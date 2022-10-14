Read full article on original website
CNBC
Beyond Meat exec Doug Ramsey leaves company after arrest for allegedly biting man's nose, punching Subaru
Doug Ramsey, who was Beyond Meat's operating chief, was arrested for allegedly biting a man's nose after a college football game. In September, Ramsey was charged with making terroristic threats and third-degree battery after allegedly assaulting a driver in a parking garage near Razorback Stadium in Arkansas. Ramsey left the...
Beyond Meat executive to leave company as layoffs loom
NEW YORK — Beyond Meat is cutting its workforce by 200 employees, and its chief operating officer is leaving the company, according to an SEC filing Friday. For the second time this year, the plant-based meat company is cutting its workforce again, this time by almost 20%. According to Bloomberg, the company has to lower expenses as inflation forces consumers to consider less-expensive protein options.
TikTok'ers Go Viral for Dramatic Exits After Claiming They Were 'Wrongfully Fired' from Walmart
Their terminations follow Walmart's "overstaffing" issue to make up for shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
