Robert Philip Wilson, Sr., 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. He was born on April 5, 1929 in Bristol, the son of the late Herman and Aimee (Dickenson) Wilson. Known by his friends as “Bob”, he was a Korean War veteran, proudly serving with the US Navy aboard the USS Toledo (CA-133). Most of his working life was spent at Superior Electric where he retired as an inspection foreman. It was there he met Patricia Skinner, the love of his life. Bob was a member of the Frederick-Franklin No14 Masonic Lodge and enjoyed golf, bowling and had a passion for playing cards – especially Setback and Cribbage. Bob was happiest spending time with family at home in Bristol by the pool, or at the family retreat on the shoreline in Harpswell, ME.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO