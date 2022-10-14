Read full article on original website
Related
Analyst acquitted at trial over discredited Trump dossier
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted on all counts a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump. The case against Igor Danchenko was the third and possibly final case...
Danchenko acquitted on all counts in Durham Russia probe
A federal jury has acquitted Russian policy researcher Igor Danchenko on false-statement charges.
Comments / 0