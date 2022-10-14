Read full article on original website
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
live5news.com
Charleston Southern gets 1st win, holds off Bryant, 24-23
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Tony Bartalo passed to Seth Anderson for a 39-yard touchdown in the final minute and Charleston Southern blocked a 32-yard field-goal attempt as time expired for its first win of the season, edging Bryant 24-23 in a Big South Conference battle on Saturday. Ryan Clark...
live5news.com
Geobel Perez Jr.’s late goal earns Battery point in sold-out finale
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery wrapped up their 2022 season on Saturday with a 1-1 draw with Loudoun United FC in front of a sold-out crowd at Patriots Point. Geobel Perez Jr. scored late in the match to earn the Battery a point. Saturday’s result closes the chapter on the club’s 30th season as the Black and Yellow will shift their focus to preparations for the 2023 campaign.
live5news.com
New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Summerville Chick-Fil-A fans have reason to get egg-cited. A new Cane Bay location will officially open for business on Thursday, October 20 at 1726 State Road offering dine-in, multi-lane drive-thru and carry-out service. To celebrate the Grand Opening, Chick-fil-A Cane Bay has identified 100 local...
charlestondaily.net
REI Co-op to open store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022
Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics.
WJCL
2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued at $10,000. Could you be a winner?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Did you recently buy a Mega Millions ticket in the Lowcountry?. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, two tickets valued at $10,000 each were sold last week: one in Ridgeland and one in Charleston. A ticket sold at the Morrills...
beckersasc.com
$50M outpatient facility breaks ground in South Carolina
Roper St. Francis Healthcare has broken ground on a 40,000-square-foot, two-story outpatient facility in Summerville, S.C. The $50 million center, expected to open by 2025, will offer a variety of outpatient services, including orthopedics, cardiology, women's services and multidisciplinary specialists, according to The Post and Courier. The outpatient facility is...
54-year family tradition continues at South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For many, the South Carolina State Fair is a tradition but few can say they haven't missed a single fair in the last 25 years. One Charleston family says they've been going consecutively since the 1990s. However, the tradition of attending the fair started much earlier.
live5news.com
1 injured in Mount Pleasant fire
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says one person was injured in a fire Tuesday morning. Officials say crews responded to the 500 block of Hidden Boulevard just before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Firefighters say they located the fire on the second floor of the home.
Historic submarine set to be recycled, towed from South Carolina
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Patriots Point officials said it would have cost more than $10 million dollars to repair the submarine, and the decision they made to recycle the vessel costs $2 million. The tough decision was made back in March, and Friday marked the beginning of its final voyage up the coast. “Mixed […]
Police: Body recovered from pond on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that it has recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water near Riverland Woods Apartments on Monday night where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area […]
Check your tickets: Mega Millions ticket worth $10K sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- One lucky Charleston lottery player won $10,000 in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, but they have yet to come forward and claim their winnings. The winning ticket was sold at the Morills ABC on Skylark Drive. The player matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win the $10,000 prize. […]
live5news.com
Summerville firefighter dies following recruit training
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday. The Summerville Fire Department sent a statement Monday evening saying the man was training with recruits earlier in the day. When he returned home, he had a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital.
I-26 crash near Ashley Phosphate Road slowing eastbound traffic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists headed east on I-26 may see extended delays in traffic following a crash Tuesday morning. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 209. This is just before the Ashley Phosphate Road interchange. The crash prompted […]
Summerville Skates not returning for 2022 season
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portable ice skating rink will not return to Summerville this holiday season. The attraction, Summerville Skates, was put on by Summerville DREAM over the past three years to bring more visitors to the town between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays while also providing a fun winter activity for area residents. […]
live5news.com
Crews respond to fire at Summerville business
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning. The Summerville Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of Old Trolley Road near Midland Parkway around 5:30 a.m. for a report of smoke in the area. Firefighters said they located a fire at Mad...
iheart.com
NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 10/14/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
live5news.com
North Charleston coach identified as victim of Saturday shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead Saturday. Anthony Heyward II, from North Charleston, died around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. North Charleston...
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
live5news.com
Staff host ceremony for new high school English language center
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tuesday, staff at R.B. Stall High School are hosting a dedication ceremony for the school’s Newcomer Center. Almost 50 percent of students who attend R.B. Stall speak a language other than English. This makes the transition a bit stressful and often is a culture shock for students.
