Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
keysweekly.com
HIP TO THE SCENE: SIDEWALK SINGERS SEE IT ALL
When many of us think of street musicians, we think of the more unfortunate side of homelessness. The reasons people end up where they do is beyond the scope of this column, but the reasons they play music while they’re there is not. Contrary to popular belief, not all...
keysweekly.com
HUMOR: TOP 10 FASHION NO NOs FOR FANTASY FEST
We’ve all heard — and seen — how anything goes in Key West during Fantasy Fest. And while some city officials are hellbent on changing the rules to eliminate painted boobs, it hasn’t happened yet. Each year brings out some of the best costumes we’ve ever seen — and some of the worst. (Hey guys: A single tube sock is not a costume.)
keysweekly.com
STONE CRAB EATING CONTEST SET FOR NOV. 5 IN MARATHON
While the Florida Keys stone crab claw harvest season runs from Oct. 15 to May 1, the annual Stone Crab Eating Contest is an undisputed Middle Keys highlight of the season. Set for Saturday, Nov. 5, the munch-a-thon draws enthusiastic amateur eaters and their fans. Staged at Keys Fisheries Market...
keysweekly.com
flkeysnews.com
Florida Keys ‘liveaboard’ arrested after flashing Coast Guard family on shore, police say
After Hurricane Ian whirled past the Florida Keys late last month, it left flooding and more than 100 displaced boats in its wake. Some of those boats are used as homes by people known locally as “liveaboards.” They often have a contentious relationship with state wildlife police and the U.S. Coast Guard, who scrutinize them for marine violations that include polluting nearshore waters and creating hazards to navigation.
Click10.com
Roach issues found twice, but restaurant not ordered shut?
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Last week, inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspected 381 eating establishments in Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Records show 272 inspections occurred in District 1(Miami-Dade/Monroe) and 109 occurred in District 2 (Broward and Palm Beach). No places were...
flkeysnews.com
Car crash with injuries on 18 Mile Stretch blocks traffic out of the Florida Keys
A crash involving several cars blocked the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 leading out of the Florida Keys Monday night for more than an hour. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert shortly before 7 p.m. saying the crash — with injuries — happened at mile marker 113, which is on the Miami-Dade County side of the highway.
Comments / 0