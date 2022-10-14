ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Nonprofit in Mansfield shows off fall colors with beautiful garden displays

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SAXdK_0iZCBsg300

If you're looking for a delightful way to spend the afternoon surrounded by fall colors, then Kingswood Center Gardens in Mansfield is the place for you.

"Kingwood has ever-changing gardens for the pleasure and education of our guests," the nonprofit said. "Spring features a massive display of flowering bulbs, flowering trees and wildflowers. Seasonal beds offer a second major color display from early summer until frost."

The estate also features numerous gardens and natural areas that can be enjoyed year-round.

Visitors can stop into the gift shop to purchase gifts, garden supplies, and other unique treasures and trinkets.

And if you're hungry, visitors can grab a bit to eat at the Gateway Cafe.

Ticket admission is $8 per person and children 12 and under are free.

Kingwood is located at 50 N. Trimble Road, Mansfield.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny celebrates Apple Season at Mapleside Farms

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Lots of Fall fun happening at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick. Bushels of freshly picked apples, all kinds of sweet treats and lots of fun activities. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton celebrates apple season checking out Pumpkin Village at Mapleside Farms.
BRUNSWICK, OH
richlandsource.com

Outpouring of community support boosts Shelby family

SHELBY -- During a time of inflation, political turmoil, and international conflicts, one small family in one small Ohio city has received an outpouring of support and help from their small city and surrounding communities. When the story of the Uyoa family was published in Richland Source last week, they...
SHELBY, OH
WDTN

Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat

POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
POWELL, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
CANTON, OH
Outdoor Life

Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records

A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Multiple departments respond to ceiling fire at Shady Lawn

DALTON. Multiple departments responded to a call Friday night about a possible structure fire at Shady Lawn nursing home. East Wayne Fire district, Orrville, Paint Township Mt. Eaton and others responded to the call. A faulty bathroom lamp/heater was found to be the issue, according to a post on EWFD’s Facebook page.
DALTON, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Newark, OH

In the junctions of Licking River sits the historic city of Newark, the county seat of Licking County in Ohio. The indigenous people first settled in the area known as Hopewell Culture, who built the historic ancient complex Newark Earthworks. After the indigenous people's settlement, the European-American settlement was in...
NEWARK, OH
cleveland19.com

Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking lot at Lakeview Park in Lorain has become home to a large sinkhole as of Thursday morning. When crews learned of the sinkhole, they shut the area down. Kate Golden, stormwater manager in Lorain’s Engineering Office said they believe they know what caused...
LORAIN, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy