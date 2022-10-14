Read full article on original website
A bear cub was brought back together with its mother by a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) employee, according to a post from their Facebook yesterday. John, a Blewett Pass maintenance worker, was on the south side of the pass when he saw a mama bear and her cub separated by US 97.
Taxpayers are off the hook for cost overruns on the Highway 99 tunnel, after the Washington state Supreme Court turned down a hearing request Thursday from contractors on the project. The court's decision to decline to hear an appeal by Seattle Tunnel Partners also means the state can keep $77...
SPRINGFIELD — To show its appreciation of what U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Springfield) has done in collaboration with Lane Transit District over the congressman's 36 years representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, the Downtown Springfield Transit Station was dedicated to DeFazio on Thursday. DeFazio will retire from office in January 2023.
