Barbara J. Watson, age 71 of Plymouth, entered into eternal rest on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, 2022 with her three loving sons at her side. Barbara was born Barbara Jean Holmes on Nov. 11, 1950 to the late John R. and Hazel (Potter) Holmes. Barbara graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in 1971. For over 35 years she dedicated her life to caring for many people while working at Bristol Hospital in their ICU/CCU and psychology departments. Barbara also volunteered on various board and committees in the community. Besides being a dedicated nurse, Barbara was a loving mother and grandmother that gave everything she had to her sons and their families.

PLYMOUTH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO