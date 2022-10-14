EXCLUSIVE: Showtime is developing All Her Little Secrets, a one-hour limited series drama based on Wanda M. Norris’ bestselling novel, starring and executive produced by Emmy winner Uzo Aduba. The project hails from writer Aurin Squire (Evil) who penned the pilot, Deniese Davis’ Reform Media Group and CBS Studios, where both Aduba and Squire are under overall deals. The limited series, based on Morris’ novel, centers on Ellice Littlejohn (Aduba), a Black female lawyer rising to the top of the corporate ladder. When she gets caught up in an affair and a mysterious conspiracy that puts her at risk of...

