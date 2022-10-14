Read full article on original website
As Weather Patterns change, Farmers Must Adapt in a Threatened Agricultural System
As a result of global warming, a shift in temperatures, precipitation patterns, droughts, flooding, and decreased soil health have disrupted agriculture and the way we may look at the food system in the future. Therefore, climate change threatens agriculture in more ways than one. Article continues below advertisement. In the...
Louisiana Has Imposed a Limit on Speckled Trout to Fishermen, Due to Environmental Concerns
Climate change and the fishing industry are both taking a major toll on marine life. The speckled trout population in Louisiana, for example, has been rapidly declining because of erosion, habitat loss, and overfishing. That's why Louisiana is imposing a limit on fishing the speckled trout, to hopefully keep their populations alive and well. If they ultimately die out, it could take a significant toll on the biodiversity of all surrounding waters.
49 Percent of the World's Bird Species Are Declining, Report Finds
As climate change intensifies across the planet, many species face the possibility of a mass extinction — and one particularly at-risk species group is birds. According to a new report, bird population decline has grown so severe in recent years that about half of the world’s bird species are decreasing.
Indicator Species Offer Important Clues About Earth’s Ecosystems
Healthy ecosystems are an essential part of Earth’s survival, and indicator species give scientists an insight into how these ecosystems are doing. Without the biodiversity that ecosystems offer, we wouldn’t have clean air, clean water, systems that regulate flooding and erosion, medicine, or food. It’s safe to say that we need our ecosystems to be absolutely thriving.
Wood-Burning Stoves: Their Environmental Impact, and How to Use Them Safely and Sustainably
Whether you've ever vacationed in a log cabin, or if you live in a cold climate, you're likely somewhat familiar with wood stoves. Historically, wood stoves are among the first inventions that enabled people to experience indoor heating. Within minutes of igniting those logs, a wood-burning stove can heat up your house quickly and efficiently.
Here’s How Volcanoes Can Give Off Sustainable Geothermal Energy
Though wind and solar energy is inherently clean, some consider geothermal to be the ideal energy alternative. Solar and wind power are just as clean, however, geothermal is considered to be the most widely available. Scientists are now even researching the use of geothermal energy from volcanoes, which would be...
Southern California Sea Lions Are Stranded and Sick, as a Result of Harmful Algal Blooms
Harmful algal blooms can take a toll on plant life, communities and marine life alike. And right now, a serious red tide is infecting sea lions across Southern California. Hundreds of sea lions — who were mainly female — have been found stranded and sick across several local beaches. And unfortunately, most of the sea lions are sick with domoic acid poisoning, which is a result of the algal blooms.
Carbon Credits: Do They Really Impact Emissions?
It’s no secret that we need to lower emissions — millions of tonnes of CO2 are released into the atmosphere annually, by the U.S. alone. This is the issue that carbon credits are trying to address. Carbon credits essentially allow both businesses and individuals to offset their emissions...
National Park Service Trucked in Supplemental Water For Point Reyes' Elk, Amid Drought
The National Park Service came to the rescue for some terribly thirsty elk, amid a nasty drought. Because of the heatwaves and water shortages, creeks and old stock ponds in the rural Marin County, Calif. park have completely dried up. So to keep Point Reyes' famously large elk population alive during the drought, park officials have brought in supplemental water by truck. They have also dispersed mineral licks near all water tanks and troughs, to prevent copper and selenium deficiencies.
Are All Solar Panels Storm-Proof? How to Prepare For the Worst
As the climate crisis rages on, many are looking to lower their environmental impact, by swapping out traditional energy sources (such as gas, oil, and electricity) for solar panels. But with global warming, weather patterns are becoming increasingly more extreme — storms are getting stronger, and more communities are getting impacted by them. That leads many to wonder if storm-proof solar panels are something that should be considered, over traditional varieties.
Flooding Your Garden Could Help Stop the Effects of Climate Change, Experts Say
Landscaping isn't easy, and oftentimes, it isn't environmentally-friendly, either. Those in the sustainability space are well aware that perfectly manicuring your garden or front lawn not only wastes water, but it also drives out pollinators, and even contributes to nearby flooding. That's why one expert touts the benefits of flooding your garden, claiming it will increase biodiversity, prevent floods, reverse drought, and more.
Wax Worms’ Saliva Can Dissolve Plastic, According to Recent Spanish Study
Plastic pollution is wreaking havoc on Planet Earth — many varieties leach harmful chemicals into soil and groundwater. And unfortunately, plastic almost never fully biodegrades. Instead, it breaks down into microplastics, residing in oceans, our soil, and eventually, in the bodies of humans and animals alike. However, a recent...
The Looming Problem of Bioaccumulation — and Why It Becomes Worse with Time
Through the motions of industrialization, human ventures, deposits, and evolution, more and more chemicals have become enmeshed in our environment. Bioaccumulation is the collection of a chemical in an organism over time in relation to the chemical amount in the environment. Understanding this process is important for realizing why bioaccumulation is a problem.
