Nonprofit in Mansfield shows off fall colors with beautiful garden displays

If you're looking for a delightful way to spend the afternoon surrounded by fall colors, then Kingswood Center Gardens in Mansfield is the place for you.

"Kingwood has ever-changing gardens for the pleasure and education of our guests," the nonprofit said. "Spring features a massive display of flowering bulbs, flowering trees and wildflowers. Seasonal beds offer a second major color display from early summer until frost."

The estate also features numerous gardens and natural areas that can be enjoyed year-round.

Visitors can stop into the gift shop to purchase gifts, garden supplies, and other unique treasures and trinkets.

And if you're hungry, visitors can grab a bit to eat at the Gateway Cafe.

Ticket admission is $8 per person and children 12 and under are free.

Kingwood is located at 50 N. Trimble Road, Mansfield.

