The Suburban Times
Veterans wanted for County Advisory Board
Pierce County social media post. We’re looking for veterans to apply for the Pierce County Veterans Advisory Board! Help us make a difference for Pierce County veterans and their families by advising the County on the needs of veterans and available programs. Learn more and apply: http://PierceCOuntyWa.Gov/Veterans.
q13fox.com
Pierce County residents, fearful of losing homes, farms & wildlife, vow to fight airport proposal
GRAHAM, Wash. - More than 200 filled a room at the lodge at Frontier Park in Graham Monday night, vowing to fight a proposal that would build a new airport in a rural area of Pierce County. Many frustrated residents at the meeting said they had no idea that land...
The Suburban Times
West Pierce Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief to speak at Lakewood United
Lakewood United announcement. Battalion Chief CRR (Community Risk Reduction) Lance Nelson from West Pierce Fire and Rescue will be our guest speaker at Lakewood United on Thursday, October 20, 2022 (7:30am to 8:30am) at Burs Restaurant (and virtually). Come join us as we learn about:. Fall/Winter prevention in our homes.
southseattleemerald.com
BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse
The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
capitolhillseattle.com
Why CHOP ended in bloodshed: Report blames police lies, mayoral dysfunction, and ‘intentional manipulation of protestor fear’
Among the 34 recommendations produced in the latest in a series of planned reports from the Office of Inspector General for Public Safety examining City Hall and the Seattle Police Department’s flawed response to the 2020’s Black Lives Matter and anti-police protests and the formation of CHOP on Capitol Hill, there is one missing recommendation that the day by day examination of the actions from leaders like then-Mayor Jenny Durkan and Chief Carmen Best illustrates very clearly.
Pierce County objects to state's proposed airport plan
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington is planning to bring a new airport to the region to keep up with the increasing number of travelers. The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission put out a report that predicts 27 million more passengers will be arriving and departing from Washington by 2050. The...
Washington Examiner
Pierce County officials object to two potential airport locations
(The Center Square) – Pierce County officials sent a joint letter to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission chair objecting to two greenfield spaces as a potential airport location. The commission was considering two potential locations – one in Central Pierce County and one in East Pierce County. Officials object...
myedmondsnews.com
Amid apartment boom and growing population, Edmonds School District working to make room for more students
The South Snohomish County apartment boom and thousands of new residents will not only change Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated areas – with more than 8,000 new units under construction or planned – it may put the squeeze on the Edmonds School District. County planners estimate that in the next 20 years, Lynnwood will add 25,000 new residents, Edmonds 14,000 more, and another 13,000 will move into Mountlake Terrace.
Chronicle
Lewis County Says Public Lands Commissioner Acted Illegally With Carbon Project
In a letter to the Department of Natural Resources, the Lewis County commissioners are claiming Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz violated the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) in a project to sequester forest lands as a trade for carbon credits. The work would set aside 10,000 acres of Washington...
King County won’t move forward with proposed SODO homeless shelter expansion
A homeless shelter in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood will have its current lease maintained by King County and will not expand services as had previously been planned, King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Friday. The SODO shelter, which is operated by the Salvation Army, serves 270 residents. The county had...
kitsapdailynews.com
Klingle House in Poulsbo to be demolished
The Klingle House has become a liability to Poulsbo and will soon be demolished. The house, built in 1943, has been vacant for more than 10 years. Attempts to keep vandals out have failed, and the city is concerned trespassers could be hurt. So at the Oct. 12 Poulsbo City...
The Suburban Times
Emerson Sidewalk Cleaning
City of Fircrest announcement. Pervious sidewalks along Emerson St will be cleaned Monday, Oct. 17 and Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. For more information you can contact Public Works at (253) 564-8900 Mon-Fri. 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County
Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
Gov. Inslee talks future of homelessness policy during Seattle shelter tours
SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Seattle Friday, touring agencies assisting to provide care and housing as the state grapples with how to help thousands of homeless people. “We have just invested over $800 million in state funds to help all cities across the state of Washington,” Inslee...
nypressnews.com
The Times recommends: Reject Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B
There are so many things wrong with Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B, it’s hard to know where to start. Both measures would radically change elections for mayor, City Council and city attorney. They are confusing, ill-conceived and unnecessary. Proposition 1A is known as “approval voting.” It would allow voters...
q13fox.com
2 shot at Federal Way apartment complex
Federal Way police are investigating after two people were shot at an apartment complex. Police say the victims are expected to be okay.
thejoltnews.com
Sudden changes at the Olympia Regional Learning Academy have community members pushing back
Critical comments filled the public comment section during the Olympia School District meeting on Thursday, October 13, regarding Olympia Regional Learning Academy (ORLA). Around a dozen parents, guardians, and students raised their issues with the sudden changes in ORLA’s class sizes, teacher shuffling, and others. “I'm here to voice...
The Suburban Times
Strickland To Honor Local Vietnam War Veterans
Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement. Lakewood, Washington — On Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 11:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. at Lakewood City Hall, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) will host a Vietnam War era Veterans Pinning Ceremony to honor local veterans in partnership with the U.S. Vietnam Veterans Pin Commission. Strickland will recognize the service of each veteran or their surviving family member, and present honorees with a ceremonial lapel pin as a symbol of our gratitude.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Unhealthy Air Quality Alert in effect for Puget Sound
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., October 15, 2022—Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued an AIR QUALITY ALERT for Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, San Juan, Snohomish, and Thurston counties to end October 18. Much of the area is in MODERATE or UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) conditions, with some UNHEALTHY along US 2 and SR 530.
Details emerge about Orting School Board director charged in Jan. 6 insurrection
ORTING, Wash. — It has been nearly two years since the January 6 insurrection, but earlier this week, federal agents arrested two local men who are accused of attacking officers at the U.S. Capitol when it was breached. KIRO 7 has obtained the court documents and statements from the...
