year. The Signal Mountain Eagles are 3-5 on the year. Can Warriors soar above...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Design Studio Brings Renowned Parks Expert Mitchell Silver To The CIVIQ Stage
CIVIQ, the speaker series from the Chattanooga Design Studio, will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, at the Camp House featuring Mitchell Silver, Vice President of Urban Planning at McAdams, a land planning and design company, and former commissioner for the New York City Parks Department. Silver...
WTVC
'Bleeding orange:' Chattanooga Vols fan tears ACL while celebrating Alabama's defeat
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just like Vols fans everywhere else, a Tennessee Vols fan in Chattanooga had a day he'll never forget on Saturday. But that day didn't just leave Matt Wheeler with happy memories. He also now has a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee. See why...
mymix1041.com
Riverbend introduces new pre-registration ticketing ahead of 40th Anniversary
From Local 3 News: Chattanooga’s original music festival is applying the successes of this year as they move toward their 40th anniversary in June. The festival will be held from June 2-4 at Ross’s Landing and will once again feature local, regional and national acts on their three signature stages.
WTVC
Four car crash in Chattanooga sends two to hospital Monday, CFD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two people have been hospitalized after a four car crash in Chattanooga Monday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened at the intersection of McCallie Avenue and South Willow Street:. One car flipped and rolled over the top of two other cars, CFD says....
Hidden in the Hollow: George Dickel whisky a smooth operator
Tucked away in the hills and valleys of Coffee County lies a distillery known for making whiskey as “mellow as moonlight.”
Government Technology
Tennessee Residents Embrace New Broadband Investment
(TNS) — Using a public-private partnership, about 3,400 homes in rural Walker County will be equipped for high-speed internet in the next two years. Walker County elected leaders and officials with Kinetic by Windstream answered questions about the nearly $11.3 million project last week at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. Many of the approximately 50 residents present had slow internet and were hoping for a solution.
WTVC
One person displaced after mattress catches fire in Chattanooga apartment
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga firefighters prevented an apartment fire from spreading to surrounding units on Sunday night. Officials say the fire was contained to one room. The fire happened at the College Hill Courts around 7:30 PM. Hamilton County 911 received reports of flames coming from the apartment complex.
WTVC
Flying high with Urban Air Adventure Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Welcome to the Ultimate Indoor Adventure Park where kids of all ages (and kids at heart) can explore thrilling attractions, challenge their bodies and mind, and most importantlyhave a blast! Urban Air says their WAY more than a trampoline park. Chattanooga franchise owner Elisa Fox joined...
WTVC
Witnesses: Car crash causes gas leak in Cleveland Sunday morning
Cleveland, Tenn. — Cleveland Utilities and Chattanooga Gas responded to a gas leak in Cleveland Sunday morning. It happened on Southeast 9th Street just after 10 a.m. according to nearby neighbors. Clayton Witt lives where the gas leak was reported. He says a vehicle crashed into a pole in...
WTVC
McMahan Law Firm: What being Board Certified means
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — McMahan Law Firm will bring you experience and dedication to any case. The team has experience ranging from all different cases. Becoming Board Certified requires experience and extensive training. The team at McMahan has just that, with three out of eight attorneys' being board certified. Stay...
American Idol Finalist Willie Spence Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The officials confirmed that American Idol finalist, 23-year-old Willie Spence [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WTVC
Deadline looming: Parents, students in Chattanooga could soon have to do more with less
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — $328 million in school money could soon be lost, after a federal report says the state used the money inappropriately or didn’t provide documentation. The money is part of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) and is designed to support migrant education, low income community schools and special education.
