ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
MyNorthwest

Bear cub reunited with mom by WSDOT maintenance worker

A bear cub was brought back together with its mother by a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) employee, according to a post from their Facebook yesterday. John, a Blewett Pass maintenance worker, was on the south side of the pass when he saw a mama bear and her cub separated by US 97.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy