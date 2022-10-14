ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
profootballnetwork.com

Carson Wentz May Have Thrown His Last Pass for the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders squeaked out a win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, and while they may have won that battle, they appear to have lost the war. Carson Wentz fractured his right ring finger against the Bears and is facing a 4-6 week recovery, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Having lost their starting quarterback for the second consecutive season, how will the Commanders move forward? And what does the future hold for Wentz?
WASHINGTON, DC
profootballnetwork.com

The Chiefs Deserve To Be Home Underdogs

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills, and for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, they are home underdogs. PFN’s Trey Wingo breaks down why the Chiefs are deserving to be underdogs to what is considered the most elite team in the NFL. You...
KANSAS CITY, MO
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 7: Updates on J.K. Dobbins, Marquise Brown, Dak Prescott, Kenny Pickett, and More

It was a relative Sunday in terms of the fantasy football injury report. Several of the injuries we saw in Week 7 were on the defensive side of the ball, meaning fantasy managers are not left with a ton of concerns on Monday morning. Let’s look at the latest NFL injury updates and the fantasy implications of the offensive injuries we did see.
profootballnetwork.com

Marquez Callaway Waiver Wire Week 7: Is the Saints’ Current WR1 Worth a Pickup?

Week 7 was a relatively light week on the injury front, but the New Orleans Saints came into the week down their top three wide receivers. That thrust Marquez Callaway into the WR1 role. How much of a priority is Callaway for fantasy football managers to add off the waiver wire ahead of Week 7?
profootballnetwork.com

49ers vs. Falcons Week 6 Preview and Prediction

Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 6. How will the Falcons’ ground game matchup with the 49ers’ premier run defense? Will Marcus Mariota be able to put the Falcons’ offense on his back?. And, which NFC...
ATLANTA, GA
profootballnetwork.com

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Game Will Revolve Around Pass Rush

This should be a better primetime game than the Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football contest, and the classic offense-defense matchup should make for some exciting football. This should set the standard for the division race unless the Giants can keep up their seemingly unsustainable pace in the coming weeks. On paper,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
profootballnetwork.com

Kenyan Drake Waiver Wire Week 7: Is Drake the Ravens’ New RB1?

With injuries mounting and bye weeks in full swing, finding useful running backs is more challenging than ever. In Week 6, Kenyan Drake had his best game since he was a Cardinal. How much of a priority is Drake for fantasy football managers to add off the waiver wire ahead of Week 7?
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

Barstool promo code turns $20 NFL bet into $150 with completed pass

Our Barstool promo code provides bettors with a nearly automatic bonus on their first NFL wager. There are several intriguing matchups in Week 6, including the Cowboys vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Barstool Sportsbook. STATES: KS, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. PROMO...
profootballnetwork.com

Alec Pierce Waiver Wire Week 7: Is His Fantasy Upside Being Overlooked?

The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 7, hoping to strengthen their roster, should Alec Pierce be a priority addition off the waiver wire at the Titans?
TENNESSEE STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Is Rondale Moore or Robbie Anderson a Waiver Wire Add in Week 7?

The situation with the Arizona Cardinals’ WR room has left both Rondale Moore and Robbie Anderson as potential waiver wire targets for fantasy football managers in Week 7. The combination of the Cardinals trading for Anderson with an extended layoff for Marquise Brown has left an intriguing situation. Let’s examine whether Moore or Anderson are Week 7 waiver wire targets — or if fantasy managers are better off looking elsewhere.
profootballnetwork.com

What Must Change for Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa To Have Long, Successful Career

Nick Saban was prescient. It was 10 days before the Miami Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa, and ESPN had Saban on to talk about his star quarterback. Tagovailoa (and his major reconstructive hip surgery) was the No. 1 story of the pre-draft process, and Saban was asked about the perception that Tua — who also had two ankle surgeries during his three years at Alabama — was injury-prone.
ALABAMA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Announcers Week 6: CBS and FOX NFL Game Assignments This Week

Let’s look at the Week 6 NFL announcers across FOX, CBS, ESPN, and NBC. Which game has each network sent their lead announcer crew to, and how are the crews split across the 13 games on Sunday and Monday? Let’s take a look at all the games on the Week 6 NFL schedule and which crew is calling each one.
profootballnetwork.com

List of Most Expensive NFL Stadiums Built

It’s no secret that stadiums are getting more expensive to build. Currently, the most expensive NFL stadium ever built lies in Los Angeles, home of both the Chargers and Rams, which nearly topped $5 billion to complete. Next on tap for new stadiums to be built are in Buffalo...
TENNESSEE STATE
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Super Bowl Odds 2023: Could the New York Giants and New York Jets Have a Subway Super Bowl?

Who would have thought that the New York Giants and New York Jets would be rising in their 2023 NFL Super Bowl odds as the season nears the end of its second month? The Giants and Jets are playing well enough to wonder whether a subway Super Bowl could be in order. We’re breaking down the latest 2023 Super Bowl odds in the aftermath of Week 6.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
profootballnetwork.com

Early Week 7 Bargain DFS Targets Include D’Onta Foreman, Tyquan Thornton, and Deon Jackson

If you’re looking for early Week 7 DFS targets before crafting your lineups, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess which player on each team has a great shot at outproducing expectations. Some of these guys will be pricey for good reasons. Others might be cheap, high-upside bargains.
TENNESSEE STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Barstool promo code: $1K for MLB, NBA, and NFL Week 7 games

Start with a huge first bet with insurance when using our Barstool promo code. Use this bonus for the first week of the NBA season, the MLB playoffs, or any Week 7 NFL matchup. Barstool Sportsbook. STATES: AZ, KS, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy