Lakewood, WA

The Suburban Times

Veterans wanted for County Advisory Board

Pierce County social media post. We’re looking for veterans to apply for the Pierce County Veterans Advisory Board! Help us make a difference for Pierce County veterans and their families by advising the County on the needs of veterans and available programs. Learn more and apply: http://PierceCOuntyWa.Gov/Veterans.
The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief to speak at Lakewood United

Lakewood United announcement. Battalion Chief CRR (Community Risk Reduction) Lance Nelson from West Pierce Fire and Rescue will be our guest speaker at Lakewood United on Thursday, October 20, 2022 (7:30am to 8:30am) at Burs Restaurant (and virtually). Come join us as we learn about:. Fall/Winter prevention in our homes.
LAKEWOOD, WA
southseattleemerald.com

BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse

The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Why CHOP ended in bloodshed: Report blames police lies, mayoral dysfunction, and ‘intentional manipulation of protestor fear’

Among the 34 recommendations produced in the latest in a series of planned reports from the Office of Inspector General for Public Safety examining City Hall and the Seattle Police Department’s flawed response to the 2020’s Black Lives Matter and anti-police protests and the formation of CHOP on Capitol Hill, there is one missing recommendation that the day by day examination of the actions from leaders like then-Mayor Jenny Durkan and Chief Carmen Best illustrates very clearly.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Pierce County objects to state's proposed airport plan

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington is planning to bring a new airport to the region to keep up with the increasing number of travelers. The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission put out a report that predicts 27 million more passengers will be arriving and departing from Washington by 2050. The...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Washington Examiner

Pierce County officials object to two potential airport locations

(The Center Square) – Pierce County officials sent a joint letter to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission chair objecting to two greenfield spaces as a potential airport location. The commission was considering two potential locations – one in Central Pierce County and one in East Pierce County. Officials object...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Amid apartment boom and growing population, Edmonds School District working to make room for more students

The South Snohomish County apartment boom and thousands of new residents will not only change Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated areas – with more than 8,000 new units under construction or planned – it may put the squeeze on the Edmonds School District. County planners estimate that in the next 20 years, Lynnwood will add 25,000 new residents, Edmonds 14,000 more, and another 13,000 will move into Mountlake Terrace.
EDMONDS, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

Klingle House in Poulsbo to be demolished

The Klingle House has become a liability to Poulsbo and will soon be demolished. The house, built in 1943, has been vacant for more than 10 years. Attempts to keep vandals out have failed, and the city is concerned trespassers could be hurt. So at the Oct. 12 Poulsbo City...
POULSBO, WA
The Suburban Times

Emerson Sidewalk Cleaning

City of Fircrest announcement. Pervious sidewalks along Emerson St will be cleaned Monday, Oct. 17 and Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. For more information you can contact Public Works at (253) 564-8900 Mon-Fri. 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
FIRCREST, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County

Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
nypressnews.com

The Times recommends: Reject Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B

There are so many things wrong with Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B, it’s hard to know where to start. Both measures would radically change elections for mayor, City Council and city attorney. They are confusing, ill-conceived and unnecessary. Proposition 1A is known as “approval voting.” It would allow voters...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Strickland To Honor Local Vietnam War Veterans

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement. Lakewood, Washington — On Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 11:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. at Lakewood City Hall, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) will host a Vietnam War era Veterans Pinning Ceremony to honor local veterans in partnership with the U.S. Vietnam Veterans Pin Commission. Strickland will recognize the service of each veteran or their surviving family member, and present honorees with a ceremonial lapel pin as a symbol of our gratitude.
LAKEWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Unhealthy Air Quality Alert in effect for Puget Sound

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., October 15, 2022—Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued an AIR QUALITY ALERT for Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, San Juan, Snohomish, and Thurston counties to end October 18. Much of the area is in MODERATE or UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) conditions, with some UNHEALTHY along US 2 and SR 530.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

