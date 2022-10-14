Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Mary A. Boyce
Mary A. Boyce, 65, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Oct. 14, 2022. Mary was born on June 7, 1957 in Springfield, MA, the daughter of the late John C. Fossa, Sr. and Bernadette E. (Seymour) Fossa. Mary graduated from CCSU and went on to obtain her MBA at the University of Hartford.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: A visit from a friend
Here’s a photo of Bernie O’Keefe and Steve Casey taken at the Press office a few years ago. Both stopped for a visit, which I enjoyed. Two great men!. I met a fellow in line at a store the other day, and told him I thought he looked a little like actor Ed Harris. With this, he said it was the first time anyone ever said that to him. Anyway, he’s a squared away looking fellow.
Bristol Press
Barbara J. Watson
Barbara J. Watson, age 71 of Plymouth, entered into eternal rest on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, 2022 with her three loving sons at her side. Barbara was born Barbara Jean Holmes on Nov. 11, 1950 to the late John R. and Hazel (Potter) Holmes. Barbara graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in 1971. For over 35 years she dedicated her life to caring for many people while working at Bristol Hospital in their ICU/CCU and psychology departments. Barbara also volunteered on various board and committees in the community. Besides being a dedicated nurse, Barbara was a loving mother and grandmother that gave everything she had to her sons and their families.
Bristol Press
Officer Alex Hamzy
Alex Hamzy, loving son, brother, husband, and friend was taken from us on Oct. 12, 2022. Alex was born Dec. 16, 1987, in Bristol where he attended Bristol Eastern High School, and before his untimely death, he served his beloved community for eight years (2014-2022) as a member of the Bristol Police Department. Alex was incredibly proud of his profession and served his hometown with conviction and integrity.
Bristol Press
Funk Funeral Home continues quality service
BRISTOL - Funk Funeral Home has now been serving the City of Bristol, and the surrounding communities for 157 years. “With our years of experience, we are experts at helping families plan a meaningful tribute,” said Christopher Duhaime, managing partner and third-generation funeral director. Duhaime, who has been in funeral service for 35 years, said Funk Funeral Home is family run and provides a personal touch to their services. “The staff has patience, and is helpful when offering suggestions,” Duhaime said. “You have to have a lot of compassion to provide the services that we do,” he said. “It’s also about families trusting who’s caring for their loved one.”
Bristol Press
Funeral services for two slain officers in Bristol expected to draw thousands, to be held at sports stadium
BRISTOL – The funeral services for two Bristol police officers killed last week at the hands of a rifle-wielding man are expected to draw such a community response that they are being held on Friday at an East Hartford sports stadium. The public services for Dustin DeMonte and Alex...
Bristol Press
Mum Bingo draws the crowds
BRISTOL – Following the biggest festival in Mum history, local residents gathered for an afternoon of bingo. Mum Bingo drew crowds of competitors for some good old-fashioned fun inside the Bristol Polish Club Sunday. “It’s really a historic event,” Mum Festival Chairman Jack Ferraro said, standing behind a table...
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Esther Jimenez, 24, of 138 Columbus Circle, was charged Oct. 11 with fourth degree larceny. Jolanta M. Gogola, 43, of 40 Sandstone Road, was charged Oct. 11 with risk of injury, second degree reckless endangerment. Esmeralda Jimenez, 24, of 138 Columbus Circle, was charged Oct. 11 with fourth degree larceny...
Bristol Press
Time to check voter registration statuses
BRISTOL – Kevin McCauley and Sharon Krawiecki, both Bristol Registrars of Voters, are telling area residents to check their voter registration statuses if they’ve recently moved into town or not updated it as the Nov. 8 election is fast approaching. Residents can make changes to their status or...
Bristol Press
Investigators seeking toxicology report for man who fatally shot two Bristol police officers, injured third policeman
BRISTOL – Authorities are seeking toxicology results for the man who fired over 80 rounds when he gunned down two police officers last week and wounded a third officer. An autopsy was performed on Nicholas Brutcher, 35, two days after the shooting – which killed Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy. They were 35 and 34 years old, respectively.
Bristol Press
Chilling body camera footage shows poise of Alec Iurato in taking down cop killer
BRISTOL – Chilling body camera footage from the night two Bristol police officers were shot and killed shows the poise and bravery a third, wounded officer displayed to take down the suspect to make sure no one else died. “Shots fired, shots fired. More cars. Send Everyone,” Alec Iurato,...
