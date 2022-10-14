ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Charleston Southern gets 1st win, holds off Bryant, 24-23

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Tony Bartalo passed to Seth Anderson for a 39-yard touchdown in the final minute and Charleston Southern blocked a 32-yard field-goal attempt as time expired for its first win of the season, edging Bryant 24-23 in a Big South Conference battle on Saturday. Ryan Clark...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Geobel Perez Jr.’s late goal earns Battery point in sold-out finale

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery wrapped up their 2022 season on Saturday with a 1-1 draw with Loudoun United FC in front of a sold-out crowd at Patriots Point. Geobel Perez Jr. scored late in the match to earn the Battery a point. Saturday’s result closes the chapter on the club’s 30th season as the Black and Yellow will shift their focus to preparations for the 2023 campaign.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Summerville Chick-Fil-A fans have reason to get egg-cited. A new Cane Bay location will officially open for business on Thursday, October 20 at 1726 State Road offering dine-in, multi-lane drive-thru and carry-out service. To celebrate the Grand Opening, Chick-fil-A Cane Bay has identified 100 local...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

REI Co-op to open store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022

Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
beckersasc.com

$50M outpatient facility breaks ground in South Carolina

Roper St. Francis Healthcare has broken ground on a 40,000-square-foot, two-story outpatient facility in Summerville, S.C. The $50 million center, expected to open by 2025, will offer a variety of outpatient services, including orthopedics, cardiology, women's services and multidisciplinary specialists, according to The Post and Courier. The outpatient facility is...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in Mount Pleasant fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says one person was injured in a fire Tuesday morning. Officials say crews responded to the 500 block of Hidden Boulevard just before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Firefighters say they located the fire on the second floor of the home.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police: Body recovered from pond on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that it has recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water near Riverland Woods Apartments on Monday night where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Summerville firefighter dies following recruit training

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday. The Summerville Fire Department sent a statement Monday evening saying the man was training with recruits earlier in the day. When he returned home, he had a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

I-26 crash near Ashley Phosphate Road slowing eastbound traffic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists headed east on I-26 may see extended delays in traffic following a crash Tuesday morning. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 209. This is just before the Ashley Phosphate Road interchange. The crash prompted […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville Skates not returning for 2022 season

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portable ice skating rink will not return to Summerville this holiday season. The attraction, Summerville Skates, was put on by Summerville DREAM over the past three years to bring more visitors to the town between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays while also providing a fun winter activity for area residents. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Crews respond to fire at Summerville business

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville restaurant Tuesday morning. The Summerville Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of Old Trolley Road near Midland Parkway around 5:30 a.m. for a report of smoke in the area. Firefighters said they located a fire at Mad...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
iheart.com

NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

New Charleston Restaurants (2022)

Last updated on: 10/14/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston coach identified as victim of Saturday shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead Saturday. Anthony Heyward II, from North Charleston, died around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. North Charleston...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend

Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Staff host ceremony for new high school English language center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tuesday, staff at R.B. Stall High School are hosting a dedication ceremony for the school’s Newcomer Center. Almost 50 percent of students who attend R.B. Stall speak a language other than English. This makes the transition a bit stressful and often is a culture shock for students.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy