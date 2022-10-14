Read full article on original website
NHL Rumours: Boston Bruins May Hold Off Breaking the Bank for Star Forward
Welcome back to NHL Rumours. Now that the regular season has begun, the NHL’s 32 teams will be looking to tie down their superstars who could hit free agency in the summer. at the top of the Boston Bruins agenda is the future of David Pastrňák. One of the best players in the league, the Bruins are desperate to keep him in Boston. However, the winger will come at a cost.
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
Red Wings Due for a Trade
The Detroit Red Wings have reached the next phase of their rebuild. How so? For starters, look at their opening night roster. You’ve got former 30-goal-scorer Dominik Kubalik on the fourth line. Middle-six mainstays Filip Zadina and Pius Suter couldn’t even crack the lineup. And then you have Givani Smith and Jonatan Berggren—NHL-quality forwards—waiting patiently in the AHL.
Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury: 'I feel bad for the fans'
“Sometimes we play defense like we’re a ... junior team," said Mats Zuccarello.
HABS ROOKIE KAIDEN GUHLE TAKES ON ANTHONY MANTHA LATE IN THIRD; CHAOS ENSUES AFTER FINAL WHISTLE (VIDEOS)
The Montreal Canadiens lost their second game in as many nights, this time by a score of 3-1 against the Washington Capitals. Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki opened the scoring with his 50th career goal before the Capitals stormed back with three-straight. The game got pretty rough late in the third...
Women in Hockey: Amanda Winkelmayer
Panthers data engineer combining love of sport and STEM, setting example for girls. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Florida Panthers data engineer Amanda Winkelmayer:. Name: Amanda Winkelmayer. Job...
Nedeljkovic, Larkin lead Red Wings past Devils 5-2
NEWARK, NJ (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana each had a goal and an assist in Detroit's...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS
FLAMES (2-0-0) vs. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-0-0) 7 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri, Michael Stone (3) Goals - Kadri, Stone, nine others (1) Golden Knights:. Points - Jonathan Marchessault...
Recap: Avalanche 6, Wild 3
Colorado picked up a 6-3 win over Minnesota on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Avalanche are now 2-1-0 on the season. Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin both paced the Avalanche with respective three-point...
Nurse discusses NHL 23 cover, Olympic gold medal in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. This edition features Sarah Nurse, a forward who won an Olympic gold medal with Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. It's been...
Bruins News & Rumors: DeBrusk, Krejci, Bergeron & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jake DeBrusk was held out of Saturday’s game versus the Arizona Coyotes with an upper-body injury. In other news, David Krejci spoke about how excited he is to be back playing with the best players in the world. Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron delivered an incredible message to his team after their first win of the season. Last but not least, head coach Jim Montgomery is already making a great impression with his new club.
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL's first star for the opening week of the 2022-23 regular season, it was announced today. Crosby, the NHL's current leading scorer with six points (2G-4A), recorded two three-point outings in the Penguins' first two games of the season, tallying one goal and two assists in each game. This marked the second time that Crosby has recorded three points in each of Pittsburgh's first two games of a season after first doing so in 2014-15 (3G-3A-6PTS in 2 GP).
NHL, 32 teams release results of Diversity & Inclusion Report
The National Hockey League and its 32 teams today released their inaugural Diversity & Inclusion Report, a comprehensive document that both details accelerated efforts by the League and its teams in recent years and includes a groundbreaking demographic study of the NHL workforce at both the League and Club levels.
Jets announce 2023 Town Takeover finalists
Fans can vote for Beausejour, Morden, and Oakville to win this year's event!. WINNIPEG, October 18, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets have narrowed down their 2023 Town Takeover potential hosts to Beausejour, Morden, and Oakville after receiving submissions from rural Manitoba communities hoping to host the Jets Town Takeover event on April 11, 2023.
Senators begin 41-game 2022-23 home season with five-game homestand
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators open their 41-game 2022-23 home schedule tomorrow evening when they host the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. to kick-off a five-game homestand at Canadian Tire Centre. As Tuesday's game against the Bruins is now a complete sellout, the Senators are asking fans to arrive early...
How the Scouts and Rockies Became the Devils | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
The New Jersey Devils franchise was not born with ease and Stan Fischler takes you through the story. The New Jersey Devils franchise was not born with ease. Not when you consider that birth pangs originally were felt in Kansas City. Then they increased in Denver and finally resulted in a brand new major league hockey club bursting forth in the Garden State's Meadowlands.
Recap: Svechnikov's Stellar Second Pushes Canes Past Kraken
For the first time in three games the Canes got on the board in the opening period, wasting little time at all in taking the night's first lead. After Sebastian Aho claimed possession of an offensive zone faceoff, a Brady Skjei shot from the point glanced just wide of Philipp Grubauer's net. Aho got the first attempt at putting home a second chance, but then it was Seth Jarvis who came in to clean up the scraps.
Anson Carter becomes part owner of ECHL franchise in Atlanta
TNT hockey analyst, former NHL forward says he plans to be 'actively involved' with Gladiators. Anson Carter has become part owner of the Atlanta Gladiators, the Arizona Coyotes' ECHL affiliate. Atlanta announced Tuesday that Carter, an NHL analyst on TNT who played 674 NHL games for eight teams from 1996-2007,...
Sully Says: Penguins Got What They Deserved in OT Loss to Montreal
After a strong start to the season where the Penguins earned a pair of 6-2 victories over Arizona and Tampa Bay, they traveled to Montreal for their first road game of the year on Monday at Bell Centre. After a scoreless opening period, Evgeni Malkin scored twice in the first...
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 17
* The first full week of the season opens with a nine-game slate Monday, highlighted by Penguins captain Sidney Crosby looking to become the fifth player in NHL history to start a campaign with three consecutive three-point performances. * Head coaches Jim Montgomery, Paul Maurice, Derek Lalonde and Peter DeBoer...
